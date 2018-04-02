Dick's Sporting Goods - Secular Changes Are Too Much Of A Headwind

With a secular decline in youth sports, and an overall decline in their customer base, the business has too strong of headwinds to make a compelling investment.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has risen about 45% from its November low of $23.88. Fellow SA contributor Josh Arnold made a bull case for the stock with the article, Dick’s Sporting Goods: A Cheap Valuation And Strong Yield. Josh is a prolific author who routinely makes some great calls on stocks from many different sectors. But on this pick, I lay out a rebuttal thesis and why the secular changes in the economy are going to make any current value analyses a difficult argument to embrace.

The main thesis of the bull case is that, although comps are low (negative), the company is buying back some shares, opening a few more stores, and sports a decent 3% yield. With flat revenue growth, their EPS can still climb with a reduced share count while we await a turnaround.

The temptation with stocks is to always assign some ratios, or value metrics, and then dig in our heels and mock the market's lack of understanding of our enlightened position. I tend to look at things a little differently than most people, for better or worse. If investing was as simple as this, accountants would be the best stock pickers on Earth.

I’m not going to debate the numbers on Dick’s. They are clearly explained and out there for the world to see. What the market does seem to be discounting is the possibility that we just live differently than we have in the past. There are secular changes that are creating headwinds for Dick’s that no management, regardless of talent, can change.

Let’s start with Comps

Comparative store sales fell 2% in their last Q4 report. Ecommerce sales were up 9% and as a percentage of sales rose to 19%. The point is, they are not competing poorly online. They are holding their own and doing an admirable job. Their website seems clean, neat, polished, and modern. The problem lies deeper.

Youths just aren’t as active as they used to be

Besides the overall decline in youth sports, the industry is also seeing a large problem with the competition. That competition is simple - video games and social media. Athletic participation for kids 6 through 12 is down almost 8 percent over the last decade.

“You can’t stick a kid in right field and he touches the ball once or twice a game. That’s not the same level of excitement as you can get on a video game." – Tom Farrey, Executive Director Aspen’s Sports & Society Program

Moneyball

The most likely indicator if your child will be athletic and into youth sports? In a word, money.

It’s not hard to imagine why –

“There’s been this presumption that youth sports are exploding in this country and private clubs and trainers will pick up the slack. For kids with resources, they have. But families without resources are getting left behind.” – Tom Farrey.

Want an elite athlete? – you’ll have to pay up as a parent. Costs for equipment, uniforms, travel, lodging, registration fees and more for the elite youth travel teams are reaching into younger groups, where even coaching becomes privatized. Families without means are simply left out.

There is an exceptional lack of diversity in youth coaches. More than 70 percent of youth coaches for both boys’ and girls’ sports are male. Half of all coaches’ households make at least $100,000 per year.

The Pursuit of Scholarships

This too has reshaped the youth sports landscape. There is an earlier and earlier emphasis on winning and on elite skill development that now forces children to select a single sport at an early age. In an NPR article, George Dohrmann – author of “Play their Hearts Out” - recounts stories of children as young as 10 being recruited and scouted, only to be discarded by the next big player.

Ed Garza, former San Antonio mayor and president of the Urban Soccer Leadership Academy, puts it bluntly. Affluent leagues can often outbid recreational leagues for the best fields and the most convenient locations. Travel teams and private skills coaches drive up the costs for traditional recreational leagues. Not being one of “the chosen ones” – many kids just drop out.

Next up CTE

“There is never a good enough reason to hit a child in the head 500 times for a sport” – Chris Nowinski, PhD and founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Photo Source (iStock)

The data on CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) for not only adults, but children as well, just continues to get worse.

Consider the following

CDC estimates 3.8 million concussions occur each year.

Only 1 in 6 concussions are diagnosed.

110 of 111 former NFL players have been diagnosed with CTE at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank.

An article from the NY Times – N.F.L. – Backed Youth Program Says It Reduced Concussions. The Data Disagrees. Even the new “Heads up Football” showed no demonstrable effect on concussions during the study.

“USA Football erred in not conducting a more thorough review with Datalys to ensure that our data was up to date” – Scott Hallenbeck, Executive Director of USA Football.

Is it any wonder why parents, including this one, don’t want their children playing football anymore?

Back to Dick’s the stock

Same-store sales are falling, and not because of management or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The problem is the industry and secular changes that are afoot. Football has pricey concussion helmets – sold right here on Dick’s. Some range as high as $324.99. Average is well over $100. As youth sports, really the bread and butter of Dick’s business, continues to decline – both same-store sales and margins will continue to be pressured.

This isn’t a company specific or management problem. Secular problems are the hardest problems to fix. Even the most talented management team in the world can’t change a secular trend. You can run all the normal numbers – price to book value, price to earnings, sales or a DCF – but none of that covers up the main problem. Their core market is in decline.

I am not declaring this company a short sell candidate. I reserve that only for profitless and indebted companies in special situations. Can the stock go higher? Sure. But when I look at the risk/reward situation, I just can’t get excited about buying into a company with declining comps, declining margins, and a declining customer base. I see no catalyst on the horizon to change any of these basic facts.

Management

I often see the same trend when things get rough, and it constantly baffles me. From the latest conference call:

“Now turning to our outlook for 2018. As a reminder, to more closely align with industry practices, we will no longer provide quarterly comp sales and EPS guidance, but we’ll continue to provide annual guidance” – Lee Belitsky, CFO Dick’s

Not sure what “industry practices” he’s talking about, but all my other retailers in my portfolio give guidance on comps on a quarterly basis. Going through the call, I see the same old bag of tricks. Namely - Investing in stores, investing in people, and new ad campaigns. I don’t see them addressing the key issues.

They do have their own outdoor apparel brand that they say seems to be doing well. We’ll see if that can help, but structurally – I just didn’t hear anything in the conference call to give me a lot of confidence in the outlook a few years from now. Every stock that has cash flow and earnings is worth something at some point, but for me that is too difficult to try to figure out. Couple this with all the normal problems with retailers, including higher wages, and a 4% operating margin seems to be a tough number to hit.

The company is currently forecasting the following for 2018 -

Based on an estimated 103 million diluted shares outstanding, the company currently anticipates reporting earnings per diluted share of approximately $2.80 to 3.00.

An effective tax rate of approximately 26%.

Consolidated same-store sales are currently expected to be in the range of approximately flat to a low single-digit decline

The company expects to open approximately 19 new Dick's Sporting Goods stores and relocate approximately four Dick's Sporting Goods stores.

A dividend at an annualized rate of $.90

I guess since everyone seems so animated about the firearms topic, I must mention it. They commented in the conference call that the business was already down single high digits. I think this is more just exiting a bad business than making a true fall-on-your sword sacrifice. Gander Mountain went bankrupt last year, and now Remington Outdoor has filed for protection. On the margin, I’d say they could lose a few more customers than they gain by this move. But materially, it’s not the argument I wanted to present on to buy or not to buy. I know it’s a hot button topic, but their fundamental problems run much deeper.

Conclusion

For the stock, with everything already out in the open, the market has decided the level to price the shares. I don't see any rapid change coming eminently. Only if the expectations on their core business, which to me seems to be in secular decline, come to the forefront - we could then see a larger move down.

I suspect they are having the same weather challenges as other retailers for the 1st quarter, so I would expect a slight miss on consensus. Most analysts currently rate DKS a hold, I think that is a bit generous. There are now 3 sell recommendations on the shares and 8 buys. Average price target is $34.69 – which is remarkably close to its current price.

For a flat top line company, with an uncertain future, a 12x forward EPS does not leave much upside to initiate a purchase.

Maybe the movie Wall-E had it right. We should find products to sell to the current and future generations.

*Pixar - Wall-E

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.