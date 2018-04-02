Macro Musings Podcast: Ryan Avent, Cardiff Garcia, And Heather Long On Lessons From The Great Recession

Macro Musings is celebrating its 100th episode, and for this special occasion, we have an all-star panel of guests joining the show! Heather Long is an economics correspondent for the Washington Post and formerly was a senior reporter at CNN. Ryan Avent is a columnist for the Economist Magazine and author of several books including his most recent work, *The Wealth of Humans: Work, Power, and Status in the Twenty-first Century*. Cardiff Garcia is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money and was formerly with the Financial Times. Today, they join the show to discuss the top economic issues and lessons in last 10 years since the Great Recession, and what predictions they've made that haven't come true. They also discuss the current trends of stagnant wage growth, the economic insecurity of the American workforce, and the dramatic change in the structure of labor markets.