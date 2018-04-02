Birner Dental Management Services' (BDMS) CEO Fred Birner on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDMS) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Dennis Genty - CFO

Fred Birner - CEO & Chairman

Analysts

Pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements contained in this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that actual results for the year may differ from results currently reported, risks associated with implementation of adding incremental dentists, regulatory constraints, changes in laws or regulations concerning the practice of dentistry or dental practice management companies, the availability of suitable locations within its markets, changes in the Company's operating or expansion strategy, failure to consummate or successfully integrate proposed developments or acquisitions of dental offices, the ability of the Company to manage effectively an increasing number of dental offices, the general economy of the United States and specific markets in which the Company's dental offices are located, or are proposed to be located, trends in the healthcare industry, dental care and managed care industries, as well as Risk Factors as maybe identified from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in the Company's press releases.

Fred Birner

Thank you, Dennis, and thank you all for joining us. I'm going to go over four quarter first, year end, some of the trends that we’re seeing then open it up for question-and-answer.

Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31 was $14.7 million versus $14.3 million in the fourth quarter in ‘16 are up 3.1%. Our adjusted EBITDA was non-existent flat zero at yearend or down about 350,000 from the prior period.

Net loss was 965,000, up 425,000 loss from the prior period. Our earnings per share were $0.52 versus negative $0.52 versus $0.29. We were negatively affected in December in particular in that we had elected to close during the week before between Christmas and New Year and only had a 16 day month in November – in December which did not have a positive effect on our results for December.

We are also negatively affected by $70,000 allowance for doubtful accounts and a $52,000 customer service adjustment. For the year ended December 31, we finished the year with approximately $61 million of revenue, down about a 41 million from 2016.

Our adjusted EBITDA was 855,000 for the year ended December 31. Net loss of $2.6 million versus $1.4 million in the prior period or down about $1.3 million. Our earnings per share were negative $1.42 versus $0.74 in the in the prior period.

There were despite the very disappointing results of operations there were some positive trends. I want to know - and were noted in the press release. As I stated earlier our revenues were up 3.1% in the fourth quarter. We were also up about 2.6% in the third quarter of ‘17. So we have increasing revenues.

Our new patient flow has been strong. It was up almost 10% in the fourth quarter and that's normalized for the number of days because there weren’t the same number of days. Also our total patient visits were up 5.2%.

Our dentist count at year end was 112 versus year end in ‘16 of 98,000. As many of you have probably seen, the company received capital injection of $5 million of convertible debt at year end significantly strengthening its balance sheet.

Our capital expenditures were 672,000 for the year. We reduced bank debt by $3.4 million, including $2.6 from the new capital that came in, more in the process of upgrading three offices to digital with plans to upgrade three more in the near future and we're working to update our website.

With that, I'm going to open it up to question-and-answer.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We do have a question from Remi Malhotra [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. So you noted the dentist count was up, I think to 112 from 98 and at least in the fourth quarter you know, as you’re on-boarding these dentist you noted that they didn't reach their maximum or expected productivity sort of with the first quarter behind us. Do at least see that - these new debt in dentists trending on the expected productivity curve that you guys manage within the operation trending?

Fred Birner

Yes, trending, yes. I would say that we're not there yet. It normally takes a quarter or six months to get people fully up to speed. And you know, as we noted there's quite a few new dentist in the network, particularly going into fourth quarter its a little tough because of the holiday season that we had and also noted the number of days that we were open during the month of December.

But you know, the trend is continuing. I would say that we're not to the point right now. We're fully seeing the revenue we expect and therefore you know, there's some compression in margins because of the incremental costs associated with the dentist salaries and production payments.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the $70,000 customer adjustment, I don't think I've seen an item like that for – if you could – want to talk a little bit about more specifics about that, what that was. And then number two, you talked about you guys electing to shut down for a particular week. What drove that decision?

Fred Birner

I'll answer the second one first. You know, we look every year at you know, how Christmas and New Year's shakes out. It tends to be a pretty light season for us in general. I would say in hindsight this year closing between those two because we had the holidays falling on Mondays was probably not the best decision. It's going to be a bigger factor this year when we have both Christmas and Christmas falling in the middle of the week.

But you know, we're constantly trying to monitor you know, what kind of patient flow, what kind of dentist at hygiene count that we're going to have during that holiday season.

Actually this year we're planning on being open those days. And hope to get stronger results out of December, although the way the holiday falls is not necessarily in our favor.

You mentioned the allowance for doubtful accounts, I think and also the customer service adjustment, the customer service adjustment was actually 52,000 and Dennis, do you want to handle that?

Dennis Genty

Sure. The 52,000 in customer service adjustment its analysis that we go through at every reporting period. And basically we've got - we've recognized acts of revenue, right, as of 12/31/17 in this case. But we know that in that recognized revenue there's going to be adjustments to that both up and down going forward.

So it’s an analysis that we have to do, like I said every reporting period. And it came out, so that was the - it was more negative than positive this year. And so we had to increase that reserve because of anticipated future adjustments to revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood…

Dennis Genty

Does that make sense?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Its make sense. And then one final question, so you noted in the press release the $5 million investment from TAM roughly half went to alleviate some of the bank debt. Can you talk about any known use of proceeds for the other half?

Fred Birner

Well, I mean, I think we mentioned the fact that we're judiciously using the proceeds but we do - you know, one of our missions right now is to upgrade the technology in the network and we have three offices that are in the process of being - you know, there is some slight modernization in the offices, but the real intent is to upgrade those to digital…

Dennis Genty

Digital radiography, Remi.

Fred Birner

And we have three more that have been approved by the board that we will probably do something - you know at least get started on in the second quarter. There's also a website upgrade underway right now that - and those are known uses of proceeds right now.

I'd say that the three digital upgrades that we're talking and what kind of capital expenditures…

Dennis Genty

At least, couple hundred thousand…

Fred Birner

Couple hundred thousand dollars. The website - you know, the website revamp right now looks like it's going to be in around a hundred dollars and then we also have the ongoing maintenance CapEx that run, I don't know 60,000…

Dennis Genty

60.000 a month.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you, guys.

Fred Birner

Thank you all for joining us. We appreciate it.

