Credit Market Review For The Week Of March 26-29

by: Hale Stewart

Summary

The long end of the curve has come in a bit.

The short end is a touch higher.

Risk is still higher.

Let's start with the yield curve since the first of the month:

The long end has come in a bit while the short end is higher. This tells us several things. First, growth and/or inflation expectations are probably settled for now. Second, traders believe the Fed when it says four rate hikes are possible this year.

As a result of rate hikes and hardening expectations, the spread is once again tightening:

The 30-year spread has come in about 60-75BP since the end of November.

The 10-year Fed Funds spread once again tightened last week and is now - once again - approaching 100 basis points.

And, financial stress remains elevated:

The St. Louis Financial stress index (in black) and the Chicago Fed risk index (in red) have both risen over the last few months. Both use a large amount of the same data, which explains why they closely track each other.

One of the main reasons for increased stress is that the option-adjusted spreads (OAS) for AAA and BBB bonds are rising:

The 90-day commercial paper Fed Funds spread was also a factor, but that spread is coming in a bit:

The reason is probably the drop in supply over the last few weeks:

However, the Chicago Fed index is widening thanks to increased risk in the credit default swaps market:

So what does all this mean? Once again, we have a tightening curve. And, default risk is back. These are not fatal developments. But we certainly need to monitor them closely.

