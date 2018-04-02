Credit Market Review For The Week Of March 26-29

The long end of the curve has come in a bit.

Let's start with the yield curve since the first of the month:

The long end has come in a bit while the short end is higher. This tells us several things. First, growth and/or inflation expectations are probably settled for now. Second, traders believe the Fed when it says four rate hikes are possible this year.

As a result of rate hikes and hardening expectations, the spread is once again tightening:

The 30-year spread has come in about 60-75BP since the end of November.

The 10-year Fed Funds spread once again tightened last week and is now - once again - approaching 100 basis points.

And, financial stress remains elevated:

The St. Louis Financial stress index (in black) and the Chicago Fed risk index (in red) have both risen over the last few months. Both use a large amount of the same data, which explains why they closely track each other.

One of the main reasons for increased stress is that the option-adjusted spreads (OAS) for AAA and BBB bonds are rising:

The 90-day commercial paper Fed Funds spread was also a factor, but that spread is coming in a bit:

The reason is probably the drop in supply over the last few weeks:

However, the Chicago Fed index is widening thanks to increased risk in the credit default swaps market:

So what does all this mean? Once again, we have a tightening curve. And, default risk is back. These are not fatal developments. But we certainly need to monitor them closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.