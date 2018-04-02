Is Microsoft A Buy Or A Hold Now?

Although Microsoft’s share price is trading at a premium, investors should consider adding more shares if there are any pullbacks as the company has a good growth prospect.

Investment Thesis

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has a profitable business model with an investment grade balance sheet. It also has a large cash position that will allow it to pursue accretive merger and acquisitions if necessary. However, Microsoft’s shares are trading at a premium right now. But given its good growth prospect especially in its cloud business, I believe any pullback in its share price will be a good opportunity for investors to initiate or add more shares.

Source: YCharts

Reasons why investors with a Long-Term Horizon will be rewarded

Strong Network Effect with High Switching Cost

Microsoft has a wide range of products and services for business users and consumers. Its two flagship products, Windows operating system and Office suite, have dominant positions in the market. For many Windows users, they found it difficult to switch to a different operating system because other alternatives lack the applications and programs that they need. It also takes efforts and time to learn and adjust to a new system. This is especially true for business users as switching to a different operating system may require adjusting and testing different settings for security and compatibility issues. The same is also true for its Office suite. Hence, network effect and high switching cost will allow Microsoft to continue to enjoy higher margin.

Software-as-a-Service will bring recurring revenue

Instead of selling individual copies of its software (e.g. MS Office), Microsoft now encourages its customers to take on subscription. For example, residential customers can pay $9.99 per month to grant 5 home users the right to use its Office 365 Home products. This software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) model is beneficial because it brings predictable and stable revenue even during an economic recession.

A willingness to embrace other platforms

Under CEO Satya Nadella’s guidance, the company is now willing to embrace other platforms. The company has since released its Office apps for Android and iOS systems, and has recently made its browser, Microsoft Edge, available in both platforms. This strategy is beneficial as it helps Microsoft to grow its product user base. This will eventually create even stronger network effect and ultimately increase its revenue.

Cloud Business should provide a long runway of growth

Microsoft’s cloud business continues to deliver impressive result. In the past quarter, its server products and cloud services revenue grew 18% year over year. Its Azure revenue grew even more rapidly by 98% from a year ago. In its commercial cloud segment, the company has increased Q2 fiscal 2018 margin to 55% from 48% a year ago. Looking forward, Microsoft's cloud business should continue to grow at a fast rate due to strong demand for cloud services. In fact, according to the research firm Gartner Inc, the public cloud market is expected to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19% through 2020 (click here).

Source: Company Reports

A Healthy Balance Sheet with a Large Cash Position

Microsoft has an investment grade credit rating (Moody’s: AAA stable). The company has about $85 billion of total debts (including both short-term and long-term debts) at the end of 2017. Its debt to capitalization ratio of 49.6% is reasonable. What I especially like about Microsoft’s balance sheet is the large cash position of $143 billion that it has. The company’s large cash position is advantageous as it gives Microsoft the bullet to do any accretive merger and acquisitions if opportunities arise.

Eight Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase

Microsoft currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.8% at today’s share price of $91.27. The software giant has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Microsoft’s dividend is safe with a trailing 12-month payout ratio of only 37% (based on its free cash flow). While Microsoft’s dividend increase last year was somewhat disappointing, the company did return most of its free cash flow to its shareholders through both dividend and share buybacks. In fact, the company spent about $1.8 billion in share buybacks last quarter. As a result, its weighted average shares outstanding have been reduced by about 1.1%.

Source: YCharts

However, we are concerned about the following

Microsoft’s hardware business may continue to struggle due to lengthening PC refresh cycles, and declining PC shipments. This is also evident in its latest quarterly result. Its Surface device revenue only increased 1% year over year. The reason for the increase was due to more premium devices sold as its total volumes decreased in the past quarter than a year ago.

Valuation Analysis

Microsoft is currently trading at a price to forward earnings ratio of 23.1x. This is significantly above its 5-year average of 17.4x. Similarly, its current enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA ratio of 17.3x is much higher than its 5-year average of 12.3x. Both valuation metrics suggest that Microsoft is trading at a premium.

Investor Takeaway

Microsoft has a profitable business model with an investment grade balance sheet. Its large cash position will allow it to pursue accretive merger and acquisitions in the future. Looking forward, Microsoft’s cloud business has a long runway of growth. Its shares are trading at a premium right now. However, given its good growth prospect, I believe any pullback in its share price will be a good opportunity for investors to initiate or add more shares.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

