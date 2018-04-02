China Mobile: A Tiny Mistake

What if I told you that the report is wrong and massively overstates China Mobile's valuation by 40% on an important metric (so the stock is cheaper still)?

First of all, I must say that what I'm about to describe was certainly not intentional. The analysts in question just made an honest mistake. If that weren’t so, they wouldn’t have a “Buy” rating on the stock. Indeed, I can even estimate the actual source of this mistake.

The only reason I'm writing this article, though, is because the mistake makes for a factually tremendously large difference in valuation. Also, the mistake highlights something investors need to be keenly aware when trusting data aggregators.

The Mistake

Recently, a bulge bracket firm, which I think ought to be left unnamed, published a research piece on China Mobile (CHL). This piece commented on China Mobile’s 2017 earnings and kept its “Buy” rating. Within the valuation section, we found the following multiples (red highlight is mine, other figures obscured as citations only used for fair use purposes):

Why did I highlight EV/EBITDA? Well, because I also track China Mobile’s EV/EBITDA, and the number seemed strangely “high” to me. Yes, “high,” in spite of 3.76x actually being a very low EV/EBITDA multiple. The market itself goes for more than 20x EV/EBITDA, if you consider all firms (including those with negative EBITDA).

As a result of this strangeness, I carefully combed the research figures. The EBITDA was the same as mine, so the problem had to be on the EV (enterprise value) calculation. China Mobile’s market capitalization wasn’t a problem as – unlike most quoted companies – China Mobile doesn’t dilute its stock. Minorities are irrelevant. So it was all down to net debt.

Now, China Mobile doesn’t actually have net debt. Instead, it has a whole lot more cash than it has debt. It has a very large net cash position. This is how the research piece presented it (red highlight is mine, other figures obscured as citations only used for fair use purposes):

There you have it, net debt is presented as -123,587 million CNY (Chinese Yuan), so 123,587 million CNY in net cash. But is this figure truthful? Ah, it isn’t. China Mobile has a lot more net cash than that. Indeed, trusting China Mobile’s 2017 earnings presentation, you would already get a much larger figure:

Cash and bank deposits amounting to 407,202 million CNY. China Mobile has no debt, so that would make net debt -407,202 million CNY, more than 3x as much net cash as the analysts considered.

Moreover, from an EV perspective even this value overstates China Mobile’s EV (understates net cash). Why so? Because China Mobile also has financial assets held for sale, which would typically need to be considered, among other minor adjustments. Ultimately, the figure I use for net cash plus non-operating assets is 472,000 million CNY.

Valuation Impact

So what kind of difference does the net cash mistake introduce on China Mobile’s EV/EBITDA? It has quite a large impact. From the analysts' 3.76x, and considering my own figures for EV, we get down to 2.67x.

Said another way, the analysts are considering an EV/EBITDA multiple that’s a full 40.8% higher than what ought to be considered. That’s nearly the same (but not quite) as saying a stock is going for 14x earnings, when in fact it sells for 10x earnings.

As we previously saw, 3.76x EV/EBITDA already was amazing for a company of China Mobile’s quality in an otherwise very expensive market. As it turns out, the true multiple is even lower. Indeed, at 2.7x EV/EBITDA, there are basically no high-quality names available anywhere.

How Does This Happen?

Today, to save time and costs, most figures provided by data aggregators or used in analyst reports are automatically pulled or scrapped from financial statements. During such processes, errors are often introduced, especially when financial statements have differences from industry to industry or, even worse, country to country.

In China Mobile’s case, there’s a “bank deposits” (time deposits) entry that’s separate from “cash and cash equivalents.” At the very least, it’s obvious that the analysts’ database did not aggregate this rather non-standard entry into net cash. The result, as we saw, was massive.

It is because of things like this that a company’s valuation ultimately has to rely on actually reading and calculating metrics from the official filings themselves. Reliance on data aggregators serves for screening at best, and even then one risks missing opportunities because of its weaknesses.

While this was a very basic mistake, often there's also the need to introduce adjustments to the reported figures because of obvious one-off events affecting reported numbers. There, too, an investor cannot rely on data aggregators. Over time, data aggregators have been getting better, but this event shows they (as well as automated broker databases) are still far from perfect.

Conclusion

The main conclusion to be drawn here is that an investor can’t rely blindly on automated collations of a company’s fundamentals and metrics. Confirmation should always be done against the actual earnings reports.

China Mobile remains an incredible company. The litany of reasons for it to be high quality is amazing:

It’s the largest mobile telecom company in the world.

Has the most defensible market leadership position.

Carries no net debt, instead having a large net cash position.

Is rapidly expanding a new and already-massive fixed broadband business.

Is expanding into cloud business.

Is the worldwide leader in IoT connections and growing extremely fast there as well.

Does not dilute its stock.

Etc., etc.

Yet, all of this trades for one of the lowest valuations for a high-quality large market capitalization company anywhere, even considering weak market periods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.