New Flu Drug Exciting News For The Sick, But Not Roche Shareholders

In the short run, news about Xofluza could drive interest in Roche’s stock. A better long-term pharmaceutical strategy might be to look elsewhere.

Xofluza, a New Influenza Drug and How It Impacts Roche AG

On Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co. Ltd. received approval from Japanese authorities for a single-dose influenza drug they have been developing on collaboration with Roche AG, Xofluza. For reference, patients currently take Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tamiflu twice a day for five days for the same treatment. Shionogi will hold exclusive distribution rights in Japan and Taiwan, and Roche will help Shionogi distribute globally. Given the particularly virulent flu strain in the U.S. this year, this news may prompt investors to expect a jump in Roche's share price. However, there are several reasons why they may be disappointed.

If we look at Roche's current revenue breakdown by geography, the three areas where Roche would expect to see the majority of impact of Xofluza are North America (46% of sales), Europe (26% of sales), and Asia (20% of sales). Xofluza still needs to be approved for use in the U.S. and likely won't be available until 2019 (at best). In Asia, Shionogi will retain rights to distribute by themselves in two large markets (Japan and Taiwan), effectively cutting Roche out of a large part of their third largest market. Xofluza will not be making a big impact on Roche's top line sales values anytime soon, and when it does, the impact may be muted.

Source: Roche 2017 Annual Report

Not only can we expect a delay in Roche's expected sales of the new flu drug, but we should expect at least some level of cannibalization of their existing sales. Roche currently manufactures and distributes Tamiflu. If Xofluza proves to be more effective, we must expect that some Tamiflu customers will jump ship to the new drug. While there are many avenues Roche could explore to limit this effect (different pricing, targeted marketing, etc.), ultimately the question will not be "Will Xofluza impact Tamiflu sales?" but "By how much will Xofluza impact Tamiflu sales?"

Before we get carried away talking about how Xofluza will impact Tamiflu sales and when it will happen, we need to take a step back and ask, "Does it matter to Roche's bigger picture?" A quick analysis of Roche's revenue streams answers that question with a resounding "No." Roche's revenues are broken down into two overarching categories: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Each of these categories is further segmented into a division (Oncology, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, and Other Therapeutics).

Source: Roche 2013-2017 Annual Reports

The vast majority of Roche's revenues are recognized from the Oncology division, with Immunology taking a distant second. Infectious Diseases (the division Tamiflu sales fall under and the one we would expect Xofluza would add to) was the lowest divisional contributor to overall sales in 2017. In addition, as a percentage of overall revenue, it has fallen from 10% to 3.3% over the last five years. Even if Xofluza sales had no impact on Tamiflu sales and doubled overall Infectious Diseases pharmaceutical sales for Roche, it would be a figurative drop in the overall revenue bucket for the company.

Overall Analysis of Roche AG in the Pharmaceutical Landscape

An evaluation of Roche's revenues ultimately begs the question, "How should an investor approach Roche?" Pharmaceuticals is a mature industry with solid growth prospects. According to Statista, growing worldwide middle class, an aging population in many of Roche's largest markets, and increasing world‐wide GDP all point to a healthy industry that will grow up to 5% annually for the next 5 years. So how does this bode for Roche compared to its peers?

If we first look at Roche's pricing multiples compared to its peers and the industry averages, there is an argument for price appreciation:

Source: Data sourced from Morningstar

In all calculated multiples, Roche trades close to or below industry averages. Using this as a guideline, Roche should trade between $25 and $63 with an average value of $38. Based on the current share price fluctuating around $30 an investor might believe there is room for price appreciation, which could be exacerbated by the effect of potential positive press surrounding Xofluza.

Based on the above chart, we should be asking ourselves, "Why does Roche trade at an apparent discount to its peers?" We can attempt to find the answer using a discounted cash flow analysis. We have already discussed Roche's revenue sources. While their overall revenue growth rate is increasing, it has not been greater than 5% for any 2‐year period in the past five years. While there is positive growth in many of their divisions, for the most part that growth occurs in divisions that make up a very low percentage of total revenue.

Furthermore, many of these gains are offset by equally negative growth rates in other, small, divisions. For example, decreasing growth in the Infectious Diseases division largely offsets exceptional growth in the Neuroscience division on a dollar basis. Our revenue analysis concluded that the broad revenue growth rate matches the revenue growth of Oncology, Roche's largest division. This implies a modest overall growth for the company as a whole of between 4‐6% for the next 5‐10 years.

Source: Roche 2014-2017 Annual Reports

Finally, we look at Roche's cost structure. In all Income Statement line items, Roche appears to have a good handle on their costs. Marketing and distribution, R&D, and G&A spending all have 5‐year standard deviations less than 2%. Only cost of sales has been an increasing expense as a percentage of revenues (21% to 29% between 2013 and 2017) and appears to be the major factor of Roche's cost structure it might look to trim in order to increase their margins.

Based on these revenue projections, a standard cost structure, and a discount rate of 8.46%, we find the implied discounted‐cash‐flow‐per‐share for Roche at $24, an approximately 20% discount to where they are currently trading. If we assume a best-case scenario where Roche experiences growth for the next 5‐10 years at the top end of their past revenue growth rates (~6%), we still see a share price a few cents under current value. At best, Roche appears to be just barely fairly valued. At worst, it may be significantly overvalued and the fact it trades at a discount to its peers based on pricing ratios could reflect market acceptance.

There is sure to be more buzz about Xofluza and Roche. There is an argument for investors to play by the adage "Buy the rumor, sell the news" based on an additional news cycle and the fact Roche may trade at low pricing multiples. Given the lackluster discounted cash flow analysis and the low likelihood that Xofluza will make up an appreciable amount of Roche's total revenue stream, a better strategy may be to avoid the stock altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.