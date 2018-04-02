It has been less than a month since I published my views on SEC and CFTC's early regulations on the crypto market. In that article, I argued:

"... crypto markets currently are rigged and have a lot of 'bad actors'. Whether they are dubious exchanges, market manipulators or highly leveraged speculators, any threat of regulatory oversight makes them nervous. This nervousness results in them cashing out of the markets in a hurry, thereby punishing even the honest market participants."

While at the time of publishing that article major cryptocurrencies were already tanking, the downward momentum has only increased in the past few weeks. The fall has been so severe that crypto critics and opponents are visible everywhere with a grin on their face and body language, which subtly proclaims- 'told you so'. So, is the 'crypto mania' coming to an end? Are cryptocurrencies going to zero? Let's find out. But before that, let's take a look at the price movements of major cryptocurrencies over the past month.

How The Mighty Fall

The charts above show what a disastrous month March has been for major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the 'big daddy' of cryptos, started the month at $10,534 and at the time of writing this, is now trading at $6,500, a fall of close to 40%. The fall in Ripple and Ethereum has been more severe, at 49% and 58%, respectively.

Who's To Blame?

There are a number of factors that have contributed to this fall, some more than others. However, the onus of these steep declines can be attributed mainly to just four of them:

1. Regulatory Action - In my previous article, I discussed how regulatory action will force 'bad players' out of the cryptocurrency market. This became evident in March. On March 7, two big announcements from US regulators caused major cryptocurrencies to crash in a matter of hours. The first was a ruling from a U.S. District Court Judge which upheld CFTC's view that cryptocurrencies are 'commodities' and hence CFTC is allowed to regulate them. On the same day, the SEC released a public statement in which it strongly advised crypto platforms (exchanges, ICO advisers, digital wallet providers) to register with the agency or with other regulatory bodies in the US, if they want to operate in the country. After these two consecutive regulatory announcements on the same day, major cryptocurrencies fell from levels that they haven't been able to go back to since then.

The US was not alone in taking these regulatory measures. From Russia to South Korea to Thailand, regulatory bodies in countries across the world made announcements that they are working on their own regulatory and taxation frameworks related to cryptocurrencies. During the recently concluded G20 summit in Argentina, the member countries decided on a firm July deadline for recommendations on how to regulate cryptocurrencies across the world. All these regulatory announcements have pushed the bad actors in the crypto space against the wall. They made their money in the wild west, but now those days are coming to an end. With only two choices in front of them - stay in the market and face regulatory actions or take their winnings and go home - most of these players have chosen the second option. This again became evident recently when two crypto exchanges (Mr. Exchange and Tokyo GateWay) in Japan chose to shut shop instead of facing regulatory scrutiny. Prior to this, three other crypto exchanges in the country had already closed their business citing the same reason.

2. Taxation - This can be considered a continuation of the first point. The IRS issued its guidelines on taxation of transactions involving cryptocurrencies a long time ago deeming cryptos as property, not currency. However, that hasn't helped people who transact in cryptocurrencies much. That's because the confusion between whether to classify gains from cryptos as capital gains (short-term/long-term) or ordinary gains still persists, depending upon the nature of the transaction (speculative or business).

Regardless of how the gains (or losses) will be taxed, the Coinbase debacle has shown us that the IRS is certainly keeping a close watch on individuals who transact in cryptocurrency and will come knocking on their doors for its share of the gains. This threat now looms large over players who entered the cryptocurrency world primarily because it provided them privacy (read - anonymity). Now that it's becoming more and more clear that one can't use cryptocurrencies to hide their shady dealings (money laundering, tax evasion, illicit profits etc.), the interest of such players in the cryptocurrency market is fading, causing a decline in demand and as a result a decline in crypto prices.

3. Internet Boycott - Following the lead of Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) announced last week that it will be banning all crypto-related ads on its platform. Reddit, which has banned crypto ads since 2016, has gone a step further and stopped taking payments in Bitcoin for its Gold program. Ironically, Reddit has been the go-to place for most crypto enthusiasts for many years now and has contributed in cryptos becoming mainstream. These internet behemoths are not alone; popular e-mail distribution service MailChimp has also revealed that it will disallow marketing campaigns for ICOs and cryptos starting next months.

Cryptos are classified as digital or virtual currency and have been hailed as the currency of the future. The only reason for that has been their popularity on the Internet and especially among millennials. Cryptocurrencies became a force to reckon with because of the Internet. It was the internet that gave them publicity, brought to them the early adopters, the enthusiasts, and then the crowds. Their usage is also practically and technically limited to the Internet ecosystem; no Internet, no cryptocurrency. The opposite of that is, however, not true. The Internet can function without cryptocurrencies, but the whole existence of cryptocurrencies comes under threat if the Internet (or the major players who make the Internet) declares a war on them. This is something that seems to be happening currently, which has again led to a decline in demand and fall in prices.

4. Decline In Mining ROI -

The above chart shows what electricity cost one needs to pay to mine 1 Bitcoin in different countries of the world. Keep in mind, this is only the electricity cost, which, although it is often the biggest expense when mining a digital currency, is still not the only expense. One also needs to invest in equipment and other infrastructure, depending upon the size of the operation. However, even if one takes into account only the electricity cost, mining bitcoin at current prices has become unviable in a lot of countries. In the US, where on average (depending on the state one lives in) it costs $4,758 to mine one bitcoin, there are several states where mining bitcoin is unprofitable. If one includes equipment costs, mining 1 bitcoin will cost over $5,000 on an average, which becomes far from lucrative if Bitcoin prices hover below $7,000 considering all the headaches involved.

The decline in interest in mining adversely impacts cryptocurrency prices, creating a loop where as the more prices fall, the number of miners falls further. Not only that, it also makes the whole ecosystem more vulnerable. Large mining pools in countries where electricity is cheaper can manipulate the market, which can cause prices to fall further due to distrust.

State of ICOs

The recent fall in cryptocurrency prices just tells one part of the story; for the other part, we also need to analyze the ICO market. ICOs (Initial Coin Offering) got a big boost in 2017 thanks to the astronomical surge in cryptocurrency prices. The 'tokens' or 'coins' offered in these ICOs were not necessarily a 'currency'; rather, most of them provided other utility functions based on the blockchain.

According to a study conducted by news.bitcoin.com by using data from tokendata.com, 46% of the ICOs launched last year have already failed. That's not it; if one also considers those projects whose teams have stopped communicating on social media and those that don't have a sufficiently large community (investors who bought the tokens), then 531 of the 902 crowdsales last year have failed; that's a whopping 59% of them. This high failure rate and scams have caused the euphoria concerning ICOs to die down. Although the ICO market is still running, the time when there was a new ICO every day seems to be gone.

All Is Not Lost

While the past month has been terrible for crypto market participants, all is not lost. Twitter might have banned crypto-related ads on its platform, but its CEO, Jack Dorsey, seems to be extremely bullish on Bitcoin. In an interview given to The Times of London recently, Dorsey said:

"Bitcoin will overtake the dollar in importance as it becomes the single global currency of the internet within a decade. The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency. I personally believe that it will be bitcoin."

Last month, Dorsey also participated in the $2.5 million seed round of Lightning Labs, creators of the Lightning Network which seeks to significantly reduce the time it takes to complete a Bitcoin transaction.

It is not just Dorsey or Peter Thiel or Tim Draper, who are bullish on Bitcoin, but a large number of Silicon Valley residents share the same view.

In the ICO market also, despite the failure of a large number of them, the messaging app Telegram has been able to raise over $1 billion through its ICO. In a recent Form D filing with the SEC, Telegram revealed that it has raised an additional $850 million form its ICO after raising $850 million earlier in February this year.

So, Is It The End?

On one hand, we have falling cryptocurrency prices and declining interest from retail participants; on the other hand, we have tech titans and billionaires who are betting on cryptos. The support that cryptocurrencies has from Silicon Valley (and to some degree, from Wall Street) makes it clear, even to the uninitiated, that cryptos and the technology driving them (blockchain) has some merit. However, not all cryptos (or for that matter, ICOs) are created equal. There are a lot of cryptocurrencies that won't survive this onslaught, sooner or later most of them will perish. So, yes this might be the beginning of the end of a lot of cryptocurrencies.

There will be survivors, definitely. But, that's beside the point. The point is even if they survive, will this mania last? Will we see so much media coverage of this particular 'asset' class? Will your cousins be still inquiring about which cryptocurrencies to invest in? Will we see 20x, 50x returns in the crypto market?

2016-2017 was a remarkable time for cryptocurrencies, just like 1998-1999 was for the tech companies. It came, early adopters and geeks made money, retail investors became interested, and then the party ended. It took many years for tech companies to regain their lost glory. We are on the same trajectory here. 'Cryptos' can and most likely will survive; however, the 'crypto mania' we saw in the past few quarters has ended or at the very least, is at the beginning of its end.

