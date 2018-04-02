nLight Aims To Raise $86 Million In U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

Recent financial results show significant growth, although management has cut back on expenses.

The firm designs and sells a wide range of semiconductor and fiber lasers to markets worldwide.

nLight has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock.

nLight (LASR) intends to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers.

LASR has been growing revenues faster than the wider industry, but management has reduced R&D and SG&A expenses, possibly as pre-IPO window dressing.

Vancouver, Washington-based nLight was founded in 2000 to develop a range of laser devices for use in the industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Scott Keeney, who was previously CEO of Aculight Corporation which was a laser technology company acquired by Lockheed Martin (LMT) in 2008.

Investors in the firm include Menlo Ventures (21.5% pre-IPO), Oak Investment Partners (20.0%), Mohr, Davidow Ventures (18.9%), Hadley Harbor Master Investors (12.1%) and Greenover Group affiliates (5.8%).

nLight has created a family of high-performance semiconductor and fiber lasers

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s 6 kW and 8 kW fiber lasers:

(Source: nLIGHT)

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its laser systems primarily within the U.S. and China and has local in-country sales and marketing teams to sell directly to end-users in the commercial and government markets.

The main industry trend underway consists of an ongoing displacement of legacy lasers as well as non-laser energy sources with high power lasers.

While the firm has created families of semiconductor and fiber lasers differentiated by application and power output, management also cites its willingness to customize lasers for end-user needs.

LASR counts over 300 customers and says it generates 34% of its revenue from North America and 40% from China, with the remaining 26% from other geographies (2017 figures).

Market

According to a 2017 Research and Markets report, the global industrial laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% from 2017 to 2021.

A notable trend the report cited was the increase in M&A activity, indicating a need by vendors to acquire new technologies to advance their system capabilities.

Additionally, participants are seeking to expand their geographical presence to take advantage of the growing investment in manufacturing worldwide.

In 2015, Strategies Unlimited pegged overall laser market at $9.5 billion and forecasted a CAGR of 5.5% from 2013 to 2019.

The forecast also highlighted the growth prospects of the fiber laser segment, stating, ‘Fiber and direct diode lasers are both important in the industrial area and are replacing other laser types. Fiber lasers are slowly replacing CO2 lasers, and high-power diode lasers are replacing many other types of lasers, including solid-state lasers used in laser lightshows.’

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide laser technologies include:

BWT Beijing

Coherent (COHR)

II-VI (IIVI)

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Lumentum (LITE)

Maxphotonics

Raycus Fiber Laser

Rofin-Sinar Technologies (RSTI)

Trumpf

There are numerous other smaller competitors in various local markets around the globe.

Management says they also compete with ‘non-laser production methods, such as plasma cutting, water-jet cutting and resistance welding. We believe that competition will be particularly intense from makers of CO2, YAG and disc lasers, as makers of these laser solutions may lower their prices in order to maintain market share and have committed significant research and development resources to pursue opportunities related to these technologies.’

Financials

LASR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit dollars

Increasing gross margin percentage

Decreased cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: nLight S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $138.6 million, 37% increase vs. prior

2016: $101.3 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $44.3 million

2016: $23.2 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 32%

2016: 23%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $3.4 million cash flow from operations

2016: $6 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $36.7 million in cash and $48.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

LASR intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate expenses.

So, the above proceeds purposes language is ‘boilerplate’ and doesn’t divulge any meaningful information about how management will use the IPO proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stifel, Raymond James, Needham & Company, Canaccord Genuity and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Expected IPO pricing date: Not on calendar

