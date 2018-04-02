Daily State Of The Markets: The Question Of The Day Is...

For me, the question of the day is if we've seen the lows of the current corrective phase.

From my seat, the question of the day is whether or not we've seen the lows for the current corrective phase. I can actually argue both sides of this one as the indicator evidence has been and continues to be mixed. For example, the bulls argue that the declines seen since February's emotional dive have been accompanied by less selling pressure. In technical terms, this is called a positive divergence.

On the other side of the court however, the bears point out that there has been little "oomph" during the two rallies since the low. I will add that we haven't seen a longer-term "thrust" signals yet from any of our breadth thrust indicators. And then when you toss in the news flow and the daily intraday volatility, well, it's tough to be overly optimistic from a technical picture.

The key here is to remember that a "breadth thrust" tends to be an "all clear" signal as stocks tend to rise nearly 90% of the time following one or more of these signals over the ensuing year. So, in short, I'd feel a lot more confident about the intermediate-term outlook if one of the "breadth thrust" indicators would flash a buy signal. And until then, we should probably expect a sideways, sloppy market.

The takeaway from this week's review of the models/indicators leaves me with a similarly mixed feeling. The trend of the market has improved to neutral. Momentum is weak-ish, but not horrid. The early warning board suggests that the table is being set for a rally. The external factors board isn't great. But my "primary cycle" indicators suggest that the bulls should be given the benefit of any doubt from a longer-term perspective.

So... I will argue that unless the bears can make a meaningful break to the downside, we've likely got a trading range on our hands and that the news cycle will continue to dominate the action in the near-term.

But make no mistake about it; the technical picture is shaky at the moment and a breakdown below February's lows would strengthen the argument that a cyclical or "mini" bear could be in the works. And yes fans, I did just admit that there is a possibility that the current environment could morph into a cyclical bear.

Personally, I think the odds favor a bullish resolution of the current corrective phase due to the positive backdrop for stocks. However, I've been wrong before and I don't believe in managing money based on my "views." As such, I'll continue to follow the message from my models, which, at this stage, remain modestly bullish for investors with a longer-term time frame.

Thought For The Day:

Worldly wisdom teaches that it is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally. -John Maynard Keynes