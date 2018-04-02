Netflix's Opportunity That Is Being Overlooked

There are a number of challenges to overcome and Netflix is likely going to concentrate on three key markets.

While data on Africa's VoD subscription market is tricky to find, there is no denying its growth prospects in the next half decade, which means Netflix can't ignore it.

(Source: Netflix)

Two years ago, Netflix (NFLX) embarked on one of the most ambitious plans in the company’s history by announcing its expansion into the African continent. Undoubtedly, the revelation made during CES 2016 that the company’s streaming service would be available in all 54 African countries caught many unaware considering the continent’s nascent streaming video-on-demand (VoD) market.

At face value, the question of whether this bet is likely to play out as a win for both the company and shareholders may seem a bit tricky, but here is how I see this playing out in the short term.

Africa’s VoD landscape

First, in order to get a clearer picture of what Netflix has to work with on the continent, there are a couple of things that investors need to be aware of. For instance, granular data on Africa’s VoD market is often hard to find and most models are usually not fully representational of the broader picture.

According to telecoms and broadcasting consultancy Balancing Act, revenue from streaming VoD in Middle East and Africa is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2021 which is less than 10 percent of Netflix’s FY2017 revenue.

Data from Statista on the other hand reveals that revenue from VoD services in Africa and Middle East will amount to $318 million in 2018 and grow to $481 million by 2022, while the number of users is expected to more than double from 4.4 million users in 2016 to about 11.2 million by 2022. The current penetration rate is approximately 5.7 percent compared to the more developed such as the United States and Europe which stand at about 35 percent and 17 percent respectively.

For a continent that has all the right ingredients to ensure a vibrant market for VoD, such as a growing middle class, increasing internet penetration and growing sophistication in viewer habits, I believe Africa has far greater potential than many analysts out there think.

To better illustrate this point, the report from Balancing Act also revealed that Pay Tv service in Africa grew to 18 million legal subscribers in 2015 from just 5 million subscribers back in 2010, highlighting the continent’s increasing appetite for video content.

Another important fact to take note of is that before Netflix set up shop on the continent, some regional players had already started capitalizing on this opportunity. As a matter of fact, according to the Motion Picture Association of America there were more than 100 VoD operators in Africa as at 2015.

Although the operators are heavily fragmented, they have been instrumental in growing Africa’s infant streaming service market, with their increasing traction helping attract the interest of some Venture Capital firms.

One of the biggest VoD operators in the region that Netflix has been up against is iRoko TV which started out as a YouTube channel back in 2010. It later went on to raise about $40 million from New York based private equity firm Tiger Global Management, Sweden’s Kinnevik and France’s Canal+ before launching its own streaming platform.

Challenges in the fight for market share

One of the main reasons attributed to iRoko TV’s success is its streaming of Nollywood movies, by far the most popular video content on the continent. It also has its own production arm ROK studios which has contributed immensely to its growing content library.

As co-founder Jason Njoku explains,

What iRoko is, and has largely always been known for, is the home of Nollywood. Home and abroad. If its Nollywood fanatics, you know those guys can watch 3-5 hours per day, so iRoko is still the only place where they can find most of what they are looking for. Considering we are one of the biggest producers of Nollywood, I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

For Netflix, the lack of original content targeted towards the local scene is what could potentially severely limit its growth prospects. In spite of this, it appears that the company isn’t too keen on developing original content for Africa just yet. “We don’t have anything specific to announce yet,” noted Maria Ferreras Netflix’s VP business development manager EMEA when asked whether there was anything in the pipeline in terms of local content.

Naspers (the most valuable company in Africa) backed ShowMax which is one of the fastest growing streaming VoD service in Africa serves as a great example how important local content is in the fight for market share. Through its other subsidiary Multichoice, Naspers currently dominates Africa’s Pay Tv market, boasting of a substantial number of local shows and ShowMax most likely plans to ride on this momentum to grow subscriber numbers.

But this could explain why Netflix recently decided to partner up with Kwese, another popular streaming service on the continent. Kwese which is part of Econet Group says the partnership which extends across the whole of Sub Saharan Africa, will allow users to stream more than 100 channels and Netflix as well.

The major difference between Kwese and the other services is that it’s offered on a streaming box while the rest don’t need a physical device. The company also recently announced that it had acquired an undisclosed stake in Malaysia based streaming service iFlix which focusses on emerging markets.

Essentially, the main takeaway here is that for Netflix to overcome the gap in its local content catalogue, it seems that the quickest and easiest way will have to be adopting this sort of hybrid model where it partners with a Pay Tv service provider to allow subscribers build their own bouquets and pay for only channels that they like. This has proven quite effective for other players in the region.

Another of the biggest impediments to growth in Africa’s VoD market has been the slow internet speeds coupled with limited bandwidth. According to Netflix: watching movies or TV shows on Netflix uses about 1 GB of data per hour for each stream of standard definition video, and up to 3 GB per hour for each stream of HD video.

To address this particular challenge, Netflix has developed encoding techniques that will allow subscribers to watch quality videos even on spotty connections. Last year, senior researchers from Netflix discovered a way to encode video with Google’s VP9 codec where simple videos and static scenes don’t require as much data as complex scenes.

Focus will end up on key markets

While there has been plenty of hype about the growing penetration of smartphones and internet subscriptions across the continent as earlier stated, I expect that Netflix’s short-term strategy will only be to concentrate on three key markets to grow its subscribers.

This is due to the fact that data costs are still high and internet penetration is still low in most of the countries. South Africa which has an internet penetration of about 49 percent will be one of the key markets to watch considering that a survey by Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) found that it showed the second highest year-on-year growth in video consumption on smartphones globally at 42 percent after the United States at 50 percent.

Recent data from the World Bank reported that there were 89 million internet users in sub-Saharan Africa with Kenya and Nigeria accounting for 62 percent of total internet users which naturally makes these two the other most probable focus markets for Netflix. The fact that Netflix has already said it’s going to price its services in local currency and payment methods in these three countries further seems to align with this theory.

After South Africa, Kenya appears to be the next most enticing market for Netflix due to a couple of reasons. About 85 percent of the population is covered by the country’s biggest mobile network operator’s 3G network while 25 percent has access to 4G.

Thanks to the recent data pricing wars among ISPs in Kenya, the cost of data has significantly reduced which could further catalyze the demand for VoD services. In addition to this, research from PwC indicates that Kenya’s entertainment and media industry will grow at a CAGR of 8.5 percent over the next five years totaling about $3 billion in 2020.

If this theory plays out, my conservative estimate is that Netflix could net at least 1 million subscribers by 2020 from these key markets. Assuming no other subscriber growth, negligible subscriber churn and subscription price hikes, this would result in earnings growth of about $0.02.

According to Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimates, Netflix’s 2020 EPS should come in at around $4.98, so accounting for the new subscribers brings this figure to $5. Using a forward PE of approximately 69, it would suggest a share value of roughly $345 (15 percent upside from current price).

Final thoughts

Netflix’s stock has had an impressive performance on a YTD basis, rallying by about 56.8 percent on the backdrop of impressive international subscriber growth. The addition of roughly four million international subscribers resulted in close to $2 billion in revenue, according to the company’s most recent annual fillings, which means that even though the African market is small, it could have a sizable impact on Netflix’s top line even if it captures just 10 percent of Africa’s internet users.

While some may argue that Netflix is currently overvalued taking into account that its P/E is 240X compared to other tech companies such as Facebook at 30X, I believe that the long-term case for subscriber growth in Africa could help justify this for investors with at least a five year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.