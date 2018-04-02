Building The Perfect Beast: The Brown Bag Portfolio April Update

The other day I was asked by one of my readers: "Do you know how much new money you will have to contribute to the BBP each year (month) to reach your dividend goal?" My immediate thought was "Yes, of course - if I can maintain a yield of 6.6%, I will need approximately $250,000." Therefore, if I have approximately $20,000 invested now and with an approximate 15-year horizon, that leaves me investing $15,333 a year over the next 15 years, or $1277.00 each and every month.

Now that is more than I’m currently investing; last year I invested just under $10,000, and this year, I’m planning on investing close to $12,000. At best, that would leave me a little more than $3000 short each and every year, and that’s if I can keep up this pace. There’s little chance that my truck with over 300,000 miles on it will last another 15 years, so at some point, I’m going to have to spend some money each month on a new vehicle.

The answer above isn’t correct, however. The correct answer is vastly more complicated. It is also the reason why I changed from a trader to an investor and more specifically a dividend growth investor. Before we look at my personal portfolio, the Brown Bag Portfolio, and I attempt to answer that question, I need to discuss the power of compounding interest and specifically the Rule of 72.

The Rule of 72 is a simplified method of figuring out how long it will take to double an investment. It is an approximation, but it is close. In short, if you divide the interest that you are earning on your money into 72, you get the period of time it takes to double. For example: If you have $1000 that is earning 8% interest, it will take 9 years to double (72/8 = 9). Note that 8% is represented by 8, not .08, in this equation. In this example $1000 would become $2000 in year 9, $4000 in year 18, $8000 in year 27, and $16000 in year 36, all without adding a dime to your original investment. Time is your friend.

For the sake of this discussion, let us say that dividends are the interest that equities (stocks) pay for your ownership. This isn’t completely accurate since dividends aren’t paid on the amount of money you invested, but rather on the number of shares you own, which is expressed as yield. For example, AT&T (NYSE:T) pays owners of their shares $2.00 a share each year or 50 cents a quarter. Some equities pay more frequently, some less, some only occasionally, and most not at all.

Because of this my entire portfolio is made up of dividend-paying stocks. If you are using DRIP (a "dividend reinvestment program"), your dividends are used to purchase additional shares of the issuing equity without paying a commission on the transaction. Unless you are using your dividend money for income, I would recommend that you always DRIP if available.

For simplicity's sake, let’s say that you purchased 100 shares of XYZ Company at $10 a share, for a total transaction of $1000. XYZ pays a 6% yield. The rule of 72 states that you would double your investment in 12 years, so in 12 years, if you DRIP’d your dividends you should have 200 shares. Let’s see if this is the case. XYZ pays 60 cents a share (or 6% yield) or 15 cents per share each quarter. Since you own 100 shares, you’ll DRIP $15 in the first quarter and you’ll now own 101.5 shares. In quarter 2, you’ll earn a dividend of $15.23, which purchases an additional 1.523 shares, so after six months, you’ll own 103.023 shares.

After your quarter 3 dividend, you’ll earn $15.45 and you’ll have 104.568 shares. At the end of your first year, you’ll earn $15.69 and purchase an additional 1.569 shares for a grand total of 106.137 shares. Carry this out for the next 44 quarters and you’ll actually end up with a little more than the 200 shares that the formula predicted (see chart below), but it is reasonably accurate without going into logarithmic functions.

This is also the reason that I like monthly dividend payers so much. The compounding happens that much faster. Each and every month, the dividends you’re paid build off what you received the month before (compounding). 50% of my current portfolio is made up of monthly dividend payers to take advantage of that fact.

Compounding 6% yield paid quarterly XYZ Shares Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year 1 100 101.50 103.02 104.57 106.14 Year 2 107.73 109.34 110.98 112.65 Year 3 114.34 116.05 117.79 119.56 Year 4 121.36 123.18 125.02 126.90 Year 5 128.80 130.73 132.70 134.69 Year 6 136.71 138.76 140.84 142.95 Year 7 145.09 147.27 149.48 151.72 Year 8 154.00 156.31 158.65 161.03 Year 9 163.45 165.90 168.39 170.91 Year 10 173.48 176.08 178.72 181.40 Year 11 184.12 186.88 189.69 192.53 Year 12 195.42 198.35 201.33 204.35

To be honest and accurate, there is little possibility that the price of your shares will stay at $10 for the entire 12 years, let alone for the 1 year discussed above. The share price may go up or down or both during the time that you own the stock, and your dividends will purchase more or less than in the example above. In addition, the dividend paid may increase or decrease at any time. Therefore, it is vitally important that you listen to or read the quarterly conference call transcripts and keep up with the news about your holdings. This is where you’ll likely learn about the sustainability of the current dividend.

In the example used above, if I never actively added more shares or sold any I’d be earning twice the income from my shares than I did when I originally purchased them - in some cases, three or four times the income before I need the money. This is one of the main reasons why I can’t satisfactorily answer the question: Do you know how much money you’ll need to invest each year or month in order to reach your goals?

Other and equally valid reasons include the fact that I will be actively adding to my share count in some or all of the companies I currently hold, I may sell some or all of these companies if the reasons that I originally purchased them fails to continue, and the fact that the dividend itself is not set in stone.

Most of the companies I hold have a pattern of increasing their dividend each year, but there’s no law stating that they must continue. A company can decrease or eliminate their dividend at any time. If AT&T, for example, were to discontinue its dividend, I would most likely sell out and move that money into something different since my reason for holding it no longer would apply.

My portfolio as currently constructed pays an average dividend of 6.61% (at the end of February), but that ranges from 2% at the lowest end to nearly 17% at the highest. The highest-yielding equity doubles in just over 4 years, while the lowest takes 36. Outside of yield, the other largest factor determining how much money I must invest to reach my goal is the time horizon I have left before I need to use that money. For me, that horizon is about 15 years away.

If I am able to attain and then maintain my investment goal of $12,000 a year, I will have invested an additional $180,000, for an approximate total of $200,000 out of pocket. This is assuming that my income level remains the same (it better go up) and that my expense level also remains static.

Unfortunately, although I can’t predict with any certainty if my income will increase or by how much, I am pretty sure that my expenses will increase at some point. There is the 18-year-old vehicle I mentioned earlier as well as a promised European vacation. The truck I hope will make it another year or two while the European vacation is less than five years away.

All of the above was a long-winded (and thank you to those of you who read it all) way of saying that I believe that if I can continue investing $10,000-12,000 a year over the next 15 years that I can realize my goal of having the dividends earned pay for the mortgage, taxes, and insurance on my house ($16,800 a year).

Keep in mind that all of this is dependent upon compounding. In fact, because of the compounding effect, I hope to reach that goal sooner than my time horizon. Because the Brown Bag Portfolio is so new (July 2018 it will turn 2), the effects of compounding aren’t readily apparent. But they are there, quietly building a foundation in the background.

There is also the matter that at some point I may begin to add some investments that don’t pay dividends, although the core of my portfolio always will. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on building that core. Once I’ve reached 12-15 core components, I may feel comfortable with some speculation/trading.

I’m undecided, but open to the possibility. In any event, that is most likely two to three years from now. The reason for keeping the core portfolio at fifteen or less holdings is the simple fact that I can’t devote the time necessary to read the quarterly call transcripts and keep up on the relevant news affecting my holdings on more than that. Fifteen is about the maximum. I may hold it to twelve.

In the meantime, I will be actively adding to my current holdings when they’ve reached prices that I’m comfortable with while also seeking out additional opportunities as they present themselves. I added 23 shares of AT&T the other day when the price fell into the range I liked. It fell further before recovering, but that’s OK. I was comfortable with the price I paid, and honestly, hasn’t everything fallen lately? For the time being I’ve filled out my position with AT&T. I’ll be relooking at that position once I’ve built everything else into the positions I want (for 2018).

With the market playing footsie with correction territory again, I think I’ll be adding to my current holdings over the next several months, rather than exploring new opportunities. Conventional wisdom says that REITs (in particular) are a horrible investment with rising interest rates, but I’m kind of a contrarian. I don’t believe that the slow rise in interest rates are going to destroy this sector, although there will be some short-term pain. Highly leveraged REITs may become problematic, which is why I’m concentrating on Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Apple Hospitality has one of the lowest leverage rates in its class and appears to be a conservative player and well managed. EPR has some issues granted (mostly related to movie theaters), but its properties are all very high quality and the leases signed are long term. It also has very low vacancy rates. In the long term, I believe that both companies will do well and are currently selling at bargain basement prices.

Please remember I’m not looking for short-term gains with my portfolio. I prefer to see lots of green, rather than red. Who doesn’t want to see their portfolio showing positive returns? But I don’t need the money right now. I don’t need it next year or the year after, either. I’m not turning off the DRIP on my holdings for fifteen years. That’s a long time for the market to adjust to new normals and digest that the slowly increasing interest rates are still unbelievably low.

Historically, interest rates have stood much higher than they are currently and believe it or not, real estate flourished. If you don’t believe me, ask your parents what their mortgage rate was in the 70s and 80s, or Google it. The 10Y bond paid over 15% in the early 80s, which should put the current paltry 2.8% into perspective. Even in 2000, the 10Y was above 6%. In the meantime, I’m happy to have my dividends gobble up more shares than they would when prices increase.

Now, that’s what I’m doing. I may not be correct. Time will tell. As I’ve always told my readers, I’ll be honest about what I’m doing and why, and show my failures as well as my successes. I hope younger readers who are new to investing and have very long time horizons will benefit from my experiences. Those of you with 20, 30, or even longer time horizons have plenty of time to make mistakes and recover.

For those with five or less years on their horizon, they need to be much more vigilant as they don’t have the time to make up their losses. The Brown Bag Portfolio could bleed for several years, but as long as my holdings continue to pay their dividends or better yet, increase them, then I have the time to wait out the pain for a brighter future. Nothing worthwhile comes easy.

Now just a note about my investment style: I don’t use margin. I don’t play with options. I don’t short stocks. Everything I purchase I purchase with cash that I’ve saved by being frugal and squeezing my discretionary income to the fullest extent possible. There are many, many people who make a lot of money shorting, using options, and using margin accounts. I’m not saying that they’re wrong, but I don’t have the time to make the type of mistakes that can occur using those methods.

I personally look at them as forms of gambling, which I’m not against. I do enjoy playing blackjack, but it’s not my thing. I also don’t have the time to devote to learning how to use those other methods effectively. I purchase stocks for long positions and it is my hope that I’ve made wise decisions that I can hold onto and develop further throughout my entire fifteen-year time horizon.

OK, I’ve gone on for long enough. Let’s look at where the Brown Bag Portfolio stands at the end of March. Warning, for those of you with weak stomachs, there is a lot of blood in the chart below:

BBP March 2018 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div KEY 102.42 $2,002.37 $1,628.12 $374.25 22.99% $0.42 $43.02 PEGI 60 $1,037.40 $1,281.00 -$243.60 -19.02% $1.69 $101.40 APLE 159.72 $2,806.23 $2,850.69 -$44.46 -1.56% $1.20 $191.66 EPD 181.12 $4,433.79 $4,872.23 -$438.44 -9.00% $1.70 $307.90 T** 80.74 $2,878.38 $2,825.37 $53.01 1.88% $2.00 $161.48 EPR 36.55 $2,024.76 $2,308.62 -$283.86 -12.30% $4.32 $157.90 MAIN 40.21 $1,483.56 $1,482.78 $0.78 0.05% $2.28 $91.68 OXLC 82.13 $831.98 $832.12 -$0.14 -0.02% $1.62 $133.05 *New Position ** Increased Position Total $17,498.47 $18,080.93 -$582.46 -3.22% $1,188.09 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % $16,800 7.07% 6.57%

March deepened my paper losses, but they weren’t as bad as they had been earlier in the month. On the flip side, I went from being at 6.77% of my overall goal to 7.07%, an increase of 0.3%, which isn’t bad. Four of my stocks paid dividends, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Apple Hospitality, EPR Properties, and Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC).

So far my “riskiest” position (Oxford Lane) has performed well, giving me a paper loss of fourteen cents, but having paid dividends of $21.74 so far. Actually, it’s done better than that, but it pays its March dividend on the 30th when the market is closed, so I don’t expect to see the payment reflected in my account until April 2.

As a reminder, at this point I’m not concerned about the “paper losses.” I’m comfortable with each of my holdings and am happy to pick up slightly larger share counts while the price remains depressed. I almost pulled the trigger and purchased more EPR or Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI), but chose to build cash instead. Although I am tempted to add to Pattern Energy while its price remains depressed, I think I may wait for the next quarterly report to see if they’re showing signs of improvement. I don’t have any plans to sell, but not sure if I’m ready to pull the trigger at this point.

REITs constitute a little more than 26% of my portfolio so I’m a little hesitant to add more to them right now. April will allow me to build more cash and make a bigger purchase when I finally settle on where to go. Generally, I try to keep my purchases above $1000 in order to minimize commissions. However, I have a couple of free transactions available so the smaller purchases of AT&T this month and Apple Hospitality last month made sense.

The overall yield for the BBP came down a bit, but that was to be expected. I expect it to decline further over the next several months as I’m looking to balance out some of my riskier positions with lower-yielding dividend aristocrats and champions later this year. My preference is to hold the overall yield above 6%, but if I get cautious and start adding a number of 2-3% yielders, it will go down.

In past articles, I’ve mentioned companies that I’m looking at for future purchases and that situation hasn’t changed. I still like Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY), as well as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). In fact, GlaxoSmithKline has seen a nice run up since I last mentioned it. I’ve only held off on initiating a purchase in any of the above because of the recent volatility.

Although that volatility would allow me to purchase more of any of the companies I’m looking at other than GSK, it also allows me to increase my positions or close out positions on my current holdings. Over the next quarter, if the present volatility continues I think I’d prefer to add to my current positions in an attempt to get them to the levels I’d like to hold for 2018.

This is my current thinking for Quarter Two. If the current volatility continues and price points hold or decline, I want to add to positions in some or all of the following: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Apple Hospitality, EPR Properties, and Pattern Energy Group. I won’t be able to accomplish adding to all of these, so I will most likely add to two of the four depending upon the situation at the time.

Quarter Three: Again, if the current volatility continues, I will add to any of those I was not able to complete in Q2 and begin to look at adding to Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Enterprise Products Partners is one of my most long-held stocks. I originally purchased Enterprise Products Partners just as I was transitioning to a dividend investors mindset. Unfortunately, I overpaid for the shares I have, but I am convinced that this company is best of breed.

Due to the fact that I’ve been so over-weighted in this stock for more than a year, I haven’t been able to add to my position even at advantageous price points. 2018 may provide the opportunity to lower my cost per share and add some more. If the volatility does not continue in Q3, I will begin to examine my shopping list more closely and begin to build a position in one of the companies I’ve had my eyes on.

Quarter Four: Q4 is an election year and may or may not change my plans. It is something that I will be watching closely. In any event, I will most likely continue to add to whatever positions I opened in Q3 and build cash. I would like to have 15% of my portfolio in cash by the end of Q4 so that I’m in a good position to start 2019.

As always, the facts on the ground may change my plans. In fact, I would suggest that the facts on the ground will change my plans. It’s inevitable. The only thing that won’t change is that I will continue to research and take stakes in companies that I feel have good long-term prospects for continuing or increasing their yields.

