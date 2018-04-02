GigaMedia Limited - Buying Dollars For 50 Cents

Shares have drifted lower as revenues dried up, to the point where the company trades for about half of the net cash on its balance sheet.

A brief introduction to enterprise value, why I prefer it over market capitalization, and an example of a company trading at a negative enterprise value: GigaMedia Limited.

We define value investing as buying dollars for 50 cents. - Seth Klarman

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) is a tiny Taiwanese gaming company that can currently be purchased for about half of the cash on its balance sheet, net of liabilities. Investors and traders who are willing to stomach the risk and volatility of the micro-cap space could potentially be rewarded through ownership of GIGM shares.

Market Cap vs. Enterprise Value

The most common metric I see to measure the value of a company is market capitalization, and I think it is a flawed metric. Market capitalization takes into account the market value of a company's common equity. But as a purchaser of shares in a business, I prefer to take a holistic view of the company and consider other claims on its assets.

A company's debt, preferred shares outstanding, minority interests, lease obligations and underfunded pension liability all should be considered when evaluating companies for purchase. Therefore, these obligations are added to enterprise value. Additionally, any cash received upon purchase of the company will belong to the acquirer, and as such should be backed out of the purchase price.

The formula for enterprise value for a simple company is generally as follows:

Market Capitalization + (Debt + Preferred Stock + Underfunded Pension + Minority Interest) - Cash & Marketable Securities

Because shares in a company's stock can never be worth less than zero, market capitalization can never turn negative. But if a company's net cash value is greater than its market capitalization, enterprise value turns negative. Negative enterprise value is an acquirer's dream - it essentially means he or she is getting paid to take control of the business. While rare, this does occur:

GIGM Enterprise Value data by YCharts

GigaMedia's Business

GigaMedia Limited has been in secular decline. Waning demand for its gaming products has caused revenues to fall by over 90% since 2008 highs, before stabilizing about three years ago. Once a hot, up-and-coming gaming company whose co-founder and CEO was featured in a 2001 Fortune article titled "25 Rising Stars," GigaMedia Limited is now an obscure company with no clear focus. For example, it agreed to purchase a cosmetics company in 2015, but backed out of the deal and cost shareholders $2 million as a result of the botched acquisition.

Taking a look at the income statement, GIGM doesn't even bring in enough revenues to pay the bills:

GIGM Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

At this point, GIGM's business appears essentially worthless, and operations seem to be winding down based on declining spending activity. So it follows that the equity of the company should be trading at or close to liquidation value. But at a current market cap of just under $30 million, the company trades for less than the value of its cash in the bank, net of all debts and liabilities. Additionally, a material portion of liabilities is related to deferred revenues, which generally do not require cash outlay to remove them from the books.

GIGM Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Based on my experience with private market transactions and appraisals, EBITDA multiples are commonly used to determine valuations of traditional businesses - which can fetch around 4-12x EBITDA depending on a variety of factors. Growing software companies, known for high cash-flow margins upon maturity, can fetch up to 3-6x revenue, even as they book losses.

Catalysts for Shareholders

In public markets companies can book losses for years on and ultimately leave nothing for shareholders. Generally, I see this as a result of misaligned interest between shareholders and management. Management teams and boards of directors generally prefer to keep their jobs rather than honoring their duty to the owners of the company and liquidating. In the case of GIGM, however, management's interests are actually aligned with shareholders' interests, as the CEO went on a purchasing spree in 2017 and now owns 3% of the company. Management knows that the most valuable asset is the company's cash; it even reports the net asset value on the quarterly report.

So what can management do to maximize value for GIGM's shareholders? One option would be to simply dissolve the corporation and return capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend. Each shareholder would likely receive over $5 in cash after closing expenses are paid, or even more if GIGM found a buyer for its gaming business. After years of lackluster performance, many shareholders may prefer that, especially considering the CEO's basis in his recently purchased shares is about $3.

The market simply doesn't care about how much cash GIGM has in the bank. A shrewd management could easily take advantage of this by authorizing a share repurchase. Management could authorize a $15 million repurchase and theoretically retire 5 million out of the 11,052,235 shares outstanding, assuming an average share purchase price of about $3.

The resulting company would have 6,052,235 shares outstanding and still have over $40 million of net cash; the company's new net cash balance per share would have increased from about $5.15 per share to over $6.40 per share. But this is only theoretical, and not very likely in practice; due to simple supply and demand, the share price would likely shoot up as a result of the dramatically reduced float.

I think the best path forward lies somewhere in the middle of these two options. If I took control of GIGM today, I would authorize a share repurchase program and steadily retire shares from the open market. This would eventually push the share price up, as supply, or float, is reduced. The moment that the market price of the shares exceeded the net cash balance per share, the share repurchases would no longer be accretive. At that time, I would halt share repurchases, dissolve the company, and distribute the remaining cash to shareholders as a dividend.

The above scenario would result in the best possible short-term returns, but it is not the only catalyst that would unlock value for shareholders. GIGM's profits have been negative for a long time, but a close look at the trend actually shows the company getting closer and closer to break-even as expenses continue to decline:

GIGM Total Expenses (Quarterly) data by YCharts

If the trend of cost-cutting continues and GIGM manages to actually book consistent profits, not only will its cash balance increase, but it may also attract the attention of market participants. Sensing growing earnings, the market may decide to value GIGM based on its earnings potential in addition to its cash balance.

Regardless of the path forward that management takes (or doesn't take) to realize value for GIGM's shareholders, I think the equity is a compelling investment at this point. If management takes the share repurchase/dividend route, shareholders buying today could see short-term gains north of 100%. If management keeps running the business and manages to eventually turn a profit, patient investors may see even greater returns.

If neither of the above happens, the share price will likely continue sideways for a while, but investors will have a significant margin of safety by purchasing shares of the company for less than its net cash value. There is a risk that management will squander the cash by wasting it on a non-accretive acquisition and destroy shareholder value, as it has done in the past.

I have been actively trading many small lots of GIGM stock, averaging in when the price dips below $3, and selling as it climbs above $3. This method has generally resulted in trades that have returned anywhere from 3% to 20% to as much as 50% in early January. I also hold a small position as a longer-term investment in the event that management is successful with a turnaround or chooses to liquidate.

Risks of Micro-Cap Investing

Investors should be aware that there are significant risks involved with investing in micro-cap stocks, including but not limited to lack of liquidity, higher volatility, lack of publicly available information, and increased fraud risk. While all investing involves risk, investing in micro-cap stocks is exceptionally risky, and should only be undertaken by very risk-tolerant investors.

As a result, the information provided herein may contain material departures from the actual operating results of GigaMedia Limited. Please perform your own due diligence on every investment, and invest at your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIGM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses stocks with a market capitalization below $50 million. Be aware that there are significant risks to investing in stocks with small market capitalization.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.