No More Restructuring At Electro Scientific

Electro Scientific (ESIO) is the oldest technology company in Oregon. It began operations in 1943 providing high tech measurement tools, then shifted to lasers, then to memory repair and later to wafer scribing. The company is now focused on flexible printer circuit and semiconductor industry solutions with an eye into expanding into the HDI PCB and other industrial micromachining solutions.

I first wrote about ESIO in these two articles where I outlined their successful 2015 turnaround. The company competes in a highly cyclical industry and the success was short lived. They brought in a new CEO, Michael Burger in October of 2016 and subsequently, a new management team. Mr. Burger and his team initiated a cost cutting restructuring plan in February of 2017 which ended in December of 2017. Earnings reported in February of this year were super as targets for reducing operating expenses were met, but more importantly, revenues tripled, and margins expanded. Mr. Burger realized that his team engineered the cost cutting but the revenue growth had been sparked by products that had gone through research, development and marketing years ago. ESIO'S new plan is no more restructuring.

The company is the established leader in flexible printed circuit board solutions with a 75% market share and it has a 30% market share in solutions for the semiconductor industry. ESIO has a small position in two adjacent industries; 2% in HDI PCB and 3% in other micromachining solutions. The company believes that it can maintain its leadership position in flex while expanding its market share in its other market segments. Mr. Burger believes that the company will succeed by creating new solutions before their customers know they will need them and is guiding his company to address future needs in advance of having to restructure as the company has previously done throughout its history.

The immediate target is to expand HDI PCB to 10% market share while efforts in micromachining are targeted for the near future. HDI PCBs are smaller in size, higher in speed and frequency and are the main components of computers and cell phones. Smart devices, internet of things, driverless cars are all drivers in the projected growth in demand for HDI PCB solutions.

ESIO reported revenue grew over 200% and earnings grew 400% over the same quarter the prior year and operating cash flow of $15.1 million for the last reported quarter alone with over $100 million is cash and investments as of December 2017. Gross margins improved to 48% from 34%. Management's guidance is for revenues of $350 million for FY 18, 122% higher Y/Y. So, why is the stock almost 33% off its 52 week high after such a positive earnings report?

ESIO data by YCharts

The overall market uptrend has stalled out so far this year but it gives ESIO's fans a chance to take a breather and refresh. Before the stock sold off from its highs, it was up over 200% and the stock chart has maintained its upward trend. Besides the overall market, investors may be concerned about ESIOs ability to penetrate the HDI sector. This concern will be alleviated as products are introduced. ESIO has an impressive array of over 1000 active patents and 300 pending and many of the HDI customers are the same as the company already serves. Another concern perhaps is that ESIO relies on a small base of customers for the majority of its sales. In 2013 the company suffered when it lost business with Apple, their largest customer at the time. It is plausible that introducing new products will expand the customer base.

Short interest has been increasing over the past few months climbing from 1.7 million in Nov. to about 5.5 million recently and could be an interesting short squeeze. On the other side of the coin, the float is more than 90% owned by institutions and investors.

The company reported a huge backlog allowing it to forecast similar earnings for the next two quarters. It's trading at a meager PEG of .16 and an EV/EBITDA of 13.55. Continuing to meet its stated target of 49% gross margin and 29% EBITDA will surely cause the shorts to cover. The low debt, free cash flow generation and cash in the till make the company an attractive acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESIO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.