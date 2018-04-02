Which Coca-Cola Stock Should You Buy?

Below I explain in detail why owning the actual Coca-Cola stock may be a better long-term option.

The company sells its coveted product in a concentrated syrup form to independent bottlers who license the Coca-Cola product(s) and Brand.

Although famously known worldwide, The Coca-Cola Company in reality does very little of its own bottling and distribution.

Investment Thesis

For investors looking to own a piece of a globally recognized brand (in this case Coca-Cola), you can accomplish this one of two ways: own the stock of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) or shares of one of its bottlers such as (COKE).

Shareholders of bottlers do have a unique advantage over those who only own (KO), although it's not all roses.

Follow along as I shine some light on this often confusing business model and explain the multiple reasons why investors should consider (KO) over (COKE).

The Coca-Cola Company And Bottler Relationship Explained

I'll be the first to admit (and hopefully not the last) that I was slightly confused back in 2010 when I was looking to buy my first batch of (KO) shares. I've always owned (KO) indirectly through mutual funds, but this time I wanted some actual shares to stare at on my screen (it's what I do on Sundays).

If you perform a ticker search like I did, you'll see several other publicly traded companies with names such as Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE), Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCH), or even the largest publicly traded Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated (COKE)

The last ticker really through me for a loop: (COKE). I mean c'mon!

And that's not all- these are just a few of the publicly traded bottlers; I won't mention the nearly 70 public/private Coca-Cola bottlers in the U.S. alone. Okay, now that I've sufficiently made fun of myself, allow me share what I found.

See, The Coca-Cola Company is a global company that has perfected the skill of operating on a local scale. To accomplish this, Coca-Cola has created what it calls "The Coca-Cola System."

In short, the "system" is comprised of The Coca-Cola Company itself, and its bottling partners worldwide, which is nearing a total of 250 in all.

Broadly speaking, The Coca-Cola Company manufactures its concentrated syrup which it then sells to its global army of independent bottlers, who finish the process by adding ingredients such as CO2 and water (among others), then bottle and distribute the final product. In addition, the independent bottlers also pay licensing fees to The Coca-Cola Company in order to use the famous Coca-Cola brand name, which is why we see it all over the place on delivery trucks and uniforms alike.

But why? Why does The Coca-Cola Company use separate companies in its business model?

Two main reasons come into play here:

1. Each country, and even regions within a country, have slightly different cultures and localized needs. The bottlers that operate in their respective regions are "local experts" in the needs and tastes of their region, which puts them on the front lines for community relations and visibility. Remember, they are the folks in the community delivering the products.

The bottling partners work closely with establishments such as grocery stores, convenience stores, movie theaters, and restaurants to execute localized strategies that are developed in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

Source

While communities in California and say, North Carolina for example may not seem like a huge difference in our eyes, but to really understand the value of bottlers in this sense, you have to picture regions with completely different languages and cultures, such as overseas.

2. The second reason is more of a generic one and very common in big business across many industries today. By separating different parts of the manufacturing process, from bottling and distribution into several companies, The Coca-Cola Company is able to reach every corner of the world with its product while taking on very limited liability.

For example, say an individual purchases a can of Coca-Cola and for some reason the water was found to be contaminated, or maybe the product blew open with carbonation and somehow ruined a surface around it, prompting (however silly it may sound) the individual to take legal action. Well, the litigious individual would (9 times out of 10) only be able to claim damages from that specific bottler, rather than the much larger and global Coca-Cola Company itself. Using this strategy, the "mother" company is able to compartmentalize some of the risks of its business operations.

I'll finish this topic off with an example of another well known brand that practices this strategy of limited liability.

I might be spending a lot of time on this topic but I feel the strategy is quite genius and merits another example using a well-known brand. I'll finish it here with one last example:

Heard of Dunkin' Donuts? Well, it's actually made up of several companies. All of the intellectual property, such as the Dunkin' Donuts name and logos, are owned by a subsidiary called DD IP Holder LLC. Take a look at the cup below:

Source

See? It stands for Dunkin Donuts Intellectual Property Holder Limited Liability Company.

This subsidiary will license the brand name assets to both the franchisees and company owned locations. They may hold the real estate in separate subsidiary, which leases the storefronts to the business. Then, they may have the actual operating company that sells the donuts called “Main Street Donuts LLC”, but it is paying fees to the other subsidiaries to rent the Dunkin’ Donuts name, rent the real estate, rent the equipment … you get the idea.

The end result is, if an individual walks in, slips and falls, sues the company and bankrupts it, only that location that operated is going down. Within 24 hours, a Dunkin' Donuts could open a new restaurant at that same location called “Main Street Donuts Version II LLC”, with the sister subsidiaries leasing all of the assets right back to it. The person who sued may walk away with little or nothing at all.

Now that you understand the relationship The Coca-Cola Company has with its bottlers and some of the reasons behind the strategy, I'd now like to discuss one bottler in particular:

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated

As mentioned above, (COKE) is the largest publicly traded independent Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S. as of the publishing of this article, and I'm betting it's the No. 1 stock ticker that confuses potential investors.

Source

The company operates in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest region of the U.S. and is headquartered in beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina. (COKE) makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 65 million thirsty consumers. And interestingly enough, among the more than 300 brands is Dunkin' brand bottled coffee.

Consolidated (the company) has aggressively grown over the past five years as it has acquired several territories and manufacturing assets from other bottlers such as CCR and United.

In fact, here's an excerpt from Consolidated's 2017 Annual Report:

"During the fourth quarter of 2017, the company completed its System Transformation transactions, through which it acquired additional distribution territories and manufacturing facilities from CCR and United. Through these acquisitions and the additional resources needed to support the Company’s growth, the Company has grown from 6,700 employees serving 20.6 million customers in fiscal 2013 to 16,500 employees serving 65 million customers in 2017."

These acquisitions were part of a larger U.S. reorganization plan spearheaded by The Coca-Cola Company itself to complete what it calls "Coca-Cola’s 21st Century Beverage Partnership Model" which is an "agile system to deliver value to customers with scale across supply chain, information technology and customer support through independent, local companies that know their communities and customers best." according to an October 2017 press release.

Source

The new partnership model is designed to optimize routes and logistics while operating on a new IT platform that enhances efforts to digitize the Coca-Cola system, and significantly improves the ability to coordinate and manage information across bottling partners at both local and national levels.

Consolidated (COKE) has benefited from this greatly seen by some of its financials found in its 2017 Annual report linked above:

For example, just taking a look at its Net sales data from 2013 to 2017, we can see that

the company has experienced a whopping 163% increase in Net sales over the five year period.

And you guessed it, this mammoth growth through acquisitions eventuated in increased share price as well. In fact, as far as share price appreciation is concerned, (COKE) was pretty much a sleeper stock until 2013 as we can see from the chart below.

COKE data by YCharts

Long-term holders of (COKE) are probably quite happy as the share price has almost tripled since spring of 2013.

Another factor I like to take a look at is the debt-to-equity ratio. It's probably my favorite balance sheet ratio, as analyzing the amount of leverage a company uses is quite important.

The ratio is the proportion of equity and debt a company uses to finance its assets, and the extent to which shareholder's equity can fulfill obligations to creditors in the event of a business decline, such as a "soda tax" in this case (more on that later).

As we can see from the calculation above, (COKE) has almost double the amount of leverage that (KO) has. Essentially, the higher the number the more risk a shareholder assumes, indicating the amount of liabilities the company has for every dollar of stockholder equity.

(COKE)'s debt-to-equity ratio is a big deal because it has essentially imposed on itself a large block of fixed cost in the form of interest expense, which increases its breakeven point. This situation means that it takes more sales for (COKE) to earn a profit, so that its earnings will be more volatile than would have been the case without that much debt.

At this point I'm going to bring out the meat and potatoes of this article and discuss why this stock pales in comparison (for multiple reasons) to owning The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

Don't Own (COKE), Own (KO)

In my investment thesis above I mentioned that shareholders of bottlers have a unique advantage over holders of (KO) stock. And in the case of (COKE) this advantage has shot-its-wad so to speak. What am I talking about? See, the one nice thing about owning a bottler stock is the capital appreciation the stock is able to experience when it takes over new territories like (COKE) did over the past several years. Internationally this can be seen as well when bottlers begin to sell the famous red bottle in new and unsaturated markets.

Although even that "play" is becoming long-in-the-tooth as it's incredibly hard to find yourself somewhere on planet Earth without Coca-Cola sold somewhere relatively near.

As a former U.S. Marine in the most remote parts of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, I still found Coca-Cola for sale at every sighting of civilization.

Incredibly, even in photos taken in the "hermit kingdom" of North Korea, the famous red can sits proud as ever:

So, to all of you (COKE) holders: take the gain on your shares and consider (KO). With the U.S. territory reorganization finally completed, (COKE) is not going to see net sales increases remotely close to what it has experienced over the past 5 years any time soon.

Although, the high point in share price is just one reason to dump the stock. Consider this, Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated has not increased its dividend since Michael Jordan left the Chicago Bulls... the first time! That's right, the stock has been paying a buck per share for 24 years.

Dividend data

Even pre-2013 before the massive share price spike, the yield was nothing exciting coming in at roughly 1.5%.

Compare this to (KO) who has paid a dividend since 1920 and has increased dividends in each of the last 55 years!

The stock currently yields an impressive 3.65% and has maintained a relatively steady yet increasing share price over the most recent five years of bottler reorganization.

KO data by YCharts

In fact, holding (KO) rather than (COKE) over the past 30 years would have delivered an average of 4% higher annualized returns to the investor.

Portfolio A: (KO) Portfolio B: (COKE)

Source: Vanguard Portfolio Analytics (login required). Chart accounts for all splits and reinvestment of dividends.

Allow me to kick another leg out from under (COKE).

Yes, it serves 65 million people and yes, it has appreciated greatly over the past several years. But, why not own the stock that has essentially serves the entire world?

Just think about the "Soda Tax" that U.S. cities such as Philadelphia and Berkley have already put into place. A regional bottler like (COKE) is massively exposed to this type of risk considering its customer base is locked within a particular region. Whereas (KO) would also be affected, it would be able to continue its operations via its bottlers in other parts of the country and globe that are undeterred by a special tax.

Lastly, The Coca-Cola Company in fact owns 35% of the outstanding common stock of Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated. The Coca-Cola Company does not own an interest in every single one of its nearly 250 bottlers, but in the case of Consolidated, (KO) owns over a third of the common stock plus board member options. See excerpt below from (COKE)'s 2017 Annual Report:

"As of December 31, 2017, The Coca-Cola Company owned approximately 35% of the Company’s total outstanding Common Stock,representing approximately 5% of the total voting power of the Company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock voting together. As long as The Coca-Cola Company holds the number of shares of Common Stock it currently owns, it has the right to have a designee proposed by the Company for nomination to the Company’s Board of Directors. J. Frank Harrison, III, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and trustees of certain trusts established for the benefit of certain relatives of J. Frank Harrison, Jr. have agreed to vote the shares of the Company’s Class B Common Stock which they control, representing approximately 86% of the total voting power of the Company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock voting together, in favor of such designee. The Coca-Cola Company does not own any shares of the Company’s Class B Common Stock."

Conclusion

While I don't think (COKE) is a bad stock, I certainly don't understand why a long-term investor would own it over (KO).

For current holders of (COKE) who have experienced a nice return, it may be time to realize the gain and look into picking up (KO) as a replacement.

Again, you'll essentially own (COKE) regardless since (KO) is a 35% holder- and that's in addition to having a historically more stable share price, global reach, and being less affected by changes in regional laws and preferences.

And of course you'll join the sugary sweet club of those who receive that famous (KO) dividend.

Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.