Green Dot Portfolio: March 2018 Update

My unrealized market value (-10.33% for March) improved from February. CLNS, MIC, and GE account for 43% of losses. CEFs (greater than half of my portfolio) are down only -3.77%.

I continued portfolio adjustments for preferreds, REITs, and CEFs. I moved out of 11 non-swing-trade positions in March ($193.70 in profits), and added to 1 REIT and 9 CEFs.

Realized total return on portfolio investment from dividends and swing trades was 0.73% for March, higher than February, and now totals 4.62% for 5 months.

This is the fifth monthly update for my Green Dot Portfolio. I introduced my approach to this mixed-asset, dynamic portfolio with a swing trading twist in my Part 1 article and provided a detailed list of the original holdings (as of November 10, 2017) in my Part 2 aricle. As well, I have provided weekly updates for followers of my Green Dot Portfolio via SA Instablogs, including detailed charts, technical notes, and trade logs for swing trades.

Recap of Market Action for March 2018

Overall, the markets and my Green Dot Portfolio in March continued a rocky climb up from the 2018 low on February 9. Using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the index dropped -11.8% in only 10 trading days from the all-time high on January 26 to that low. For more than a month since, the markets tried to climb higher twice, only to hit a ledge each time and slip toward a new low. Securing sound footing and scaling the peak for a continued market uptrend will be a challenge over the next month.

The weekly chart below for the SPY shows that the market, over the past 9 weeks, has been in a pullback pattern. The SPY dropped for the week ending 2/9 to almost the 50 period Simple Moving Average (green line), followed by 5 weeks of generally constructive price action wherein the SPY appeared to re-capture support at the 20 period SMA (blue line). But for the week ending 3/23, the SPY dropped below the 50 period SMA once again, where it remains. Overall, at this point, this pattern describes a pullback in the continuing bull market but not a bear market.

However, on a shorter time fame, the SPY is clearly struggling to hold support on multiple time frames. Looking at a daily chart of the SPY, the breakdown on 2/9 pierced the 200 period SMA (magenta line), representing a -11.7% decline from the January 26 all-time high on the SPY. For nearly three weeks after the new short-term low, the SPY made progress rebounding from that low, but ran into major resistance after just narrowly piercing the high of the large red bar day on 2/2. This resistance level, shown by the heavy dashed blue line, was finally but barely pieced on 3/13, only to again head downward for 8 days and stopping on 3/23 at the 200 period SMA. For the entire last week in March, the SPY has traded inside a new pair of red bar days on 3/23 and 3/24.

While holding support at the 200 period SMA and trading above the recent low set on 2/9 (grey "lo: 252.92" label) is encouraging, multiple hits on the support line may likely result in the line failing to provide support. Previously I talked about how the SPY needs to clear and confirm above the high of the red bar day of 2/2 (about SPY 280) in order to resume the uptrend. But now the SPY has to clear and confirm above a secondary resistance, the inside bars of 3/23 and 3/24. That secondary resistance line is the short-dashed green line at about SPY 269. And there is a small gap just above to close at about SPY 270.

In summary, in order to resume an uptrend toward a new all-time high, the SPY needs to first break resistance and close the gap at SPY 269-270 and then to break resistance and confirm above the inside bar of 2/2 at about SPY 280. That's a lot of work. Should the SPY lose its current footing, closing below the 200 period SMA and confirming below the 2/9 low will set the stage for a continuing decline to the 240-242 area.

Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation Changes for March

As I have written in my weekly blogs, the market weakness in March led me to decide to free up some cash. I did this by "selling the rip" for a few positions where a short-term spike in prices allowed me to take some profits and by trimming some weaker positions. In addition to completing 2 short-term swing trades, I sold a total of 11 positions for a small overall profit. I used some of these proceeds to "buy the dip," adding to shares of existing positions where prices were lower due to the general market pullback. If market weakness continues, I will try to continue the "sell the rip, buy the dip" strategy to improve overall portfolio performance.



Highlights of changes to my portfolio in March are as follows:

The overall portfolio investment decreased -2.8% as I took some profits mid-month and raised cash due to market weakness, but I also added to 10 existing positions.

The total number of current shares decreased from 5,938 to 5,653, and the number of holdings continued to decrease, from 64 to 53. I reduced some individual preferreds and a few CEFs.

The overall unweighted average dividend/distribution yield of my current investments remained about the same, at 7.34%.

My total investment in CEFs continued to increase, to 51.5% of the portfolio, continuing as the dominant asset class.

The average investment per holding in the portfolio has increased again, to $1,809, which is +89.4% since inception (average then was $955).

The table below shows the monthly change in total investment across asset classes for my Green Dot Portfolio from October 2017 through March 2018.

Asset Type Date # Holdings # Shares $ Cost % of Portfolio Div. Yield Preferreds 17-Oct 11 305 8,481 11.38% 5.96% 17-Nov 11 305 8,481 10.71% 5.95% 17-Dec 11 305 8,481 10.66% 6.03% 18-Jan 9 245 6,860 7.25% 6.15% 18-Feb 9 245 6,860 6.95% 6.31% 18-Mar 5 125 3,802 3.97% 7.02% Pref. ETFs 17-Oct 4 274 4,485 6.02% 5.74% 17-Nov 4 324 5,233 6.61% 5.64% 17-Dec 4 324 5,233 6.58% 6.11% 18-Jan 3 284 4,476 4.73% 6.40% 18-Feb 3 284 4,476 4.54% 6.59% 18-Mar 3 284 4,476 4.67% 6.59% REITs 17-Oct 20 952 21,722 29.15% 6.91% 17-Nov 18 944 21,022 26.56% 7.01% 17-Dec 19 1,011 22,651 28.46% 6.95% 18-Jan 18 1,109 27,620 29.21% 7.23% 18-Feb 20 1,179 28,589 28.98% 7.72% 18-Mar 18 1,129 27,550 28.73% 7.98% CEFs 17-Oct 22 1,633 20,042 26.90% 7.00% 17-Nov 24 1,916 25,902 32.72% 7.08% 17-Dec 25 2,481 30,699 38.57% 7.11% 18-Jan 25 3,575 43,158 45.64% 7.78% 18-Feb 24 3,940 48,051 48.71% 7.84% 18-Mar 19 3,825 49,389 51.51% 7.28% Stocks 17-Oct 21 545 19,781 26.55% 4.92% 17-Nov 18 640 18,516 22.05% 5.42% 17-Dec 11 409 12,523 15.73% 5.29% 18-Jan 9 365 12,446 13.16% 5.31% 18-Feb 8 290 10,661 10.81% 5.94% 18-Mar 8 290 10,661 11.12% 6.46% Total 17-Oct 78 3,709 74,512 100.00% 6.20% 17-Nov 75 4,129 79,154 100.00% 6.35% 17-Dec 69 4,530 79,587 100.00% 6.54% 18-Jan 65 5,638 94,560 99.99% 6.83% 18-Feb 64 5,938 98,637 100.00% 7.29% 18-Mar 53 5.653 95,878 100.00% 7.34%

The portfolio's concentration in CEFs and REITs, my highest yielding assets, is emphasized in the chart below.

March Swing Trades

I completed 2 swing trades in March:

ProShort UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU)

(SPXU) ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

These were both higher-risk leveraged ETF trades that I entered during the market turmoil over trade tariffs. I was only in these trades 6 days and ended up exiting lower than and a day earlier than completion of the short-term bounce.

The table below summarizes these March swing trades. I provide details for each trade - charts, technical notes, and trade logs - in my weekly blogs for followers of my Green Dot Portfolio. Profits totaled $158.93, a +8.30% gain on investment for an average of 6 trading days (+347.15% annualized). Commission costs are included in the trade costs and in the profit calculations.

Symbol Qty. Sell Date $ Sell Price $ Tot Cost $ Tot Sell $ Div % G/L Days in Trade SPXU 90 3/22 10.73 916.20 961.18 2.38 4.91 6 SQQQ 65 3/22 17.12 999.00 1108.27 2.30 10.94 6 Total 1,915.20 2,069.45 4.68 8.05

Cumulative Swing Trade Results

Since August, I have been most fortunate to close 33 consecutive winning swing trades, for a total profit of $2,380.45 including $171.23 in dividends. The cumulative gain on investment is +7.70% for an average of 37 trading days, or +52.21% annualized.

As I have emphasized before, swing trade profits help me grow my portfolio faster than from dividends alone over relatively short periods of time.

The chart below shows the total percentage gain for all of my 33 swing trades.

March Portfolio Adjustments

Over the past few months I have made adjustments and trimmed some positions in my portfolio, moving mostly out of weaker performing individual preferred stocks, REITs, and CEFs. I occasionally also sell positions that have increased sharply in price short-term, with the possibility of re-purchasing them on pullbacks. In March I moved out of 4 individual preferreds, 2 REITs, and 5 CEFs. While these are not swing trades, my net profit was +$193.70. These changes left >$8,000 to deploy to better positions.

1. Individual Preferred Stocks - The first group of adjustments was individual preferred stocks. I previously decided to exit two preferreds with initial call dates before 2019 due to the potential for price drift and the limited number of quarters remaining to collect dividends. In March I sold an additional 4 preferreds with initial call dates in 2021. Despite the recent market turmoil, I was able to switch out of all 4 of these with a small gain (+$34.37).

WFC-W . I sold my 30 shares of Wells Fargo, W Series preferreds on 3/26 at $25.23. I bought this on 10/6 at $25.74, and I collected 2 dividends totaling $21.38. This was a commission-free sell, and my net profit was only +$1.56 (+0.20%).

. I sold my 30 shares of preferreds on 3/26 at $25.23. I bought this on 10/6 at $25.74, and I collected 2 dividends totaling $21.38. This was a commission-free sell, and my net profit was only +$1.56 (+0.20%). FRC-G . I sold my 30 shares of First Republic Bank preferreds on 3/22 at $25.36. I bought this on 10/6/17 at $25.30, and I collected 2 dividends totaling $20.62. This was a commission free sell, so my net profit was $17.90 (+2.34%).

. I sold my 30 shares of preferreds on 3/22 at $25.36. I bought this on 10/6/17 at $25.30, and I collected 2 dividends totaling $20.62. This was a commission free sell, so my net profit was $17.90 (+2.34%). GDV-G . I sold my 35 shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust preferreds on 3/22 at $25.0255. I bought this on 10/6/17 at $25.00, and I collected 2 dividends totaling $22.96. I sold with a net profit (after commissions) of $14.83 (+1.69%).

. I sold my 35 shares of preferreds on 3/22 at $25.0255. I bought this on 10/6/17 at $25.00, and I collected 2 dividends totaling $22.96. I sold with a net profit (after commissions) of $14.83 (+1.69%). WFC-X. I sold my 25 shares of the Wells Fargo, X Series preferred shares on 3/16 at $25.05. I bought this on 10/6 at $25.37. I collected 2 dividends totaling $17.09, for a net profit (after commissions) of only $0.08 (+0.01%).

My strategy with these sells was to deploy the cash toward higher-yielding individual preferreds, preferred ETFs, and preferred CEFs. I have started some new buys in these but am mainly waiting for a better entry price on the next market pullback.

2. REITs - The second group of sells is from REITs that are either under-performing (compared especially to CEFs) or that have spiked in price ("sell the rip"). That said, I still hold a number of REITs that remain beaten down, but these are ones that I expect to recover this year. I moved out of 2 REITs in March for a net profit of +$175.20 (+8.21%).

UNIT . I sold all 70 shares of Uniti (UNIT), aka Communications Sales & Leasing Inc., on 3/15 at $17.245. I bought this on 9/14 at $18.50 and added 30 shares on 9/28 at $14.00 for an average unit cost of $16.70 with commissions. The company has become involved in some complicated legal matters, and you can read both sides of the argument from other SA contributors about whether Uniti is waiting to get an Academy award as a horror movie or is an opportunity for out-sized profits (13.9% yield at current cost). I felt that there is just too much risk here, and I decided to sell on 3/15 at $17.245. I collected 2 dividends for a total of $66. My total return was $104.12 or a +8.9% gain for about a half year in this one.

. I sold all 70 shares of (UNIT), aka Communications Sales & Leasing Inc., on 3/15 at $17.245. I bought this on 9/14 at $18.50 and added 30 shares on 9/28 at $14.00 for an average unit cost of $16.70 with commissions. The company has become involved in some complicated legal matters, and you can read both sides of the argument from other SA contributors about whether Uniti is waiting to get an Academy award as a horror movie or is an opportunity for out-sized profits (13.9% yield at current cost). I felt that there is just too much risk here, and I decided to sell on 3/15 at $17.245. I collected 2 dividends for a total of $66. My total return was $104.12 or a +8.9% gain for about a half year in this one. COR. I sold my 10 shares of CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) on 3/15 at $104.51, for a +7.33% gain. I bought COR on 2/16 at $96.50 during the mid-February pullback and planned to hold this in my portfolio. In mid-march COR gapped up in price above my entry point, and I decided to sell and take a short-term profit. I will likely buy this again on a pullback as the company's dividend growth is very good. My profit was $71.08 or +7.33% for only 19 days (+96.8% annualized).

3. CEFs - Another asset class for which I've continued to trim and consolidate my investment dollars is high-yielding CEFs. While I try to buy CEFs that have a stable payout record, they sometimes change. I follow the data on price, distributions, NAV, etc. through CEF Connect. Once I sell one of the weaker CEFs, I deploy those dollars into others that appear to safer and more stable. In March I moved out of 4 under-performing CEFs, for a net loss of -$154.08, freeing up >$4,200 to deploy to better performing CEFs. I also sold one CEF that is performing well but which "ripped" to a new short-term high in mid-March. Adding PCI, my net loss for these changes was -$15.87.

VGM . I sold my 60 shares of Invesco Municipal Investment Grade Trust (VGM) on 3/26 at $12.1255. I bought this CEF on 10/30 at $13.0466. I collected $19.10 in dividends, and sold for a net loss of $35.67 (-4.53%). Beginning in March, the distribution rate on VGM was cut -5.5%.

. I sold my 60 shares of (VGM) on 3/26 at $12.1255. I bought this CEF on 10/30 at $13.0466. I collected $19.10 in dividends, and sold for a net loss of $35.67 (-4.53%). Beginning in March, the distribution rate on VGM was cut -5.5%. MIN . I sold my 350 shares of MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN) on 3/20 at $3.895. I bought this CEF on 10/18/17 and added shares on 12/12/17 for a total cost of $1,467.50. I collected dividends totaling $48.57, and sold for a net loss of $60.21 (-4.10%). MIN has reduced its distribution rate each month since my purchase, so the prospects for increasing income in the future no longer exist.

. I sold my 350 shares of (MIN) on 3/20 at $3.895. I bought this CEF on 10/18/17 and added shares on 12/12/17 for a total cost of $1,467.50. I collected dividends totaling $48.57, and sold for a net loss of $60.21 (-4.10%). MIN has reduced its distribution rate each month since my purchase, so the prospects for increasing income in the future no longer exist. ISD . I sold my 100 shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) on 3/20 at $14.21. I bought this CEF on 10/30/17 and added shares on 12/15/17. I collected dividends totaling $36.26, and sold for a net loss of $52.12 (-3.46%). In March, Prudential announced a cut of 8.1% in the distribution rate (from $0.0925 to $0.0850/share/month) for March through May.

. I sold my 100 shares of (ISD) on 3/20 at $14.21. I bought this CEF on 10/30/17 and added shares on 12/15/17. I collected dividends totaling $36.26, and sold for a net loss of $52.12 (-3.46%). In March, Prudential announced a cut of 8.1% in the distribution rate (from $0.0925 to $0.0850/share/month) for March through May. CXE . I sold my 150 shares of MSF High Income Municipal Fund (CXE) on 3/6 at $4.90. I bought this on 10/18 at $5.18. I collected dividends totaling $14.94, resulting in a net loss of -$6.08 (-0.78%). I sold CXE after two cuts in the distribution rate (December and February) amounting to -6.25%.

. I sold my 150 shares of (CXE) on 3/6 at $4.90. I bought this on 10/18 at $5.18. I collected dividends totaling $14.94, resulting in a net loss of -$6.08 (-0.78%). I sold CXE after two cuts in the distribution rate (December and February) amounting to -6.25%. PCI. I sold my 175 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) on 3/15 at $23.0342. I considered this CEF as a core holding in my portfolio and I added to my initial shares 4 times over the past 6 months. My average unit cost was $22.494. Like COR, PCI had a nice run-up in mid-March and I thought it was extended short-term, so I decided to sell and re-enter on a future pull-back. It dropped a lot on 3/19-3/20 but I missed the re-entry, and PCI has since resumed an uptrend to a new short-term high. After commissions, my profit was $66.02 and I collected 4 monthly dividend payments totaling $71.19, for a total return of $138.21 or +3.48% (held 100 days, +8.76% annualized).

New Positions

I did not take any new positions in March, for swing trades or new buys intended for holding in the portfolio.

Additions to Existing Positions

I used the proceeds from portfolio switch-outs and took advantage of the continuing market decline this month to add to shares of 1 REIT and 9 Closed End Funds. Regarding the REIT:

I added 30 shares of LTC Properties (LTC) on 3/26 at $36.50. This REIT currently has a dividend yield of 6.20%. These shares bring my total holding to 60 shares and my average unit cost down to $41.587.

I think that the CEFs continue to provide great yields, and most are still trading at good discounts to their Net Asset Values, or NAV, the value of their portfolio holdings. Many of these pay stable dividends and most of the distributions are consistently from income. The 9 CEFs to which I added shares in March included:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)

(FAX) AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)

(AWF) Blackstone/GSO LS Credit Inc. (BGX)

(BGX) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA)

(RA) Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

(UTF) DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

(DSL) KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)

(KIO) Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

(JPS) Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

The table below summarizes the number of shares added, date of and unit price at purchase, and total number of shares now in the portfolio, as well as the current distribution yield and percent discount to NAV. The yield and discounts to NAV at the time of purchase are provided in my weekly blogs. I made 2 purchases of AWF and UTF in March.

CEF Qty. Date Price New Qty. Yield Discount AWF 80 3/22 11.875 415 7.08 -12.42 AWF 75 3/26 11.835 BGX 60 3/22 15.90 110 7.62 -5.57 DSL 45 3/26 19.91 215 9.03 -6.17 FAX 150 3/26 4.7448 1,000 8.89 -10.61 JPS 90 3/22 9.44 533 7.83 -5.31 KIO 55 3/26 15.8045 100 9.49 -9.35 RA 45 3/20 21.85 230 11.04 -9.87 UTF 45 3/20 21.1799 240 8.79 -10.54 UTF 40 3/26 20.93 UTG 35 3/26 27.48 85 6.89 -8.72

Dividend Income for March

My dividends were under-reported in my last monthly report, with $472.65 collected in February instead of $285.31. This was due to not initially seeing the end of month payouts when my Scottrade account was transferred to TD Ameritrade. I have corrected that data in the information below.

For March, total income from dividends almost increased to a new high, at $497.21. I have collected a total of $2,471.11 since portfolio positions were purchased in August. All dividends are included for the month of the official pay date, not date of declaration or date of record. The blue line on the chart below shows the average monthly dividend trend, now at $308.89. Monthly dividend income for 2018 averages $505.25. My goal is for that line to increase over time despite month-to-month fluctuations in total dividend payout. If I stay on pace, this means I can invest about $1,000 every 2 months in a new position or add to existing positions just from dividend income.

With increasing concentration of my portfolio in REITs and CEFs, they are the leading asset classes for generating dividends. On a cumulative basis, CEFs now comprise the greatest proportion of total dividend income (43.86%), with REITs second (30.22%). I added the data labels for CEFs to highlight the growth of this income source. The "Preferreds" group includes individual preferred stocks and preferred ETFs, but not preferred CEFs.

The table below summarizes the cumulative value of dividends received since August 2017 by asset class and the percentage of total dividend income by asset class.

Preferreds REITs CEFs Stocks Total $ 344.75 $ 746.70 $1,083.81 $ 295.85 $ 2,471.11 13.95% 30.22% 43.86% 11.97% 100.00%

Dividend Reinvestment

As I explained in my January update, my "flexible" dividend reinvestment option (FRIP) with Scottrade was discontinued when they are absorbed by TD Ameritrade. So since February all dividends were added to my cash account. At this time I plan to make targeted purchases with my future dividend proceeds instead of enrolling in dividend reinvestment because I think that I can do better than automatic dollar cost averaging.

Realized Gains/Losses

As a growth and income portfolio, Green Dot generates income each month through dividends and profits from swing trades. These are realized gains, or money that is available for additional investment. I am tracking this in order to gauge progress toward my portfolio goal of an 8%+ annualized gain. I continue to use November as the tracking origin, so the data below do not include 5 swing trades ($393.72 in profits plus $10.80 in dividends on those) in September-October.

The table below shows the total investment and investment return in my portfolio each month, including total profits from swing trades ex-dividends, dividends on swings, and other dividends collected. I separated dividends from swing trades in order to avoid double counting. Also, dividends are reported for the month received in my account, even if an underlying position was sold the previous month.

Month $ Cost $ Swing Profits $ Divs on Swings $ Other Dividends $ Total Income % on Investment Nov17 79,153.76 508.62 70.82 234.93 814.37 1.03% Dec17 79,586.85 445.05 47.74 353.27 846.06 1.06% Jan18 94,560.25 547.98 37.19 508.69 1,093.86 1.16% Feb18 98,636.76 159.60 0.00 472.21 632.25 0.64% Mar18

95,877.74 154.25

4.68

497.21

701.86

0.73% Total 1,661.25 155.75 1,382.20 3,199.20 4.62%

As presented in the table, total portfolio return increased from February but was below the November-January period due to a reduced number of swing trades. The 5 month total return is 4.62%, which should assure that I will meet if not exceed my annual goal of at least a +8% return. I expect that dividend income will continue to increase as I have added significantly to existing positions. I also expect to continue to make at least a modest income from swing trades.

The chart below depicts the monthly source of realized portfolio profits.

Unrealized Gains/Losses

In March, the total unrealized market value of my portfolio was -10.33%, which improved from the -11.44% decline in February. Three holdings - Colony Northstar Inc. (CLNS), Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), and General Electric (GE) - continue to account for an out-sized percentage of unrealized loss, at 43.3% of total losses for March, all due to dividend cuts. Another holding, the preferred stock of Maiden Holdings (MHLA), is also down by 33% but it is a small position in my portfolio.

Of the asset classes, CEFs improved in March, with Preferred ETFs and REITs declining only a smaller amount than for February. As I have added to CEFs during the market pullback, my 6 largest holdings (all CEFs) now comprise 31.6% of the entire portfolio cost, and they are down only -3.22%. The chart below presents the percentage gain/loss of market value, by month, for each asset class in my portfolio.

Current Portfolio

Below is a summary table of the 53 holdings in my Green Dot Portfolio as of March 30. Full names of holdings as of mid-November were included in my Part 2 article introducing the portfolio, and new additions were described in my weekly position update blogs.

The portfolio remains diversified and comprised of multiple asset classes. These classes and a moderate number of holdings were chosen to help reduce risk. With increased market volatility, I think that this is still a good strategy. That said, I will likely continue to consolidate holdings and increase position size, with about 7% as a maximum for any individual holding.

Symbol Qty Unit Cost Cls. 3/29 Yield % of Portfolio Preferred C-J 30 29.000 28.56 6.23% 0.91% CTAA 30 24.250 23.92 7.32% 0.76% MHLA 30 25.940 17.33 9.56% 0.81% MS-E 25 29.176 28.86 6.16% 0.76% SPG-J 10 69.655 71.61 5.85% 0.73% Pref. ETFs PGX 100 15.045 14.60 6.23% 1.57% PFXF 84 20.149 19.22 6.13% 1.77% SPFF 100 12.791 11.89 7.40% 1.33% CEFs AWF 415 12.304 11.89 7.06% 5.33% BGX 110 15.870 16.18 7.66% 1.82% DFP 28 26.361 24.17 7.36% 0.77% DSL 215 20.577 20.08 8.96% 4.61% EMD 50 15.770 14.53 8.25% 0.82% EVV 50 14.120 13.02 7.45% 0.74% FAX 1,000 4.956 4.74 8.86% 5.17% FEO 50 17.084 15.90 8.80% 0.89% FLC 80 21.143 19.81 7.21% 1.76% JPS 533 9.905 9.78 7.56% 5.51% KIO 100 16.288 15.88 9.44% 1.70% HPS 40 18.583 17.63 8.33% 0.78% MSD 200 10.072 9.39 5.96% 2.10% NVG 249 15.236 14.51 5.99% 3.96% RA 230 23.036 21.77 10.97% 5.53% RFI 50 12.540 11.85 8.10% 0.65% RQI 100 12.248 11.85 8.10% 1.28% UTF 240 21.931 21.41 8.68% 5.49% UTG 85 29.479 28.23 6.80% 2.61% REITs BRX 60 18.213 15.25 7.21% 1.14% BXMT 25 31.280 31.42 7.89% 0.82% CLNS 345 11.785 5.62 7.82% 4.24% DOC 35 18.129 15.57 5.90% 0.66% EPR 36 67.422 55.40 7.79% 2.53% GOV 40 18.361 13.66 12.59% 0.77% HASI 33 22.836 19.50 6.76% 0.79% HPT 25 29.030 25.34 8.20% 0.76% KBWY 25 35.875 31.20 9.00% 0.94% LTC 60 41.587 38.00 6.00% 2.60% NHI 20 75.900 67.29 5.94% 1.58% MPW 100 13.115 13.00 7.69% 1.37% O 15 54.570 51.73 5.08% 0.85% OHI 115 28.353 27.04 9.76% 3.40% ROIC 35 19.379 17.67 4.41% 0.71% SKT 125 26.052 22.00 6.22% 3.40% VTR 20 58.435 49.53 6.37% 1.22% WELL 15 62.000 54.43 6.39% 0.97% Stocks BKH 15 58.880 54.30 3.49% 0.92% D 15 80.194 67.43 4.95% 1.25% GE 103 23.922 13.48 3.56% 2.57% KHC 9 80.994 62.29 4.01% 0.76% MIC 33 69.741 36.93 15.59% 2.40% MRCC 80 14.129 12.30 11.38% 1.18% PG 10 83.700 79.28 3.48% 0.87% SO 25 44.510 44.66 5.19% 1.16%

Going Forward

Despite the high volatility of the markets in March, and regardless of what unfolds over the coming months, I remain comfortable with my overall strategy to collect real income through swing trades and dividend payers, as well as to capture the potential for price appreciation for longer-term holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AWF, BGX, BKH, BRX, BXMT, CLNS, C-J, CTAA, D, DFP, DOC, DSL, EMD, EPR, EVV, FAX, FEO, FLC, GE, GOV, HASI, HPS, HPT, JPS, KBWY, KHC, KIO, LTC, MHLA, MIC, MPW, MRCC, MSD, MS-E, NHI, NVG, O, OHI, PFXF, PG, PGX, RA, RFI, ROIC, RQI, SKT, SO, SPFF, SPG-J, UTF, UTG, VTR, WELL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.