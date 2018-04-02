YogaWorks: Bad News Coming?

A preview and expectations for the Q4 FY2017 earnings results due to be announced on Monday, April 2nd.

On Monday, April 2nd, after market close, YogaWorks (YOGA) is expected to announced their Q4 and full year 2017 results.

The company was originally to report earnings on March 22nd however rescheduled the call until April 2nd.

The postponement is due to a delay in finalizing a goodwill impairment charge related to the book value of the Company relative to the Company’s current market capitalization.

Source: YogaWorks Press Release 3/22/2018

Surely, not a great way to set the tone for the release.

Q4 2017 Expectations

So besides the goodwill impairment charge, what else should we be expecting?

In my last YogaWorks article and Editor's Pick, "YogaWorks: Too Much, Too Fast?" we took a deep look at the company and set some question for the future.

It is nearly universally acknowledged that YogaWorks' model would only work if they grew significantly. There is simply too much money being wasted at the corporate level in order make the company profitable at its current size.

YogaWorks has been growing through acquisitions since going public in August but I have asked, has the company grown too much, too fast?

In "YogaWorks: Too Much, Too Fast?" we examined some of the most recent acquisitions and realized that in a number of cases, even months after YogaWorks announced the acquisition to investors, the social media profiles and websites of the studios being acquired had not even been updated yet with any reference to the acquisition.

Clearly the company seems to have bitten off more than they can digest at a time.

So What Can The Financials Tell Us?

There are 4 key questions that I am looking to get answered on this conference call.

1. - How Much Did They Pay?

Of course there is always the question, have they been overpaying for studios?

YogaWorks does not disclose how much they pay for individual acquisitions and the only way of getting that information is in the financial statements.

In the Q4 2017 results we are expected to see the purchase price of the 11 or 12 studios acquired by in the last few months of the year.

2. - How Much Cash Is Left?

As of 9/30/17, the company was left with right around $30 million in cash, the money it raised from the IPO.

The company's losses are expected to widen with every new studio acquisition.

New acquisitions will require a myriad of new expenses as they relate to remodeling and upgrading the acquired yoga studios to the YogaWorks model. Furthermore, the company would incur costs required for local marketing in order to maintain existing studio students and to acquire new students.

3. - How Much Wider Is The Loss?

In the previous quarter, the company lost over $4.6 million, predominately at the corporate level.

Source: YogaWorks 10-Q

For the 4th quarter of 2017, the company expects revenues of $14.3 and $14.8 million.

Guidance For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $14.3 million and $14.8 million and adjusted EBITDA between $(0.7) million and $(1.2) million. This compares to net revenue of $13.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $71,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016. The Company’s guidance reflects the impact of the 13 studios acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017, bringing its total studio count to 66 as of November 14, 2017, compared to total studio count of 49 at the end of 2016. For fiscal 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $54.3 million and $54.8 million and adjusted EBITDA between $(0.8) million and $(1.3) million. This compares to net revenue of $55.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million for 2016.

Source: YogaWorks 10-Q

Unfortunately the company does not provide any net income or GAAP EPS numbers and instead provides "adjusted EBITDA" guidance.

For the fourth quarter the company expects an EBITDA loss of between $700k and $1.2 million.

This compares with an EBITDA loss of $432k for Q3 2017.

Source: YogaWorks 10-Q

Of course the big question is, "How much is the actual Net loss?"

With the company delaying the conference call two weeks to come up with a "goodwill adjustment" charge will surely make it dramatic.

4. Capita Raise Coming?

One certainty is that in its present form, the company is not likely to be profitable in the near future. YogaWorks needs to grow. In order to grow however they will need plenty more capital for studio acquisitions, subsequent remodel and re-branding costs and marketing expenses in order to keep existing students and acquire new ones.

Until they get to that point, the company will be spending money on operations and running the corporate office.

As the company acquires new studios they are also likely to grow their corporate office and thus increase those expenses.

It was therefore not much of a surprise to see included with the announcement postponing the earnings release the announcement that YogaWorks will be presenting at an investor's sales presentation.

Source: YogaWorks Press Release

Bottom Line

In my last article I described YogaWorks as a company that is both a cheap value play and at the same time, a falling knife.

On one side, the company is valued at below book value, with it valued at $41 million while there is $66 million of stockholders' equity, essentially being priced at 2/3 book value. On the other side, there is plenty more cash burn to come, and there are serious questions about the prices paid for acquisitions. We can add this to the overall ongoing concerns which I have discussed in the past. Obviously with the company down more than 50% in the last few months since its initial public offering and being valued at less than what it raised in the offering, it is natural to question if this is a deal of a lifetime. Today, however, I believe it is still too early to tell.

Source: "YogaWorks: Too Much, Too Fast?"

On Monday we will hopefully be able to understand where the company stands in relation to a number of topics including how much they are paying for new studios and how much they are spending on remodeling and integrating new studios into the YogaWorks brand.

Again, while I don't believe that YogaWorks is cheap enough to buy today, it is not completely overpriced for me to open up a short position as I have in the past either. This earnings call however will help give us a clearer picture into whether this "corporate yoga" approach has the balance to survive and thrive.

