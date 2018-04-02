'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities Trail Shell Midstream's March Target Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top 'safer' dividend energy stocks projected 4.81% more gain than from the same amount invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend energy equities also reported payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios, to further verify their dividend support.

29 of 90 Energy Sector top yield stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 3/28/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Allege Ten 'Safer' Dividend Energy Stocks Net 21.6% to 55.45% Gains By March, 2019

Seven of the ten top-gain "safer" dividend energy dogs, based on analyst 1-year target-prices (tinted gray in the chart above), were verified as being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 70% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 28, 2019 were:

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) netted $554.50 based on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Group (TEGP) netted $479.181 based on a median price estimated by eleven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TEGP.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) netted $470.17, per estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Partners (VLP) netted $466.78 based on mean target price estimates from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) netted $414.88 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GPP.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) netted $3175.97 based on the median of estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) netted $311.36, based on dividends plus the median of estimates from thirteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. A Beta number was not available for EQGP.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $281.17 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream (DCP) netted $253.79 based on 'safer' dividends plus price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 117% more than the market as a whole.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) netted $216.08 based on the median of estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 37.64% on $1k invested in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Energy dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend March Energy Stocks

Yield (dividend / price) results from here March 28 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for twenty-nine stocks in the energy sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

All Six Component Industries Were Represented By The 29 'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities For March

The set of 29 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of March 28 broke-out thus, by industry: drilling (1); midstream (9); refining & marketing (4); E&P (5); integrated (8); equipment & services (2).

Top ten "safer" dividend energy dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends represented the first four industries on the list above.

Energy Sector Stocks With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield energy sector stocks carved out of this master list of 90. Below is the list of 29 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate income and cash flow, however, is subject to any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. The frequent cuts and cancellations of dividends in the energy sector need not be listed because they happen so frequently. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top gain rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed Some Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Energy Sector Stocks

Ten 'Safer' dividend energy firms with the biggest yields March 28 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Energy Dogs, (11) To Deliver 28.20.% VS. (12) 26.91% Net Gains from All Ten To March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten energy pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 4.81% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced 'safer' dividend energy stock, Tallgrass Energy Group (NYSE:TEGP) showed the best net gain of 47.92% per analyst targets.

The lowest priced five "safer" dividend energy dogs as of March 28 were: Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF); San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT); Green Plains Partners (GPP); Tallgrass Energy Group (TGP); GasLog Partners (GLOP), with prices ranging from $4.60 to $23.05.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend energy dogs as of March 28 were:Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP); Thai Oil (OTCPK:TOIPY); DCP Midstream (DCP); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP); EQT Midstream Partners (EQM), with prices ranging from $26.94 to $57.98.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend energy dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: es.pinterest.com.

