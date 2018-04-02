A Streetcar Named Desire

The author was Tennessee Williams. One of the most famous books ever written. It is not often associated with the markets but there are many qualities to it that pull you in that direction, if you only use a little imagination.

The title, itself, begins that incantation. The Streetcar are the markets. We are moving, moving, moving. Desire is easy enough to contemplate, everyone is trying to make money. Bonds, equities, commodities, this strategy, that strategy, long term, short term, everyone is trying to make some money. There are wins. There are losses. There are angels. There are demons.

"If I got rid of my demons, I'd lose my angels." - Conversations with Tennessee Williams

You may have noticed, over the sixteen years that I have been writing "Out of the Box," that I much more frequently talk about warnings than money making ideas. The reason for this is that the velocity of loss is much greater than the velocity of gain. Not a little greater or moderately greater but much, much greater. Winning, oftentimes, is not losing. The "Fear Factor" also comes into play and it is a powerful force. "Fear" is a stage light and "Greed" is a single incandescent bulb.

"Nobody sees anybody truly but all through the flaws of their own egos. That is the way we all see ...each other in life. Vanity, fear, desire, competition - all such distortions within our own egos - condition our vision of those in relation to us. Add to those distortions to our own egos the corresponding distortions in the egos of others, and you see how cloudy the glass must become through which we look at each other." - Tennessee Williams

You see, the truth of it, is that all we are doing is playing against each other. There are no "third parties," no men from Mars, no computers not programmed by a person, no algorithms not executed by a human being. It is you and them or us, and them, if you are working for a money manager. The institutional folks even quantify it with expressions of quartiles. For people, it is exemplified by the money that you make, or you don't.

Also, avoid herds. You might feel safer in them, but that is your own insecurity. While the herd rushes about, head off into a new and different pasture. You are far more likely to succeed if you arrive first, rather than arriving with the crowd. You are also far more likely to succeed if you avoid the recommendations of the politicians. They have their own agenda and, let me assure you, it is not yours.

"All cruel people describe themselves as paragons of frankness." - Tennessee Williams

When I tell you about Italy, and its risk to the entire European Union, pay attention. I have no axe to grind, I am neither long nor short anything there, but I can see the fire burning. Yet, remember that governments are not like corporations. They can tax, they can borrow, in the case of Italy, they have the European Central Bank behind them to buy their bonds, and they can go on for much longer, spreading untruths in the meantime, than any corporation. Governments live in a land of their own. It is titled "Bureaucracy."

All of this means that time is on their side. They can go on for much longer than you might think possible. The rub is what the elitists hate the most. At some point, at some time, the people, the unwashed crowds of the Coliseum, get to vote. That is when the trouble begins.

In the case of Italy, the biggest party, which is largely on the left, is about to join forces with the biggest coalition, which is largely on the right. This is a disaster for Brussels and the scriptwriters in Berlin. No worse outcome could be imagined by the European Union as there will be no moderates in the new government, only Italians wanting to run their own country themselves. Nationalism won the Italian elections. "More Europe" was a distant, and a very distinct, loser.

The truth will come running out soon enough. The politicians on the Continent will hand out the soured Chianti and tell everyone that it is first rate Brunello. People will point at Italian sovereign debt, largely bought by the ECB and individual central banks, and tell us that there is no stress in the system. The day will come, however, when the EU makes demands and the Italian government tells them to stuff it. That is my opinion. The Germans lost the latest "Battle of Britain" and the Roman Legions will soon be after the Huns. I want nothing to do with Italian investments at this point.

Since I am speaking of governments, let me also make a comment or two about the United States. The President wrote a book entitled, "The Art of the Deal." This is how he plays politics. Demand not just what you want, but substantially more than what you want, and then back up, as necessary. That is how politics is being played in America now, both internally and externally.

The recent tariff announcements are prime examples of this. I said, at the time, that the President would back-up, and he has with Canada, Mexico and the European Union. "Demand and back-up." Those are the rules of his game, that is what he knows and that is how he negotiates. If you understand that, then you will not make dumb mistakes just because the President made one more demand about one more subject. He is taking a shot.