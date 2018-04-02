Delta Air Lines: Built To Last With 46.77% Discount

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is the most appealing stock for value investors within the airline sector because of its good value with a proven track record. Albeit rising fuel prices and fare discounting have taken away a portion of the punch from tax reform savings, the company still has solid financial results, an investment grade balance sheet, and strong returns for its shareholders. In spite of these solid fundamentals, it trades at an attractive discount of 46.77%.

Company Overview

Delta provides air transportation service for travelers and cargo throughout the United States and all over the world. Its worldwide route network gives a presence in each significant domestic and international market. Its route network is based on a system of the centre points, international gateways, and key airports that its involved in.

Delta's international alliance relationships with other carriers are a critical piece of its business, as they enhance the entrance to worldwide markets and empower it to market globally integrated air transportation services. The most critical of these plans are business joint ventures that incorporate joint deals and marketing coordination, co-area of airplane terminal offices and other business participation courses of action.

Delta has air service concurrences with local air carriers that feed traffic to the routeing system by serving travelers principally in small and medium-sized cities. These arrangements empower it to better match capacity with demand in these markets. Around 16% of its traveler revenue in 2017 was identified with flying by these air carriers.

Some of its closest competitors are Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Alaska Air Group (ALK) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).



Conveying a Strong First Half of The Year

Delta is on the progress to achieve full year $6.35 – $6.70 EPS target. Its strong performance is driven by better than estimated revenue momentum over every geographic district and an improving cost direction. I estimate it will convey earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.75 for the first half of 2018 and its revenue and demand will stay strong with upgrades in both leisure and business. Besides, the fuel price showed improvement from initial guidance because of RINS advantage at the refinery. Another noteworthy point would be its unit costs is usually affected by weather-related costs and revenue recognition. The seasonality/timing of accounting changes is expected to drive 0.5 points of margin and $0.05 per share pressure, considering all the effect for the year.

First Half 2018 Forecast

Earnings per Share $0.65 – $0.75 Pre-tax margin 6.5 – 7.5% Total unit revenue change year over year Increase 4 – 5% Fuel price $2.00 – $2.05 CASM-Ex, change year over year Increase 3 – 4% Profit Sharing ~ $175M Non-operating expense ~ $150M System Capacity, change year over year Increase ~3%

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings

Positive outlook for 2018

Revenue-driven earnings development, industry-leading activities and consumer loyalty, and further upside from fleet, partnerships and tax reform have pushed Delta further. Delta is undeniably one of the US best-run airlines and it is enhancing its industry-driving operational performance: 242 days of zero mainline cancellations in 2017 and furthermore conveying record consumer loyalty levels through solid culture and employee engagement: NPS growth in every single geographic region in 2017.

Additionally, it is enhancing its cost direction by (1) Preparing for the increment of non-fuel costs that might bring growth underneath 2% out of 2018 (2) 60+ aircraft deliveries anticipated that would deliver a portion of the biggest productivity gains in Delta’s history (3) “One Delta” – creating $200 million savings this year and $1 billion by 2020. It also has a solid top-line growth with the most elevated revenue premium in the industry and positive RASM in every geographic area and it stands out in the division by driving incremental $300 million out of 2018. Its developing, high-edge long-term loyalty revenue stream from American Express relationship is also driving $3+ billion commitments in 2018.

In addition, it engages with some of the best global partners by driving joint ventures in each entity to provide the clients more choice and creating complementary products and driving an extra incentive value through profound incorporation with its accomplices. Delta is also utilizing investments to make an incentive for all stakeholders by driving $275 million benefits in 2018.

Right Key Differentiators

By utilizing its 5 key focused differentiators, the company will be able to drive its continued success into what's to come of the year.

Delta is devoted to recruiting passionate and determined experts with an inborn feeling of caring the clients. As one of the U.S. best-run airline company, it reliably conveys industry-driving operational results and drives advance improvement and efficiencies through development Delta has a standout among other connecting hub complexes, including the world’s most proficient hub in Atlanta and also enhanced by investments in New York, LA and Seattle Delta’s climbing image and solid partnership with American Express together to create high-value loyalty program Investment-grade balance sheet demonstrates good financial health with strong foundation with lower interest expense, more cash flow adaptability and access to higher quality credit markets for future needs.

Financial Overview

Delta's pre-tax income for 2017 was $5.7 billion, speaking to a $935 million diminish contrasted with the earlier year fundamentally because of higher fuel costs, salaries and related costs and depreciation expense, which were in part counterbalanced by expanded operating revenue. Pre-tax income, adjusted for special items was $5.5 billion, a diminishing of $621 million, or 10.2 %.

Contrasted to 2016, its operating revenue expanded $1.6 billion, or 4.0 %, on 1.0% higher capacity joined with a vigorous demand and solid revenue momentum, closing 2017 with three consecutive quarters of year-over-year passenger unit revenue growth. Passenger revenue per available seat mile expanded 2.1% drove by (1) solid domestic leisure yields, (2) extended distribution of Branded Fares, (3) a favourable business fare condition, (4) strength in the Atlantic region utilized through U.S. point-of-sale traffic gains, alongside with business cabin traffic and yield growth, and (5) solid performance in the Caribbean, Central America, Brazil and Mexico leisure markets.

Total operating expense expanded $2.4 billion and the consolidated operating cost per available seat mile expanded 6.4% contrasted to 2016 to 13.81 cents, essentially because of higher fuel costs, salaries and related costs and depreciation expense. Counting the regional carriers, fuel expense expanded $771 million contrasted with the earlier year because of a 22.3% expansion in the market price per gallon of fuel, mostly counterbalanced by reduced fuel hedge losses compared to the earlier year and profits created within the refinery section.

5-year cash flow forecast

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Levered FCF (USD, Millions) $4,349.65 $4,371.38 $4,449.67 $4,529.37 $4,610.50 Present Value Discounted (@8.49%) $4,009.12 $3,713.70 $3,484.26 $3,269.00 $3,067.04

Present value of next 5 years cash flows ≈ $17,543 Present value of terminal value: $52,171 Equity Value = Present value of next 5-year cash flows + terminal value

$69,714 = $17,543 + $52,171 Value per share = Total value/Shares Outstanding $99.03 = ($69,714 / 704) Current discount (share price of $52.71): 46.77%

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings



Delta 5 years Stock Price & PE ratio

Price Based on Past Earnings and Expected Growth

$DAL Market P/E ratio 10.63x 18.1x PEG ratio 1.0x -

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings

My analysis model shows that Delta Air Lines currently is below its future cash flow value at a 46.77% discount and is good value (1) based on earnings compared to the US market and (2) based on expected growth next year. I also expect Delta Air Lines to efficiently use shareholders’ funds in the future 3 years ($DAL ROE 25.3% vs. Airline average ROE 19.30%).

Although Delta Air Lines's most recent earnings are below average, its year on year earnings growth rate has been positive over the past 5 years (14.1% for 5 years p.a.)

Performance Last Year

$DAL Airlines Return on Equity 26.0% 19.3% Return on Assets 7.0% 6.3%

$DAL $DAL (3 years ago) Return on Capital Employed 16.0% 11.9%

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings

Delta Air Lines has efficiently used shareholders’ funds last year (Return on Equity greater than 20%). It also used its assets more efficiently than the US Airlines industry average last year based on Return on Assets. Besides, it has improved its use of capital last year versus 3 years ago (Return on Capital Employed).

In the viewpoint of financial health, Delta Air Lines had negative shareholder equity 5 years ago, it is now positive therefore their debt level has improved. Its debt is also well covered by operating cash flow (52%, greater than 20% of total debt). Besides, its interest payments on debt are well covered by earnings (EBIT is 14.8x coverage).

Current Delta Air Lines annual dividend income is 2.23% and it is above the low-risk savings rate (1.42%). I estimate it will be 2.68% next year. Its current payout ratio is 80% and the dividends paid are well covered by net profit (4.9x coverage), while I anticipate its payout ratio will be 76% after 3 years and its dividends after 3 years are also expected to be well covered by net profit (4.2x coverage).

Risks

Delta's business and aftereffects of operations are subject to the price of aircraft fuel. High fuel costs or cost increments, incorporating in the cost of crude oil, could have a material unfavourable impact on the operating results.

Fuel hedging activities are proposed to deal with the financial impact of the instability in the price of jet fuel. The impacts of rebalancing the hedge portfolio and mark-to-market adjustments may have a negatively affect the financial results.

Significantly broadened disruptions in the supply of aircraft fuel, including from Monroe, could have a material unfavourable impact on the operations and operating results.

Conclusion

Delta has favourable business outlooks and regardless of the solid profile, its valuation is appealing given that it is trading at 46.77% discount below future cash flow value. Additionally, its ROE, ROA, and ROCE are showing that Delta is good value (1) based on earnings compared to the US market and (2) based on expected growth next year, besides the fact that Delta is also undervalued based on its cash flows. Delta has substantial upside potential (target price $98.98 per share) to climb to the average of its competitors or trades at a slight premium.

That being recognized, it’s important to take note of the main quantitative factors in Delta as far as a strong estimated result, positive outlook for the year and valuation are indicating more upside for the stock in 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.