ETFs In Focus: Top Ideas For The Week Of 4/2/2018

The Fixed Income ETF Idea

I made the case at the beginning of the year for the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) as one of my top ideas for 2018, and I think it's worth pounding the table again. As a refresher, ANGL invests in bonds that were issued as investment-grade notes, but have since fallen into the junk category. The objective of the fund is to capture those beaten-up bonds that could rebound back into the investment-grade category once again.

During 2016-2017, ANGL was a stellar performer, returning more than 37% during a time when the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) returned about 20% and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) returned about 6%. In 2018, the fund has slightly underperformed its peers, but it still looks like it's in pretty good shape looking forward.

ANGL has a couple of things going for it. First, you've got energy as the top sector holding. Energy has been beaten down for some time, so you've seen a lot of these bonds pouring into this fund. Since the middle of last year, we've seen the price of WTI crude rise from around $45/barrel up to $65, but the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has only risen about 7%. There's more upside to be had if the stock prices of these companies catch up to the relative rise of energy prices. Second, there's a strong economic backdrop here. Energy prices are rising, demand is still strong and you've got the tailwind of corporate tax cuts adding a lot of liquidity. That's a solid recipe to start pushing some of these names back towards the investment-grade category. If they can get there, then some of the big bond index funds would need to sweep in and buy in order to add them to their indexes.

I had ANGL as a buy at the beginning of the year, and I see little reason to change my mind.

The International ETF Idea

After three consecutive years of miserable returns, emerging markets finally made a triumphant return in 2017. Economic conditions finally improved, growth returned and interest rates were still relatively low, all adding up to a big year. While emerging markets got most of the headlines, their smaller and even less developed brethren, the frontier markets, have done even better.

Frontier markets are a risky, but often useful, piece in a broad portfolio. They represent an investment in very small, yet investable, economies that are often fraught with political and economic instability, and aren't large or developed enough to even be considered emerging. These are nations such as Kuwait, Vietnam, Argentina and Morocco. They have real boom or bust potential, but can also act as a good diversifier in small quantities. Over the past two years, we've seen the upside of investing in frontier markets.

During that time, the returns of the Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) have easily outpaced the returns of both the emerging markets and the S&P 500.

One positive sign for the frontier markets is their recent ability to raise capital. According to the Financial Times, countries such as Tajikistan, Kenya and Nigeria have raised a combined $5 billion through the sale of sovereign bonds. The fact that these tiny nations are able to raise capital in this economy shows that investors are getting more comfortable putting their money to work in these areas. These bonds are all rated junk, according to Moody's, with concerns over rising debt levels and exposure to further financial shocks cited as reasons. FRN has returned more than 10% so far in 2018.

The Brand New ETF Idea

Robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning are big investing themes right now, so it was just a matter of time before one of the big boys jumped on the trend. The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) debuted last year using IBM's Watson artificial intelligence, and now BlackRock debuts seven new ETFs as part of its "Evolved" lineup.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is just one of these sector-focused products that will be actively managed using data science, word recognition and machine learning to identify companies appropriate for the fund. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the Evolved methodology is that it breaks the market into 12 different categories and companies can qualify for more than one category. The company's whitepaper on the new lineup uses CVS (CVS) as an example. The GICS classification system categorizes CVS as a consumer staples company, but it obviously has a significant presence in the healthcare space as well. The Evolved classification system would not only put CVS into the consumer staples sector but also into its newly created healthcare staples group. Other examples include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which goes into both consumer discretionary and tech, or Home Depot (HD), which goes into consumer discretionary and industrials.

Right now, IETC looks like a mega-cap tech portfolio, with Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as its top five holdings. The bigger picture story here is BlackRock's departure from its low-cost index fund lineup to develop these actively-managed machine learning products with an innovative new classification system. At just 0.18%, these ETFs will compete on cost with any active fund (and most index funds) and will present an interesting new option for sector-based strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.