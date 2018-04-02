Get Ready For A Rocky 2nd Quarter

With such a high concentration of market cap in just a few tech stocks, the S&P will breach the 200-day average with any further correction.

The thing I love about Seeking Alpha is not only the talented and varied opinions, in both the articles and the comments, but the ability to measure sentiment, on a broad basis, across the markets. Through articles and the commentary on them, one can get a sense of tone, aspirations, and fears from stock to stock and sector to sector.

I entered 2018 with an expectation that some of the frothier sides of the market would come off the boil. Originally, I was trying to figure out where the money that would be flowing out of bitcoin would go. I had contemplated gold stocks, but I never could really find a compelling enough stock that I had complete confidence in. But in January, a few select stocks just kept rocketing higher. But Bitcoin did indeed start to roll over - This was stage 1 of the impending correction.

For those of who are not familiar with The Heisenberg, I would encourage you to read some of his work. He never actually tells you what you should or should not do, he leaves that up to the reader. But he does give interesting ideas on the market and presents data points that are not in the mainstream media. There was a seminal moment in one of his pieces, Fear No Longer Sells, But Fear Of Missing Out Sure Does that really got my attention. It had been a record 398 trading days since the last 5% drawdown in the S&P 500.

After yet another Friday record close in January, I wrote a piece Getting Late at the Ogre Dinner Party, where I was lamenting the fact that the extraordinary market run was getting a bit too easy. At the time everyone else was losing money shorting Tesla (TSLA), and not wanting to feel left out, I bought a Put option on Tesla and was immediately losing money on it as well.

That article went through editing and posted Monday, January 29th, which in hindsight and random dumb luck, was the peak in the S&P 500 (SPY). There was another canary that also got my attention. In the month of January alone, Amazon (AMZN) added the entire market cap of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to its valuation. That set me back a bit to ponder things.

Amazon YTD 2018 (courtesy www.bigcharts.com)

SPY YTD 2018 (courtesy www.bigcharts.com)

Sometimes something is important only because other people think it is important. That tan line you see on the S&P chart above is the 200-day moving average. There is a lot of attention given to this and it is not purely coincidental that on the last market correction, this is the level the market picked to rally. Right now, the market seems to be in a process of defending this line in the sand. It’s a bit of tea leaf reading, and almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.

If one logically thinks about it, of course markets that have been going up for some time will be above the 200-day moving average, and markets that have been going down for some time will be below it. But what is important is the effect on traders and their sentiment. As for volume, Thursday’s volume looked a bit lackluster, but you must take that in the context of a holiday weekend.

Then there is Tesla (TSLA). I don’t want to debate the finer points of their finances or business model – that is done to death on a daily basis here on SA. But what the price action in Tesla does tell me, is that sentiment on high speculation, lower quality stocks may be turning. This is stage 2.

(Source courtesy www.bigcharts.com)

Stage 3 is when good quality companies, whose only sin is that they trade at too high a multiple, start to get hit. We’ve seen a little of that – but not too much yet. Stocks that can get caught up in this are stocks like Home Depot (HD), Costco (COST), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V) and the like. These are the ones that tend to rebound first if things get out of hand on the downside.

But let’s talk about the S&P 500 a bit more. As you probably are aware, the S&P 500 is a market cap weighted index of 500 stocks. There are some nuances to that. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. “Float adjusted” just means counting only the shares available to us ordinary folk.

This excludes those held by management, governments, and by other companies. There are other requirements as well – market cap size, US headquarters, shares traded, majority of shares in public hands, and at least four straight quarters of profitability. Sorry Tesla, even at $50 billion in market cap, you can’t be in the S&P 500. Which in this case is a good thing considering how far Tesla has declined.

It is sometimes difficult to tell which came first, but the real pressure on the market – and a chief concern, is the recent rise in LIBOR and more specifically the LIBOR-OIS spread.

What is that all about and what does this have to do with my stocks? Well…

LIBOR or London Interbank Offered Rate is an interest rate at which banks can borrow funds from other banks. Naturally, many companies that borrow use this as a benchmark. As LIBOR goes up – typically a company’s cost to borrow will go up.

But there’s more to this chart. This chart compares the spread of LIBOR to OIS. OIS is the Overnight Index Swap rate. It is calculated from contracts in which investors swap fixed and floating rate cash flows. Some of the most common swap rates relate to the Federal Reserve’s main interest-rate target, which by proxy is where markets see U.S. central bank policy as various points in the future.

This spread is a measure of how expensive or cheap it will be for banks to borrow, as shown by LIBOR, relative to the risk-free rate. This spread provides a better picture of how the market is viewing credit conditions because it strips out the effects of underlying interest-rate moves.

“What, me worry?” – Alfred E. Neuman

The speed of the move has given investors pause. There are some practical explanations for why this spread rate has risen so rapidly.

With the budget impasse over, the treasury unleashed a deluge of T-Bill supply, particularly shorter dated.

The new tax law is also playing a role. As companies are moving money back that was previously stored overseas, that money is no longer rolling over in commercial bank paper and other short-term instruments – that means higher borrowing costs due to reduced demand for these instruments.

The Fed Reserve is trying to shrink its $4.4 trillion balance sheet. These means less reserves circling around. If banks must compete more for funds, that could force short rates higher.

Because there are structural reasons why this spread is widening (other than really bad things), I’m not so alarmist for now. But I will keep watching the Euro and Yen for similar signs of stress. But the real headwind for stocks is the resets and higher borrowing costs for companies that gorged themselves on near zero rates. Also, high multiple stocks don’t tend to do well in high interest rate environments.

Not to worry you may say – the average P/E of the S&P, although a bit high, is only 26.67. Maybe so, but because of the tech rally, and the way the S&P is “float adjusted market cap weighted” – we may have a problem here.

Let’s take the following 5 tech stocks – source Slickcharts

Rank Company Symbol Weight of S&P 500 PE ratio TTM 1 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) AAPL 3.78227% 17.24 2 Microsoft (MSFT) MSFT 3.12197% 64.85 3 Amazon (AMZN) AMZN 2.58355% 235.65 5 Facebook (FB) FB 1.70012% 29.62 9.10 Alphabet C&A (GOOGL) GOOG, GOOGL 2.77019% 57.5 Total 13.9581% 80.97

Yes, I combined Alphabet (GOOG) into one company for their Class C & A stock. I knew you as Google and you’ll always be Google to me.

Yes, I suppose I could have market cap weighted the P/E ratios in the average as well. But I’m just trying to make a rough point. Five (or six) Tech stocks make up almost 14% of the S&P 500 Market Cap. These stocks, as a group, trade well above normal market multiples. Higher interest rate environments are historically not good for high multiple stock valuations. If the correction in these stocks continues, it has an outsized effect on the S&P 500 – which will then break its 200-day moving average, and lead to more monkey see - monkey do technical selling.

Below are a few charts of market sentiment. We are still wildly Bullish, but coming off a bit.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

(Source Yardeni.com and data from New York Board of Trade, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Conference Board.)

So, what to do?

I’ll take the Heisenberg approach and let you all make your own conclusions, but I will tell you what I’m doing. I’m buckling up for a roller coaster 2nd quarter. I have a nice cash position. From there, I have identified some key, quality stocks that I would like to buy on any collateral damage-technical sell off.

This sounds cliché, as brokers and hedge funds use this line all the time to attract clients – but you will “have to be selective.” Although you can never be sure, I expect the 200-day moving average to be pierced and I am positioning my portfolio accordingly. Bullish sentiment seems a bit high, so maybe we are only about halfway through this correction process. But this isn’t the end. It is a rotation. We just need figure out where the hot money is going after flowing out of some of these higher priced Go-Go stocks.

Energy looks appealing. Maybe some consumer staples will come down. Some nice fast-moving retailers might be a good place. Is Macy’s (M) such a bad place to hide? Traders should do well in this market. Long-term investors might be a bit frustrated. The Dividend Aristocrat investors aren’t even going to bother to wake up. They are perfectly positioned for this.

So best of luck. Let’s see how rocky the 2nd quarter will get. Should be fun. There is also a new Like button at the end of this article. It’s new and I actually have no idea what that means, but I guess if you liked this article, or found it somewhat useful - it wouldn’t be bad for me if you clicked it.

