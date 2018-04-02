Thanks To AMD, Intel Is Making Better Processors For Virtual Reality And Gaming Computers

Thanks to AMD, Intel is now in a better position to reap more benefits from the $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware market.

I expect other PC OEMs to rush their own mid-range/high-end computer products using Intel processors with on-package Radeon Vega M GPUs.

The new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 with Intel Core i7 and on-package Radeon RX Vega M GPU has far better gaming benchmark scores than laptops using GeForce MX150 and Radeon.

The November 2017 announcement of Intel (INTC) teaming up with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is now bearing fruit. The real-world benchmark test scores of the new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 notebook revealed it’s a competent gaming machine and multimedia editing workhorse. Anything that helps increase the total addressable market of Intel’s $34 billion/year Client Computing Group segment is worth discussing here at Seeking Alpha.

The graphics performance tests of HotHardware.com showed the Dell XPS 15’s on-package RX Vega M GL GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is significantly faster than the Radeon Vega 8 and Nvidia’s (NVDA) GeForce MX 150 dedicated graphics for laptops. It is, therefore, an attractive buy for gamers, students, and business users who rely on graphics-intensive PC software.

(Source: HotHardware)

(Source: HotHardware)

The outstanding graphics benchmark scores of the Dell XPS 15 could encourage other laptop vendors to also use the new Radeon Vega M-powered Intel processors. The long-term potential of Intel processors with on-package GPUs is to deliver thinner/lighter laptops and 2-in-1 tablets that are Virtual Reality-capable. There’s a need for smaller/lighter design for VR-capable computers. According to Grand View Research, VR for gaming can be worth $45.09 billion by 2025. Reports n Reports’ own estimate is that the Virtual Reality market is worth $7.90 billion this year and will grow to $34.08 billion by 2023.

By making an Intel processor product with on-package/embedded Vega M GPU, Intel can help PC manufacturers build thinner/lighter laptops and smaller gaming mini-computers.

Palm-sized mini-Computers Can Also Be Legit VR/Gaming Rigs

AnandTech’s tests of the Radeon Vega-M Intel Hades Canyon gaming mini-computer also resulted in excellent 3DMark Ice Storm Physics and Graphics Performance scores. Thanks to AMD, Intel now touts small form factor [SFF] computer processors that won’t need discrete or external GPUs.

Based on the charts below, Intel and AMD co-designed a Kaby Lake-G processor package which can match/outperform the $600++ GTX 1070 desktop GPU (used with a core i7-6700HQ GPU) from Nvidia.

(Source: AnandTech)

(Source: AnandTech)

Manufacturers and users of small form gaming computers do not have to worry about overheating issues. Intel’s use of a more powerful Vega M GPU inside the Hades Canyon NUC (Next Unit Computing) required it to create a new vapor-chamber cooling system similar to that used in the Xbox One and Razer Blade Pro.

Intel Can Attract More PC Gamers



Intel and AMD have compelling reasons to cater to the PC gaming community. Intel’s brilliant idea of using on-package/embedded AMD RX Vega M GPU on its x86 processors can help it benefit more from the lucrative $30 billion/year market for PC gaming hardware products. The gaming hardware niche market is dominated (43% share) by sales of high-end products.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Intel conveniently did not include AMD’s logo to tout its revolutionary 8th-generation Kaby Lake CPU design. However, without AMD’s willingness to cooperate, Intel’s aim of making its processors more attractive to gamers and content creators would still be limited to using its much slower Iris Pro integrated graphics.

(Source: Intel)

The impressive graphics performance of Radeon Vega M-equipped Kaby Lake-G processors will inspire other PC vendors like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), and Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) to also use them. It’s been a long time since Apple released a new Mac Mini. The Intel Core i5-8305G with Radeon Vega M GPU can be an ideal fit for the next versions of the Mac Mini, iMac or MacBook.

The Core i5-8305G is also adequate for new Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 laptops and Asus Transformer laptops. If Intel releases core i3 processors with Radeon Vega M on-package, most future mid-range laptops and desktop computers will probably use them too.

Final Thoughts

The reciprocal benefit of AMD helping Intel and partners build smaller and better gaming computers is it can reduce cryptocurrency miners’ influence on Radeon GPU sales. AMD needs this GPU supply business from Intel to offset the possible future decline in GPU demands from Ethereum miners.

Bitmain is reportedly ready to sell Ethereum-friendly ASIC miners which could make discrete GPU cards less attractive to cryptocurrency miners. Thanks to Intel, AMD found a probable long-term buyer of its Vega M chips.

Thanks to AMD, Intel can focus more on improving its CPU designs. Intel won't have to waste time/effort further developing its integrated Iris Pro and UHD Graphics 630 graphics accelerator.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AMD, MSFT, AAPL, LNVGY, HPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.