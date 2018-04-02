This 6.9%-Yielding Preferred Stock Is A Promising Income Vehicle

AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued in the second half of 2017, is an interesting income vehicle that investors may want to have a look at. While AGNC Investment Corp.'s common stock yield is risky, the Series C preferred stock allows investors to invest into the mortgage REIT's business while accentuating capital preservation. I discuss the advantages and disadvantages of an investment in AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer.

Like all mortgage real estate investment trusts, AGNC Investment Corp. is a levered business that takes shareholders' funds, combines them with debt, and purchases high-yielding mortgage securities. The risk with mortgage REITs is that the dividend payout may turn out to be unsustainable (a case in which investors also often suffer significant capital losses), and this happens more often than one would think.

Here, for instance, is AGNC Investment Corp.'s dividend growth trend over the last five years.

An eleven percent dividend yield - though enticing - is always also risky. Unfortunately, investors too often forget about this part of the equation.

An alternative way to invest in AGNC Investment Corp., however, is the mortgage REIT's preferred stock layer. In particular, I am referring to the 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCN). The depositary shares, which are traded on the NYSE, each represent a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C preferred stock. The call date for the Series C is 10/15/2022.

The Series C was issued in August 2017, and has held up fine so far, especially in comparison to the mortgage REIT's common shares. Today, the Series C can be bought for $25.48, requiring income investors to pay a ~1.9 percent premium to the liquidation preference value.

The Series C will pay investors both fixed and floating rate dividends over time. First, income investors will get paid a fixed rate of 7.00% annually, $1,750 annually per share of the Series C preferred stock or $1.75 annually per depositary share, - until October 15, 2022. After that, investors will get a floating rate based on three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111 percent annually.

Series C investors are currently getting paid $0.43750/share quarterly, or $1.75/share annually, which translates into a 6.9 percent dividend yield. This yield is much lower than AGNC Investment Corp.'s common stock yield of 11.4 percent, but the lower degree of risk of the mortgage REIT's Series C preferred stock largely explains the yield differential. Preferred stocks tend to be much less volatile than common stocks due to their higher ranking in the capital structure.

As far as disadvantages are concerned, the Series C preferred stock has no dividend and very limited capital upside. On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp.'s common stock dividend could theoretically start to grow again.

Your Takeaway

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C preferred stock is a unique income vehicle in the sense that the security combines fixed and floating dividend payments over its life. The Series C yields significantly less than the mortgage REIT's common shares, yes, but it offers income investors a much better chance of capital preservation. Investors that are willing to sacrifice yield in exchange for a higher degree of principal protection, may want to take a look at AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C preferred stock. Buy for income.

