Facebook: The Moment Of Truth Is Approaching

Social media giant Facebook (FB) continues to navigate the choppy waters, following the data mining scandal and the recent release of a controversial internal memo regarding the "ugly truth" about the company's growth strategy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before Congress regarding the company's privacy practices, and he doesn't seem to have many friends in government across the pond either.

Even amid all the "noise," I continue to believe that the sky is not falling, and that betting against Facebook is akin to betting against social media as a whole - a stance that some speculators might actually feel comfortable taking at this moment. But in the end, my or anyone else's opinions are worth little in face of the facts. For now, what has driven the stock price down nearly 14% in the past two weeks alone with quite a bit of volatility have been fears and speculation of a user backlash and other negative consequences, like loss of monetization opportunities.

The moment of truth, when initial concerns are proved justified or overdone, will take place between late April and early May. Although not yet officially scheduled, Facebook will report the results of its 1Q18 with quite a lot on the agenda to talk about. I believe all heads will be turned to usage metrics, first and foremost.

So far, the success of the social media company has in great part been associated with a steady and seemingly undisturbed growth trend in MAU (monthly active users, see graph below). Significant growth deceleration now would be a first in Facebook's recent past, and could trigger a "stickier" shift in investor sentiment that could very well weigh further on shares.

It would be irresponsible of me to try and anticipate what may happen to MAU. Suffice to say that there has been enough negative user reaction to the recent events, including through the #DeleteFacebook movement. But whether it will amount to noticeable change in the metrics remains to be seen. Judging by the company's management style, however, I would not be surprised to see Zuckerberg and his team turn cautious on the financial outlook for 2018, which could also serve as an anchor to the stock in the short term.

Facebook seems to be at an inflection point, the consequences of which are still hard to quantify. The first real opportunity that investors will have to do so will come in about a month.

Between now and then, I expect FB shares to face more volatility than they have over the past couple of years, and to be largely reactive to the news of the day - whether they are positive or negative. This could be fertile ground for speculators to make short-term bets. Such anticipation already seems to be reflected in the stock's 52-week high implied volatility of about 40%, which sits well above the levels seen around the February 2018 broad market correction (see chart below).

I, on the other hand, will continue to avoid backing up near-term predictions with any of my hard-earned money. FB may very well continue to look for a floor below the current $160/share levels. But if it does, I will see the dip as an opportunity for long-term investors to buy equity ownership in a high quality tech company for cheaper.

