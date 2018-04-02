Exxon Mobil - Another Reason To Stay Away

In one of my earlier articles on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), I had stated that "new" investors who were interested in energy stocks should stay away from XOM. Exxon's declining crude oil production during the fourth quarter of 2017 and its reduced cash flows from operations-asset sales were two major reasons why I advised investors to prefer other energy stocks (such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP)) over Exxon Mobil. To this, some of the readers criticized me (and I was expecting this to happen since Exxon Mobil is one of the prominent energy stocks) for being too bearish and ignoring Exxon's recent discoveries in Guyana and Permian/Delaware region. Readers and investors must note that a company's overall performance should be measured by combining its financial and operational results, not only by the number of new oil discoveries or by its ability to deliver a strong dividend yield to its customers. Besides, it is also important to compare the company's fundamentals with macroeconomic factors like energy prices. In this article, I am going to correlate XOM with one macroeconomic factor, in line with my earlier view that it is better for new energy investors to remain away from Exxon Mobil.

If oil prices go down in 2018, then XOM will definitely come under more pressure

XOM was trading at $74.61 at the time of writing this article, witnessing an increase of 2.47% over its previous trading day. Although this seems to be good, investors must note that Exxon Mobil's oil production witnessed a 3% year-on-year decline during the fourth quarter of 2017. This was at a time when oil prices witnessed a significant increase. Even the company's fourth-quarter operating cash flows declined when compared to its third quarter. In fact, Exxon Mobil's stock had fallen by more than 5% on February 2, 2018, when its fourth-quarter earnings were released. From this, it was clear that investors and analysts were expecting a far better operational and financial performance from the energy giant. Investors must note that Exxon Mobil's future performance is largely dependent on oil prices. The WTI and Brent were trading at $65.24 and $69.8 respectively at the time of writing this article. Although oil prices are moving up, things can (and will) change pretty fast! As per the latest oil report from US-based Energy Information Administration (EIA), US oil production increased by 26,000 barrels per day for the week ending March 23 and stood at 10.43 million barrels per day, a record high.

Image Source: Energy Information Administration

Also, a US crude oil inventory build-up of 1.6 million barrels is a matter of concern. Currently, oil prices are being supported by demand growth and geopolitical risk (from Venezuela and Iran) that is threatening to cut off some supply from the market. However, things may change by mid-2018 when factors such as rising US crude oil production and rising crude oil inventories will put pressure on oil prices. Even the International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated that the current oil price rally can be halted by rising US crude oil production. Besides, OPEC has already admitted that the US will be the biggest driver for oil supply growth (with an average increase of 1.46 million barrels per day) in 2018. As OPEC-non OPEC production cuts have only supported US shale oil production, chances of these production cuts getting extended seem unlikely (in my opinion), as the cartel will do what it takes to maintain its relevance in the global oil market.

Takeaway for Investors

There is no doubt that Exxon Mobil is increasing its capital expenditures and investing heavily to improve its operational performance and increase its cash flows, but it is also true that it has fallen behind other energy stalwarts like Royal Dutch Shell and BP that have already improved their cash flows by reducing their operating costs and capital investments. Besides this, Exxon has an estimated Price to Earnings ratio of 23, which correlates the company's future growth with oil price volatility. So, if oil prices start falling by second half of 2018, then XOM will also start heading down. Last week, the US district court has ruled that Exxon Mobil cannot stop state officials from investigating whether the energy giant misled its investors about its climate change program. Although such developments are going to have little impact on the stock price, it is pretty clear from the above analysis that XOM will come under pressure during the second half of 2018. Investors must take note of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.