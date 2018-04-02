Dividend Stock Analysis - Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Huggies. Kleenex. Scott. Kotex. Cottonelle. Heard of any of these products? I sure have. Guess what? There is one entity that owns these brands - Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB). There is stiff competition in the consumer-retail industry, but there is some brand loyalty here. I know when talking to my brother and his wife - diapers are everything for their baby, and once they find the right one - no steering away. Further, large companies use one brand for their facilities and I couldn't even count the number of times that I see Kimberly-Clark on the toilet paper dispensers, soap, paper towels, etc.. It's quite amazing. Did you just sneeze? How often do you ask for a "Kleenex"? Yep, it's a household name. A brand is a household name. Let that sink in for a second. Fairly strong brand recognition there. How about more background on Kimberly?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded 146 years ago in the cheese-state of Wisconsin. They are now located in Texas and are making moves going forward. From their recent financial statement release, they are continuing their cost cutting program, to decrease costs over $2B in 4 years. They have achieved $450M to date for the program, and that proven track record allows me to believe they will achieve their forward-looking objective. Further, their earnings will be protected, in a way, with a forward looking $0.7-0.9B repurchase goal. In addition, I'd like to mention their sustainable water management tool, which is also a socially-responsible act. Given the news outbreaks about poor water systems, poisoning and sometimes killing people in the US, this should be a great program, initiative and tool to detect, fix and improve our water system. Now let's check out their financial statements.

KMB had net sales of $18.3B, up from prior year, but still lower than 2015. Marketing, research and general (expense) was down $100M from the prior year, which has been trending in that direction. Given the above goal, we should continue to see this occur. Net income was up, leading to an increased earnings per share of $6.44, from $6.03 in the prior year and $2.78 in 2015. From looking at their balance sheet, current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was at 0.89, which is up .02 from 0.87 in the prior year. I typically like to see this over 1, however, to ensure that they have enough current assets to cover current debts. Further, their quick ratio (current assets less inventory divided by current liabilities) has remained at 58 basis points in the current and prior year. I would like to see an improvement here.

What are further reasons I am looking into KMB? Well, they are a dividend aristocrat, paying an increased dividend every year for over 43 years. Further, they have had a price drop of 7.5% year to date (based on close price on 3/29/18 of $110.13). The average analyst expectation for 2018's earnings per share is $6.99 per yahoo.com/finance, which is much higher than the $6.44 from the 2017 issued financial statements. Pairing that expected increase, with a stock price decrease, has definitely caught my eye. I believe it's time for me to rip them through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener! Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate and payout ratio. These metrics, when combined together, will help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company. Let's go through each factor below:

1.) Dividend Yield - At a close price of $110.13 and a yearly dividend of $4.00 ($1.00 per quarter). This produces a yield of 3.63%. This is far above the average S&P 500 yield on average and is above my current dividend portfolio, as well. Not too bad and do love that they are over those thresholds.

2) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $4.00 in dividends per share with an expected earnings per share of $6.99, this equates to 57.22% and falls below the 60% threshold. This still allows KMB to continue to increase their dividend on an annual basis, while keeping earnings to build the business and make changes when necessary.

3) Dividend Growth Rate & History: For the dividend growth rate, we will look at the last few years. From 2013 to now, they have gone from $0.81 to $1.00. The 5 year dividend growth rate is almost 5% and when you calculate those 5 increases, they are at 4.3%. I believe that's what you get with an almost 150 year-old company that is a low margin business. Their recent increase was from $0.97 to $1.00 or 3.1%. I would expect something in the 3-5% in 2019. The history speaks for itself. They are a dividend aristocrat and have over 43 straight years of increasing their dividend. Amazing!

4) Price to earnings (P/E) ratio: for this metric, we look for the company’s P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market’s ratio to assess the current valuation of the company. Currently, the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is in the mid-20s area. With an expected earnings per share of $6.99, at a price point of $110.13, this equates to a P/E ratio of 15.76. This is very good, shows undervaluation and, for this industry, is low.

KMB Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

Very interesting here, I absolutely love their brands and their recognition. It's one thing for users to continually stick to their products, but it's another when the recognition is so vivid, that you call a certain product - only by their brand (e.g. Kleenex). Further, they are eager to continue to cost cut to improve margins, and in low margin business like theirs, this seems to be a smart action to take. However, they should be poised to also add products to their top-line to stay competitive among the industries they play in.

A few downsides, however, are the low level of growth in revenue and low dividend growth. One can only cost so much, right? Further, with a yield of 3.63%, I would have liked to see a 5-7% growth rate to the dividend. However, it may be a while until we see that again. There is a sense of safety with owning KMB. However, for their margin business, I may want to see a yield in the 3.80-4.00% range.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on the analysis above and the big consumer company? Do you prefer other competitors in this industry, such as Procter & Gamble (PG) or Unilever (UL)? Currently I am on hold and will monitor prices at this time. Thank you for stopping by, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.