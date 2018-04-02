ReWalk: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

When I last took up a look at the nanocap medical exoskeleton company ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) last fall, there were several things overlapping at once, but my bottom line at that time was that prospects looked more positive for the long view than they had in a while. My reasons were primarily due to:

Coverage for the company's spinal cord injury product, the ReWalk 6.0, had been initiated by the German insurer Barmer, and management was working hard on getting at least one national insurer in the United States on board as well.

While dilutive, ReWalk seemed to be taking steps to getting its capital needs better met, announcing a share offering for $15M.

My view then was that the risk/reward trade-off justifying a serious look was becoming plausible, and ultimately I started a long position.





Since then, the developments unfortunately have not inspired great confidence, although it is a bit of a mixed bag. In chronological order:

The $15M capital raise announced in late September was lowered to $10M by mid October, not an insignificant amount for a firm like ReWalk with a market cap of only $35M. The share offering was priced a month later in November at $1.05, a solid 30% below the trading range leading up to the offering of approximately $1.50. With the announcement of 2017 results in early March 2018 came news of yet more shares being issued (still subject to shareholder approval), this time in exchange for $20M financing from Timwell Corporation Limited at share value of $1.25 with specific aim to enter the Chinese market by forming a joint venture (more on this below). However, no American insurer other than the VA was ready to add the ReWalk technology to its coverage, so each case will be continued to be fought one by one with commercial insurers.

Between the announcement in November 2017 pricing new shares at $1.05 and the March 2018 earnings call with the latest financing announcement valuing the shares at $1.25, the shares have been logically range bound between these two valuations.

RWLK data by YCharts

To recap, the initial goal for $15M was not within reach in October/November 2017, and the company settled for $10M instead. However, more cash, $20M, was available a few months later, and at a slightly higher valuation, even after factoring in the additional dilution. So effectively, although the $20M is coming in tranches of $5M, $10M and $5M spread over the next 9 to 12 months, ReWalk comes away with a higher total capital raise and the dilution effect is protected slightly by the higher price offered in the new injection.

Other Improvements

The coverage decision in the United States is clearly disappointing to the company and its investors, but not all the operational developments in 2017 were doom and gloom. In January 2017, ReWalk management had announced priorities to really cut expenses relative to 2016 levels, and on this they succeeded. SG&A expenses came down by 14%, and R&D by 33%. At the same time, gross margins improved dramatically, as revenue went up by 32% to $7.75M and cost of sales actually went down 10%. That equates to going from gross margin of 13% in 2016 to 40% in 2017! Looking ahead, guidance for 2018 is likewise for an increase in revenue on the order of 30% (to midpoint of guidance of $10M), and continuing to keep a strict eye on cost containment. In a similar vein, the softsuit ReStore line is expected to generate additional benefit to the gross margin figure.

The Path Ahead

The future for ReWalk is indisputably a highly risky one. The company has significant debt for its size at roughly $14M with Kreos Capital and no cash flow from operations with which to realistically pay it back, no systematic coverage in the United States, and the capital infusion it is getting will not pay down any debt. Nevertheless, a slightly different picture is emerging than the one 6 months ago.

The story last fall was about gaining commercial insurance coverage in the US after getting Barmer in Germany to agree to cover the units; if China was on the radar, it was a low priority. Fast forward to today, and while the American market has not been given up [in fact, it remains an explicit priority], the momentum looks to be in western Europe with an upcoming pivot to Asia. In Germany alone, along with Barmer, the workers compensation group known as DGUV [a sort of association of multiple insurers] entered an agreement with ReWalk to approve systems on a case-by-case basis; this covers a much broader population at 70 million people than Barmer alone had with 10 million. Since then, Italy has followed suit providing workers compensation coverage. While I cannot speak directly to the efforts ReWalk is making, it is conceivable that as these three victories settle into place, more nations will adopt at least the Italian standard and provide workers compensation coverage. If this type of policy were enacted across additional major continental economies of the eurozone (say France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal), that would become a material difference to ReWalk's revenues even on the limited context of workers' compensation; from a population comparison standpoint, these seven nations have around 290 million people, so it would be quite close to the same benefit as if having the same coverage on a national level for the United States (population 317 million).

Moving east, the $20M equity placement with Timwell Corporation Limited, a Hong Kong based fund, brings some key potential benefits. First, as equity rather than debt, it gives ReWalk a lifeline it can afford. Secondly, it positions ReWalk to enter a massive market; for stroke victims alone, the number of Chinese rehab centers are expected to exceed the combined figures of the US and EU within a couple of years. The expertise and distribution channels available through another Timwell investment, RealCan Pharmaceutical, can help establish both credibility and access in such a drastically different market compared to western economies. As the joint venture partner, Realcan brings some size and expertise related to delivering medical care in China, so on the face of it, the partner seems to be as good a fit anyone for getting into the market there. Finally, as the money is used to develop a joint venture to manufacture locally in china the ReStore product for stroke patients, the company has its eye on continued improvement on gross margins. CEO Larry Jasinski indicated this clearly on the 2017 earning call (emphasis added):

We will establish a China joint venture by midyear and will focus on detail plans for the Chinese market and producing the Restore for China as part of a cost of goods reduction initiative.

While there is no expectation that either the introduction of the ReStore line nor setting up shop in China will impact revenue for 2018, clearly the hope is that 2019 will see an even bigger uptick in revenue than the 30% bumps in 2017 and what is guided for 2018, all while improving gross margins.

Timwell does get a board seat for its trouble, and while that is more than reasonable, it is unknown if that sets up the potential for a tussle between Timwell, who will end up with about 34% ownership a year from now, and Kreos Capital, who holds the $14M debt and about 9% of the current sharecount. Ultimately, as precarious as ReWalk's position is, I believe their interests should be aligned well enough, in which they both come out best if ReWalk can turn the corner.

Conclusion

While the particulars have changed here and there over the last 2 years since I first wrote about ReWalk, the really fundamental question a potential investor has to answer has always been the same: is more insurance coverage going to come online fast enough to slow or stop the cash burn? Unless additional financing is found in the next year, this question really needs to be resolved in 2018. The Timwell investment and expansion into China will not matter as 2019 will be too late. There should be just enough cash on hand to get through 2018, with $14.6M in cash as of 12/31/17, but the debt due to Kreos is really going to start to pinch [although Kreos did renegotiate that debt once already to a mix of straight debt and convertible debt, so it is possible that more renegotiation could happen]. Where insurance coverage comes from geographically-speaking probably matters less than establishing a clear trendline demonstrating less reliance on winning case-by-case claims and more revenue being generated through normalized coverage. If that initiative stalls out, then I think the ReWalk story is pretty much over. Even with a stronger trendline, additional financing could well be necessary, but without being able to show that insurance is really starting to pick up the tab, doors to future financing simply will not open up. The company is planning to submit requests for further review with 25 insurers in the United States, but the major government payers are not on the list apparently. Per their most recent 10-k,

In the future, we will pursue coverage through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS. While we believe that a positive response from CMS may broaden coverage by private insurers, we cannot currently predict how long it would take for us to receive a decision from CMS, but we believe that other sources of payment will be sufficient to support our business.

Based on past precedent, that strikes me as a somewhat odd to view to take; a positive coverage decision by CMS would nearly certainly broaden private coverage, but I can understand that navigating the complexity of getting such a positive decision would be an enormous undertaking. However, having worked with one government payer already to secure some limited coverage, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the obstacles may not be big as imagined. Nevertheless, management has decided to push that off to the future for now and focus on commercial payers.

Evaluating the whole picture, I believe that while the clock is ticking, there is enough time to hang with this company a little while longer, as the risk/reward fits my profile to have a small long position with a cost basis of $1.17, but contains a very high risk factor of capital loss.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.