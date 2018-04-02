Tesla 2025 Bonds: Is Now The Time To Pick Up The 7.6% YTM?

Tesla’s (TSLA) impeccable financial run hit a notable snag last week when Moody’s downgraded the company’s credit rating to B3. The announcement led to a 10% decline in the company’s stock and major disruption in the pricing of Tesla’s corporate bonds. Among them were the 2025 unsecured notes, which saw a decline from 93 cents to 87 cents on the dollar. Combined with the bond’s 5.3% coupon, the 2025 note now yields near 7.6% to maturity. To determine the soundness of this investment, we need to dive into the company’s financial information.

Source: FINRA

From a profit and loss standpoint, Tesla has done a respectable job growing revenues. In two years, the company has nearly increased revenue by three-fold from $4 billion to $11.75 billion. Gross profits have grown by a slightly less multiple of 2.4 from $923 million to $2.2 billion. Unfortunately, operating expenses have outpaced the growth in gross profits resulting in a $1.6 billion loss in 2017 compared to $716 million in 2016.

Source: SEC 10-K

From a cash flow perspective, Tesla has shown improvements. In 2017, the company burned $60.5 million from operating activities, which was better than the $524 million it burned two year earlier. Despite the improvement in operating cash flow, the company’s capital expenses of $4 billion (including solar energy leases) were far greater than the $1.3 and $1.6 billion in the prior two years, respectively. The result is that the company has found outside financing to the tune of $4.4 billion via share issuances, debt issuances, warrants, and options. In the past two years, Tesla has received $8.15 billion in outside financing and has burned all but $2.2 billion (difference in cash from January 2016 to December 2017).

Source: SEC 10-K

Tesla’s borrowing to fund capital expenditures is evident by examining its balance sheet. The $4 billion (or 80%) increase in net property and equipment is almost entirely offset by a $4 billion increase in debt. With a $6 billion increase in liabilities and a $500 million decline in shareholder equity, Tesla ended 2017 far more leveraged than when the year began.

Source: SEC 10-K

Due to Tesla’s size and investor draw, it is possible that the company could continue to draw outside financing until it becomes profitable. According to NASDAQ, the company’s loss is set to steepen to $15.15 per share in 2018 (versus $11.79 in 2017). The single analyst covering the company expects it to swing to a similar level of profitability by 2021.

Source: NASDAQ

Based on the analyst estimates and the trend of share issuance (dilution), investors can expect Tesla to report a net loss of $2.8 billion in 2018. While we don’t know the nuances of cash flow, if we assume each additional dollar lost is cash based, that would lead us to a $638 million operating cash deficit. Combined with Elon Musk’s own estimate of slightly increased capital expenditures in 2018, I believe that Tesla will require $4.1 billion in additional financing activity to get through 2018.

Source: Internal spreadsheet combining cash flow data, earnings expectations, and 2018 capex guidance

Tesla has several mechanisms that can help it cover that gap. First, it could burn down some of the $3.3 billion in cash it has. Next, the company has the authority to issue up to 100,000 units of preferred shares. Finally, the company can issue new shares or new debt to cover its liquidity needs. One deep concern I have on the equity issuance side is the number of convertible bonds that the company has coming due. Over the next four years, Tesla will need to convert approximately $4.18 billion in bonds to equity. This, combined with share-based compensation ($467 million in 2017) makes it difficult to determine what the company can raise in equity.

Source: SEC 10-K

Based on the cash burn and complex financial structure, I will not take, nor advocate a buy position in Tesla bonds. Investors should wait for positive operating cash flow along with results that meet guidance expectations (the MarketWatch article above mentioned that capex was $1 billion greater than guided in 2017). Until cash flow stability reaches Tesla, the company’s bond prices will remain volatile.

CUSIP: U8810LAA1

Price: $87.25

Coupon: 5.3%

YTM: 7.588%

Maturity Date: 08/15/2025

Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): B3/B-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.