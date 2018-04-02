CYS Investments: 13.1%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

This is not the first time the mortgage REIT cut its dividend.

CYS Investments slashed its dividend in March on the back of a drop in core earnings.

CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) cut its dividend payout last month on the back of insufficient core earnings. Shares now sell for a twenty percent discount to book value, and shares yield ~13 percent. The mortgage REIT has repeatedly slashed its dividend payout in the past, which suggests another dividend cut could be in the cards down the road. CYS Investments is only a suitable investment for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

CYS Investments - Portfolio Overview

CYS Investments is a mortgage real estate investment trust with an equity value of just $1.03 billion and a portfolio value of $13.1 billion. The mortgage REIT invests largely in 30-year fixed rate mortgage securities that accounted for about two-thirds (64.7 percent) of the company's portfolio at the end of the December quarter.

Source: CYS Investments Investor Presentation

A key part of the mortgage REIT's "business model" is to buy mortgage securities with debt. Hence, mortgage REITs tend to have very high leverage ratios, and CYS Investments is not an exception. The mortgage REIT's leverage ratio regularly exceeded 7:1 in 2017.

Here's CYS Investments' leverage ratio over time.

Source: Achilles Research

The mortgage REIT assumes debt, buys mortgage securities, and profits from the spread between its borrowing costs and investment yields.

Here's an overview of CYS Investments' debt investment yields, borrowing costs, and its interest rate spread in the last seven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

CYS Investments - Dividend Record

Investors buy mortgage REITs largely because of their high yields, which are typically in excess of ten percent. That being said, things can turn ugly when a mortgage REIT slashes its dividend payout. As a matter of fact, CYS Investments just cut its quarterly dividend 12 percent from $0.25/share to $0.22/share on the back of lower core earnings. It wasn't the first dividend cut for the mortgage REIT.

Here's CYS Investments' dividend growth history.

CYS Dividend data by YCharts

Weaker core earnings often foreshadow a dividend cut. CYS Investments' core earnings and drop income did not cover the mortgage REIT's $0.25/share quarterly dividend in the last two quarters and the degree of shortfall increased in Q4-2017.

Source: Achilles Research

Book Value Per-Share Growth And Price-To-Book Ratio(s)

CYS Investments' book value per-share started to grow again in 2017 after the mortgage REIT turned in a hard Q4-2016 when agency RMBS dropped in price and hurt results.

Here's CYS Investments' book value growth on a per-share basis.

Source: Achilles Research

Shares now sell for a ~20 percent discount to the last reported accounting book value of $8.38/share.

CYS Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how CYS Investments price-to-book ratio stacks up against other mortgage REITs in the sector.

CYS Price to Book Value data by YCharts

CYS Investments has the largest discount to book value in the peer group, which isn't surprising considering that the REIT just slashed its dividend payout and investors bailed out.

Should You Buy CYS Investments?

I wouldn't, to be completely honest. CYS Investments is a high-risk mortgage REIT play that cut its dividend payout multiple times in the past. This is not a record to inspire confidence, unless, of course, you like the risk and thrill that comes with an investment in CYS. Shares are currently priced at a thirteen percent yield, implying that the market doesn't have a lot of confidence in the sustainability of the current dividend rate. If you must own a mortgage REIT, I think Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is the best stock to go for in the sector.

Read also: "Getting Ready To Buy This 11.4%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Again"

Your Takeaway

CYS Investments is a risky income vehicle, and only appropriate as an investment for serious mortgage REIT investors with a very high risk tolerance.

CYS Investments just slashed its dividend on the back lower core earnings which hurt investor sentiment and caused a widening in the mortgage REIT's book value discount. For now, I am going to err on the side of caution and give the mortgage REIT a pass. Investors that want to buy CYS Investments, or already own shares need to closely monitor the mortgage REIT's dividend coverage/core earnings payout ratio going forward. Buy at your own risk.

