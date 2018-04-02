There are some good products that get overlooked in the space because of marketing and special interests.

The current environment is likely to cause many investors to realize what has been done in the past will not work for the future.

In parts I ("Weatherproofing Portfolio") and II ("Social Security And CDs Won't Be Enough") of this series, we hit on the facts that old ways of managing retirement may not work in the future.

As we noted above, the famed 4% withdrawal rate retirement strategy is likely in peril. T. Rowe Price recently noted that if you retired on Jan. 1, 2000 and started a 4% withdrawal strategy, by 2010 your portfolio would be down one-third with just a 29% chance of the portfolio lasting to age 90. Retirement income specialists speculate that the 4% rule's success in the U.S. may actually be an historical anomaly.

In fact, retirement research by Dr Wade Pfau suggests the 4% withdraw rate had fallen to 3.6% with a 10% failure rate and 30-year time horizon. This from a paper done in 2012 and assuming 8.7% arithmetic mean returns on stocks. New evidence suggests that since future returns are highly likely to be lower, that "safe" withdrawal rate is probably below 3% today.

In prior generations, social security, defined benefit pensions, and ultra-safe income securities like CDs covered the bulk of retirement income needs. Over time, through means-testing and lower cost of living adjustments, social security is no longer a retirement plan but more of the safety net that it was intended to be. And with people living much longer, the solutions are not readily apparent.

Ken Fischer Is Wrong

Given where interest rates are today, combining higher yielding portfolios with more risk like our Core Portfolio with safer forms of income production appear to be the winning formula according to Dr. Wade Pfau of the American College of Financial Services. One of those safer forms of income are annuities. Given the low interest rate environment, an immediate or deferred income annuity that adjusts higher should rates rise can and should be a portion of the fixed income allocation.

For retirees, holding a combination of an income annuity and our Core Portfolio can significantly alter your investment and retirement outcome. An income annuity, if bought from a reputable company with lower fees and simple features, can be you're own pre-paid defined benefit pension plan.

The biggest overhang and reservation for investors in buying an annuity are the loss of principal and the fees. Like any financial innovation, Wall Street tends to bastardize the idea and dilute the good with a lot of bad products and sponsors. Income annuity fees can be much lower than variable annuities (which we would avoid like the plague) but they can still vary significantly. The fees from the most reputable companies tend to be in the neighborhood of 2.5-3.5%, one-time, on the front-end (ask what the insurance agent/financial advisor receives in commission and the all-in costs of the annuity).

To put that fee into perspective, most financial advisors charge in the area of 1% per dollar managed per year. If you are a client for ten years with that advisor, you've paid 10% in fees over that ten year period for a NPV rate (discounted at 4%) of 8.11%. That is significantly more than the income annuity. And again, that is a one-time fee whereas financial advisor fees are in perpetuity for as long as you use one.

The second reservation is the loss of principal. If you put $500,000 into an income annuity today, defer it to 2020, with a joint life provision for two individuals born in 1955, the payout is approximately $2,308 (5.53% payout ratio) according to Schwab. If both individuals die in 2 years for instance, the payment stops. The beneficiaries receive nothing.

That has been one of the largest drawbacks of the annuity complex. Most companies have responded by adding in a 10 or 20-year 'period certain' feature that says if the above scenario happens, the payments continue for the 10 or 20 years selected to a beneficiary. They've also created a "cash refund" feature that makes certain the repayment of your total contribution in premium, minus only the time value of money. Additionally, today most income annuities offer up cost of living or CPI adjustments to combat inflationary pressures.

(Source: Schwab website)

Payout ratios are typically between 5.5% and 6.5% for a 65-year old joint annuity with a 20-year period certain feature. The best options tended to come from NY life and Northwestern Mutual but others offered similar rates. The Northwestern Mutual product is tied to the general account dividend rate meaning that the payout could increase if interest rates rise and their general account produces gains. This is a fairly unique product in the industry.

(Source: CANNEX)

Getting back to the loss of principal problem. The above table from CANNEX shows the typical payout from these selected insurance companies is approximately 6%. On a $500,000 investment, that equates to $30,250 for the rest of the person's life. A typical investment grade corporate bond portfolio today yields, at best 4%. Thus, if you were to withdraw 6% or more (equivalent to the payout ratio above), you are drawing down the principal of the portfolio. The interest from the corporate bonds accumulates but is not enough to offset the withdrawals. Over time, the interest component shrinks since the principal balance declines.

The annuity is the opposite. The return starts out negative but increases with each annual payment. It then shifts from negative to positive after you've collected enough payments that your principal investment has been paid back. The more years lived, the higher the return.

A great way to illustrate the differences is through the use of Excel's IRR functionality. Here you can assess the rate of return achieved in an apples-to-apples comparison including the loss of principal at the outset (annuity example) and the draw down of principal over time in the corporate bond example.

Using those same assumptions, investing $500,000 into a corporate bond portfolio that yields 3%, and withdrawing 6% ($30,000 per year), the portfolio will hit zero in about 23.6 years with a total withdrawal of $706,657. Of course, the risk in the corporate bond portfolio is substantially higher given you have reinvestment risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, and of course, longevity risk. The income annuity simply has some risk surrounding the dividend rate of the policy (assuming a mutual insurance company as the issuer). But those changes should be small and more than offset the risks to the corporate bond portfolio above.

For someone aged 65, the breakeven for the annuity is around 82.5 years and by year 23, the annuity makes more than the 3% corporate bond portfolio. The chances of living that long for a 65 year old is about 50%. If the annuitant lives to age 95, the internal rate of return increases to 4.4% and continues to grow.

The annuity gets even better when run through a mutual insurance company where the dividends can be used to augment the payout. An illustration run through Northwestern Mutual shows an annual payout rate starting at 3.95% and growing to 6.53% by year 21 (age 83) with cumulative payments of $523,719. The ledger shows annual dividends of approximately $15,000 of which 80% is used to purchase additional income and the remaining 20% is used as cash distributions.

Conclusion

The wealth management industry is slowly moving towards recognizing the positive impacts to portfolios an income annuity can have. The media, like Ken Fisher and other advisors who have a vested interest in steering people away from those products, will continue to have you believe that an individual stock portfolio (which Fisher Investments pushes) is your best bet. But income annuities can be a great addition to your portfolio in this low interest rate environment. It will also reduce the stress to your portfolio by adding additional paycheck income sources.

Wealth management is going to need to incorporate new ways of thinking in order to make sure retirees do not exhaust their retirement savings. Longevity risk, along with sequence of returns risk, are more elevated than in any time in history. An income annuity can mitigate that risk. We will of course agree that an income annuity is not for everyone. You have to have risk aversion and the need for base income. But if you want to have your own defined benefit pension plan, the income annuity is as close as many of us will be able to get today.

In part IV, which we will release separately, we will again analyze the role cash value life insurance can play, especially for risk averse and younger investors.

Both Fidelity and Schwab have income annuity sections on their website that can provide more information.

Fidelity:

Schwab:

Please note that the payout ratios can vary and to shop around for the best option.

Disclaimer: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.

