NantHealth Has Turned A Corner

Areas of NantHealth's business appear to be picking up steam while overall costs are being driven down.

NantHealth (NH), the leading evidence-based, personalized healthcare company transforming the way critical diseases such as cancer are known and treated, recently reported its fiscal 2017 earnings. The company beat EPS estimates by $0.07 and showed that several aspects of the business are improving on both the top and bottom lines. With the stock trading at near all-time lows, I provide a deeper look into the company's financial situation and suggest investors take note of the positive improvements.

Fundamentals are improving

Below is a table showing the company's revenue over the past four years:

The majority of revenue was software-as-a-service, or SaaS, related and was up 6% over the previous year. The SaaS revenue is generated from clients' access to and usage of NantHealth's hosted software solutions on a subscription basis. These solutions include the decision-based support solutions of the Eviti platform and the payer-provider collaborations of NaviNet.

The Eviti and NaviNet provider networks have continued to grow over the years and now boast over 5,000 oncology practices using Eviti and 450k active daily users of NaviNet both across all 50 states in America. The following slide summarizes the highlights of Eviti and NaviNet.

NantHealth's bottom line has also been improving thanks to a few strategic moves to accelerate the company's timeline to profitability. On August 3, 2017, the company entered into an asset purchase agreement with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to sell all of the assets of the company's provider/patient engagement solutions business. A restructuring plan also coincided in the same quarter to focus on core competencies and position the AI platform on cancer. The plan includes a wide range of organizational efficiency initiatives and cost reduction opportunities. Synergies of the headcount reduction and restructuring plan are expected to provide an annualized cost savings of more than $70 million. Most importantly, the company recognized the majority of expenses related to severances and other cash expenditures related to the restructuring in the same quarter.

The chart below shows NantHealth's EPS for the past four quarters. In the last quarter, the company booked a loss of $0.07 which is the lowest quarterly loss in the company's history. If the company is able to keep up this linear trend in EPS, then it may hit profitability in Q2FY18. Regarding sources of liquidity, the company believes its existing cash, cash equivalents, and ability to borrow from affiliated entities will be sufficient to fund operations through at least the next 12 months. The company may also seek to sell additional equity or debt securities.

GPS Cancer

GPS Cancer is a comprehensive molecular profile that provides oncologists with unprecedented insights into the unique molecular signature of a patient's cancer and cancer therapies that may have potential benefits and therapies to which the cancer may be resistant.

Orders of the test initially took off to a slow start but over the past few quarters have been ramping up and increasing every quarter. Last quarter, there were 606 GPS commercial tests ordered, which is up 11% from the previous quarter. February (which is part of the current quarter) was the largest month of orders in the company's history. Part of the recent success comes after more than doubling the sales team from 5 to 13 professionals. The awareness and usefulness of the tests among oncologists and insurers are also gaining traction. Moreover, GPS Cancer is also an integral part of several clinical trials with sister company NantKwest (NK).

The graph below shows the number of GPS tests ordered over the past five quarters. The parabolic trendline demonstrates that the growth in the number of tests is accelerating. As GPS Cancer continues to build momentum, I would estimate the quarterly number of orders to be over 1,000 by Q4FY18.

A research paper by Jones et al. from April 2015 found that "matched tumor-normal sequencing analyses are essential for precise identification and interpretation of somatic and germline alterations". Thus, the current tumor-only approved genomic tests done by other labs are fundamentally flawed as they only analyze 300+ genes while ignoring the remaining 19,000+ and also ignore the normal (self) germline control as a comparator. This leads to over 90% false positives and consequent inaccurate clinical treatment. In August 2017, NantHealth has issued four seminal patents that cover tumor-normal analysis and avoiding false positives of next-generation sequencing. In January 2018, NantHealth also filed GPS Cancer for Tumor-Normal with the FDA for approval. In the same month, the company also launched Liquid GPS DNA (FDA filing sometime in Q1 2018) and Liquid GPS RNA which both allow for stable and easy blood collection and shipping from point of care. The slide below summarizes the highlights of GPS Cancer.

Risks

Investing in NantHealth comes with numerous risks, as with any company. Over the past year, the company's stock price was severely impacted over news reports concerning the CEO's charitable donations, causing the stock to drop over 40%. While the company denied any wrong-doing, the stock price has yet to recover and may experience further downside due to negative media.

Although the company is uniquely positioned in the personalized healthcare business and offers a wide range of services, several companies exist in the same various business areas and can pose a threat to business. Furthermore, the company relies on coverage from insurers for its medical services. Failure to convince insurers or other payers to cover the company's services may limit potential clients from using the services due to the large cost.

As always, investors are encouraged to read the company's latest fiscal year filling for the tens of pages covering risk factors.

Investor Takeaway

NantHealth currently has an average analyst price target of $4.83 which represents a potential upside of 58% from its current price of $3.05. I strongly believe the stock price will rise above that price target within this calendar year for a number of reasons.

To begin with, the main reason the stock price actually fell to levels this low is largely due to a few negative media reports. These reports have been proven false (here and here), but the stock price has not recovered and has left a grossly undervalued company.

Moreover, the top and bottom lines are continuing to improve and the company is on track to become profitable within the next two years and has adequate cash reserves and appropriate means to fund operations. The revenue from the sequencing and molecular analysis may more than double this fiscal year. A decision from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on the coverage for GPS Cancer on a national and/or regional basis is expected to be announced within the next few months. The company had been in talks with CMS for several months and the CEO has said that the outcome of these discussions has been positive. An affirmative outcome will be a nice boost to the revenue forecast and stock price, but clearly, none of this has been priced in yet. I also believe that the FDA will approve GPS Cancer for Tumor-Normal considering all of the evidence there is to support it and how lesser Tumor-Only tests have already been approved.

Cancer rates are on the rise and NantHealth is doing some incredible things in terms of molecular analysis and providing accurate and actionable information for treatment. The company is well positioned to be one of the leaders in modern cancer treatment and this stock is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.