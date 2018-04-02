Waste Management: A Boring, Trashy Portfolio Cornerstone

From June 2007 to March 2009, the broader market was in a disastrous tailspin, the S&P 500 index fell some 56% and history was forever marked by the event. The industrials sector fared even worse, with the SPDR Industrials Sector ETF (NYSE: XLI) dropping over 61%. During the same period however, shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) outperformed the market falling only 44%. Although a dividend increase was not in the cards for the company back in 2009 it was never cut during the period of market turmoil, and the past 9 years have seen consistent increases as WM strives to make the dividend contenders list. I realize an almost 50% drop in share price is hard to get excited about, but the performance is nevertheless illustrative of WM's ability to outperform in a bear market.

With a turbulent first quarter in the books, I, like many investors, have been left picking through my portfolio with a fine-toothed comb, attempting to weed out any stragglers, protect my principal and keep the profits rolling in. Frankly, there is plenty to be concerned about these days, whether it's a trade war with China, rising inflation that causes the fed to increase rates faster than expected thus inverting the yield curve, or just the rampant volatility evidenced by the 23 separate occasions in Q1 where the S&P moved over 1%. Simply put, tensions are high and the future is uncertain. This means more effort needs to be put into making sure a portfolio is ready for all possible outcomes. As I've said before on this platform, attempting to time a market crash or recession may be a fool's errand, but making common sense moves to protect your portfolio against the inevitability of a downturn is only logical. WM is one company that has saved me quite some time and effort in the portfolio dissection process. I have held shares of the waste services giant proudly for almost a decade now and I have no concerns about the company's ability to outperform in a bear market and continue to pay solid dividends while it does so. WM was indeed one of the first stocks I ever purchased and I could not be happier with the pick. It has become a cornerstone of my portfolio, consistently growing and evolving as it develops into one of the most well-respected players in the markets. Today, I wanted to discuss why I see WM as a great addition to any portfolio. The company's financial strength, stable dividend and legally classified status as a natural monopoly, along with recent tailwinds, make it an ideal long-term investment for any investor.

You Have to Pay for Financial Strength and Stability

Waste Management's revenues are always stable. The trash simply needs to be taken out, no matter the economic environment. This consistency is a well-known feature of the waste services industry and is a great reason to own at least one of the major players in the field. 2017 was a strong year at Waste Management. Rising revenues and net income, consistent new acquisitions, and a well-controlled debt burden are nothing new, but the growing need for waste services brought on by trends like Amazon's use of billions of boxes annually helped raise this year's numbers to new heights. With these tailwinds, FCF at WM pushed upwards to $1.7 billion in 2017. This allowed the company to increase its dividend 9% from $0.425/share to $0.465/share this year. The current yield of only 2.21% isn't stellar, but with a payout ratio at only 46% it is undoubtedly secure.

In $ MM 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Operating Revenues 14,485 13,609 12,961 13,996 13,983 Net income 1,949 1,182 753 1,298 98 Long Term Debt 9,491 9,310 8,929 9,390 10,177 Free Cash Flow 1,770 1,710 1,440 3,433 1,322

Table Compiled by Author from 2017 10-K

2017 wasn't just good, it a year of all-time highs for WM. Some of these highs were brought on by tax cuts, but the majority were due to consistent business expansion and improving efficiency. For example, revenues increased 6.4%, the most since 1998. Operating income margin and operating EBITDA margin also both reached all-time highs, with operating EBITDA exceeding an impressive $4 billion for the first time. Free cash flow conversion was also a highlight in 2017 as it closed in on 45%. Additionally EPS was an outstanding $3.22/share. In 2018, the company expects more of the same with EPS figures to be between $3.97 and $4.05 and free cash flow to be between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion.

Of course, as with any company, there are positives and negatives when looking at the financials each year. For Waste Management the negatives are always few and far between, but in 2017 they lie in increased costs of operation.

In $ MM 2017 2016 2015 Operating Expenses 9,021 8,486 8,231 SG&A 1,468 1,410 1,343 Fuel Costs 375 300 361

Table Compiled by Author from 2017 10-K

The majority of the cost increases in 2017 were a result of increasing gas and natural gas prices along with rising labor costs. As WM continues to convert the majority of its fleet to natural gas vehicles, the price of natural gas will increasingly affect the company's bottom line. This is something of note given the climbing consumption of natural gas and lowering reserves in the U.S. 2018's highly publicized winter storms also have played a part in rising natural gas prices that are expected to continue through the year. Still this isn't too much of a concern given the total fuel costs for 2017 at WM were only $375 million. Even if fuel costs double this would be only a small fraction of the company's total revenues. WM isn't blind to the rising costs of fuel either, they are continually improving their vehicles fuel efficiency and, as I mentioned, transferring the majority of them to natural gas, which is cleaner and cheaper. Below is a chart of EIA forecasts for natural gas consumption.

Another reason WM is able to produce incredibly stable revenues is it doesn't rely on major customers for its business. In fact, during 2017 WM's largest customer accounted for only 1% of the company's business. Not being overly reliant on any one partner is great for stability. One of Waste Management's greatest strengths though, are its high-quality, long lasting assets. The company has landfills that on average last longer than its competitors. In fact, over 80% of the WM's landfills will last over 10 years.

# of Landfills 0 to 5 years 26 6 to 10 years 21 11 to 20 years 27 21 to 40 years 74 41+ years 101

Table Compiled by Author from 2017 10-K

All of this financial stability led to solid numbers in terms of ROE (34%), ROA (9%) and ROIC (13%) for 2017. However, the strong 2017 performance hasn't gone unnoticed by the markets and recent price appreciation means the company is trading at elevated multiples compared to its 5-year average. If you want to pick up shares right now, you will pay a premium. In my opinion, WM isn't a buy at the moment, but anytime the dividend yield nears 3% I am accumulating shares.

Current 5 Year Avg. Price/Earnings 19.07 56.18 Price/Cash Flow 11.69 10.02 Price/Book 6.04 4.66 Price/Sales 2.57 1.92

Table Compiled by Author from Morningstar

An Industry Conglomerator

In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable 'moats'. -Warren Buffett

Warren Buffet often speaks of the value of a strong moat and I can think of few stronger than the one present at Waste Management. High infrastructural costs and other significant barriers to entry serve as a deterrent to any competitors wishing to enter the waste management business. When these barriers aren't enough to prevent an entry by up and coming competition it has been WM's strategy to act as a conglomerator and acquire the businesses. These acquisitions have and always will play an important role in how Waste Management does business. The company's most recent acquisitions in mid-March of Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal in Ventura County, California exemplify the strategy. Director of Operations Mike Smith elaborates:

We have been part of the fabric of the Ventura County community for more than forty years. This acquisition will allow us to grow as the assets align perfectly with our existing operations furthering our environmental solutions throughout the region.

WM is always seeking to be the only option for consumers in the area, it's a ruthless and extremely effective strategy that has led to admirable growth and stability over the years. Although the company was only founded in 1986 it has become a stalwart of the markets and I believe it will continue to be just that for decades to come. In 2017 acquisitions increased revenues by $48 million and that number was an even more staggering $268 million in 2016, this was partially offset by divestitures but is still illustrative of the company's ability to maintain its role as an industry monopoly of sorts. WM is the epitome of an economic castle with a well-protected moat.

Always Evolving and Thinking Green

Waste Management's commitment to constantly evolving and keeping up with market trends is something that has separated it from the competition since its founding. A perfect example of this is the company's Think Green® slogan. Every year WM puts out a sustainability report that focuses on its commitment to environmental responsibility. They emphasize the environmentally friendly processes taking place at the company. Whether its pre-sortation procedures that aide in recycling efficiency, a move to natural gas clean vehicles, or the collection and sale of methane gas byproducts instead of releasing them into the environment, WM is focused on creating a greener waste process.

Source

This isn't just a public opinion marketing campaign either, going green has also been good for the bottom line. A perfect example of this is the new at your door collections services for electronic and hazardous waste. Starting April 1st in Evergreen, Illinois one of the first of these programs will go into effect. The new contract worked out with local governments in Illinois means a $1.30 rise in pricing per household in the area. The electronic and hazardous waste business is a real growth area for the waste services industry and as always WM is an early adopter. According to a recent study, the e-waste management market was worth $1.66 billion in 2014 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% between 2017 and 2020.

Recent Tailwinds

At the recent Global Waste Management Symposium (GWMS) 2018, North America's No. 1 technical conference for the presentation of applied and fundamental research and case studies on waste management, Stifel Managing Director Michael E. Hoffman discussed 10 industry observations for the waste services industry over the next ten years. The first observation was in regards to the insane number of little brown boxes in the waste stream as a result of the e-commerce explosion. This massive amount of waste produced by shipping and returns has become a huge part of WM's business and is expected to continue to grow going forward. This may not be good for the environment, but it's great for Waste Management. Another good sign for the waste services industry is the amount of solid waste per person, which remained at 4.4 pounds per day. This number was expected to fall, but it doesn't appear our consumerism centric, planned obsolescence reliant culture is going anywhere anytime soon.

Another serious tailwind that will buoy WM's earnings in 2018 as it did in 2017 is the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which was signed into law on December 22, 2017. As I'm sure you know this cut the corporate income tax from 35% to 21%. In 2017, WM's effective tax rate was only 11% compared to over 35% in 2016 and 29% in 2015. The tax cut played a huge role in this year's impressive EBITDA figures and although the 11% that was paid in 2017 will not be repeated going forward the rate of 21% still represents a serious tailwind for the company in 2018 and beyond.

Conclusion: Protecting Principle and Collecting Dividends in Turbulent Times

Waste Management, Inc. is a well run future dividend contender that can act as a hedge of sorts for a majority equity portfolio. The company outperforms the market in both good times and bad while paying a stable dividend throughout. With the markets becoming increasingly unpredictable it is more important than ever to protect capital with financially secure dividend stocks that can help your portfolio weather any storm. Every investor can benefit from exposure to the waste services industry as the natural monopoly created by almost insurmountable barriers to entry creates a safe place to park funds in uncertain times. When volatility strikes more time needs to be spent evaluating each and every position held within a portfolio to prevent unnecessary losses. Fortunately, WM is a stock that can be bought and held for a lifetime without fears of bankruptcy or dividend cuts. It may be a boring, trashy company, but this portfolio cornerstone will help you sleep at night knowing your funds are in one of the safest places in the markets.

