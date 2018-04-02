Concert Therapeutics Will See A Second Wind In Coming Months

Zero debt obligations and heavy cash holdings pave way for sustained operations at least until 2021.

Fast Track Designation was icing on the cake for Concert's flagship drug, CTP-543, which recently won a patent dispute and got interim IDMC approval.

Concert has proven that it possesses the ability to create value via deuterated drug development.

Concert Therapeutics (CNCE) is a great long opportunity for investors in the biotechnology industry.

The small-cap company has seen a 32% rise in the past year, but potential longs should not consider the opportunity missed.

A brief look into Concert's pipeline and financial structure will affirm this.

Creating Value

I normally don't invest in healthcare companies without a consistent net income (with exceptions for those taking on debt to expand), which Concert has not shown through the past five years.

What Concert has shown, though, is an ability to create value through their deuterated drug compounds. Deuterated drugs are drugs in which at least one hydrogen atom is replaced with deuterium, a heavier, stable isotope of hydrogen. The potential of this technology, when utilized as effectively as with Concert, is only beginning to be felt.

Last July, Concert sold CTP-656, its investigational cystic fibrosis treatment, to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) for $160 million up front and $90 million in milestone payments upon regulatory approval. There is a very high likelihood of the Concert realizing the additional $90 million from the deal considering Vertex's history of cystic fibrosis successes and promising phase II trial results with CTP-656 (now called VX561).

Concert has licensed drugs to multiple other companies as well, including Avanir (now Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), and is in a developmental collaboration with Celgene (CELG) for multiple drug development programs.

Current Pipeline

CTP-543 (deuterated ruxolitinib)

Concert's flagship drug candidate currently is CTP-543, a deuterated form of ruxolitinib which acts as a JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of alopecia areata. Management is most excited by CTP-543 with good reason.

Phase I trial results were exciting enough.

9 of the 12 patients dosed with CTP-543 20mg 2x/daily achieved at least 50% hair regrowth by the end of the scheduled treatment period. An average overall regrowth rate of 92% was achieved.

In October of last year, Concert won a Patent Trials and Appeal Board [PTAB] case in which Incyte (INCY) filed an institute inter pares review [IPR] petition regarding the composition of matter patents covering CTP-543, but was denied. Assuming the decision remains through any appeals, this serves as a validation of Concert's patents covering CTP-543.

Three months later, the FDA granted CTP-543 Fast Track Designation for the treatment of alopecia areata.

Last month, Concert confirmed that the IDMC assigned to the phase II trial of CTP-543 validated the interim safety data and OK'd the subsequent dosage cohort. Topline data for the 4mg and 8mg dosage cohorts is expected by the end of this year.

I predict secure entry of CTP-543 into the forecasted $11 billion market around by 2021 assuming trial results continue to impress.

Concert has a leg up on its two main JAK inhibitor competitors:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), which started enrolling for a phase IIa trial last week, and Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS), which is only a few months ahead of Pfizer with an under-enrolled trial.

CTP-692 (deuterated D-serine)

D-serine has shown significant efficacy in the treatment of schizophrenia in numerous NIH-backed studies. However, as Concert management points out, investigators in numerous have observed renal impairment and neurotoxicity amongst other safety issues at higher dosages. This has halted further development of D-serine as treatment for the devastating disease that afflicts 1% of the world population.

Where others were repelled by a risky safety profile, the R&D team at Concert saw another potential application of deuteration.

In preclinical testings, CNCE researchers have observed a significantly better renal safety profile and reduction in neurotoxicity in patients dosed with CTP-692 compared to those treated with D-serine.

Management plans to push CTP-692 into clinical development by YE2018 with a phase I trial, which will be used to support an IND in 1H2019 and subsequent phase II trial assuming IND approval.

Fast Track Designation would be easily secured if phase I trial results reflect management's early findings, given the significant unmet need for treatment of schizophrenia.

AVP-786

AVP-786 is the Alzheimer's agitation drug that Concert licensed to Avanir (Otsuka) in 2012.

Results for two phase III trials are expected in April 2019 and December 2019. If clinically meaningful results are presented, expect more milestones for Concert.

Financially Solvent

According to the 10-K released last month, Concert has sufficient cash and cash equivalents on hand ($203.2 million) to "continue operations into 2021."

Concert paid off its $30 million loan agreement with Hercules Capital (HTGC) in September of last year, and is currently completely debt free. It seems there is no risk of dilution or debt financing for at least the next 2.5 years.

The 2021 calculation provided by management also does not factor in the potential milestone payments from Vertex and/or Avanir.

Risk

As I mentioned earlier, I tend to steer clear of investing in companies without granted revenue streams. Concert's lack of such a support is undoubtedly the greatest risk factor involved in investing in the company. Again, investors should always define their risk prior to entering into an investment, and do their own due diligence.

Worth mentioning, there is a recent uptrend in short interest in Concert, but this is no major red flag by any means. This simply comes with the territory of smaller cap biotechnology companies with recent major stock price uptrends.

In summary, Concert should be considered for a long position for biotechnology industry investors for several reasons.

The company has proven its ability to create value via discovery & sale of deuterated compounds. Expect continued value creation in the form of deuterated compounds in the coming years, whether through marketability by Concert itself or more compound sales to other companies.

Financing isn't a concern for management nor investors at least until 2021. By then, we can confidently anticipate CTP-543 to be on or near U.S. pharmacy shelves, and Concert can confidently anticipate a milestone payday or two.

