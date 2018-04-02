Spartan Energy: 33% Upside Using Conservative Assumptions

Even after applying a 20% discount rate to the value of the probable reserves, the NAV/share is approximately 33% higher than the share price.

Introduction

As you might remember from my previous articles on Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF), I have always liked the company for its strong reserve growth, production growth and very capable management. Unfortunately the company doesn’t appear to be benefiting from the higher oil prices, as its share price has lost 40% of its value in just under 24 months (Spartan’s share price is now even lower than the weeks where the oil price was trading below $30/barrel). And I don’t think this is justified.

Spartan Energy’s main listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange where it’s listed with SPE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 1.25 million shares for an average (US) Dollar volume of $5-6% per day. As Spartan trades and reports in Canadian Dollars, I will use the CAD as base currency throughout this article (unless indicated otherwise). The current share count is 176.62 million shares, giving Spartan Energy a market capitalization of C$1.01B based on the current share price of C$5.71.

Ending 2017 on a positive note, and looking forward to 2018

As expected, Spartan Energy ended the year on a strong note, producing 22,635 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (91% oil and NGL’s) in the final quarter of 2017, almost 50% more than the same quarter in the previous financial year thanks to a large acquisition. As Spartan received higher prices for its oil (products) as well, the revenue increased by approximately 63% to C$120.6M for Q4, and C$428M in the entire financial year 2017.

This resulted in an adjusted funds flow from operations of almost C$65M in Q4, bringing the full-year total adjusted FFO to C$200.7M, which is more than the FFO’s of 2016 and 2015 combined. As Spartan Energy spent C$180M on capex (of which C$144M was spent on development capex), it was actually able to slightly decrease its net debt position, and that’s something I really like to see.

And it looks like the production growth will continue. The plan is to drill more wells and boost the production profile by spending the self-generated cash flow, but I think we cannot exclude more acquisitions at this point in time. Should the right asset come along at the right price, Spartan should be willing to pull the trigger on it. It just shouldn’t overpay for new assets, and strictly follow its own guidance of an annual production increase of 10% per share.

As a matter of fact, if I would extrapolate the Q4 performance (which, in all fairness should be beaten in Q1 and Q2 given the higher oil prices), Spartan’s annualized adjusted FFO would increase to approximately C$260M (as it doesn’t look like Spartan will have to pay income taxes in the next few years given the C$114M deficit on the balance sheet and the C$1.78B in available tax pools, as you can see below).

Spartan is aiming for an exit rate of 25,000 boe/day (which would be a 10% increase from the 2017 production levels) and thinks it could get there by spending C$183M. Using the anticipated 26% decline rate and the 2,400 boe/d production growth, Spartan’s new wells will have to increase the production rate by 8,250 boe/day to cover the natural decline of the existing wells and to meet the increased production guidance. Given the total drill budget is approximately C$140-150M (see the next image), Spartan’s capex is less than C$18,000 per flowing barrel.

Source: company presentation

This also allows us to calculate the sustaining free cash flow. Assume that after 2018, Spartan will stop increasing its production rate and just spend enough to keep its oil fields going at a rate of 25,000 boe/day. Using a WTI pricing of $55/barrel, its operating cash flow would be approximately C$245M per year. Assuming a capital intensity of C$19,000 per flowing barrel, a decline rate of 27% (resulting in the need to drill wells to increase the production rate by 6,700 barrels per day (0.27 times 25,000 boe/day) and a non-drilling capex of C$30M per year, Spartan’s total cash needs would be approximately C$160M per year, resulting in an excess free cash flow of C$85M per year (C$0.48/share).

And again, this is based on a WTI price of US$55/barrel (compared to the current WTI price of $65/barrel). At $65 oil, the operating cash flow would be approximately C$315M, resulting in an excess free cash flow of C$155M (or almost C$0.88/share)

The reserves update emphasizes the long Reserve Life Index

It’s great to be able to drill and increase the production rate at a low capital intensity (C$ per flowing barrel), but what I’m always really looking forward to, is the reserve updates of the oil and gas companies I’m keeping an eye on. Not only to see the reserve life index (how long will company X be able to produce at the current production rate?) but also to see the PV10 valuations (the net present value of the expected cash flows).

As Spartan reported a total 2P reserve of 114 million barrels of oil-equivalent (of which 87.6% is crude oil) and using the average production rate of 22,200 boe/day in 2017, the reserve life index is 14 years. Even if we would use a production rate of 25,000 boe/day (continuing the scenario we outlined in the previous part of this article), the reserve life index would still be almost 12.5 years. A good result.

Considering the substantial tax pools accessible by Spartan Energy, the pre-tax PV10 will serve our purposes (which isn’t the case for oil companies whose pre-tax income might be subject to income taxes, skewing the PV10 value). The ‘standard’ PV10 value based on the 2P reserves is C$1.96B, but I’d like to be a bit more conservative considering the relatively aggressive oil prices used by the company’s independent consultants (see below).

I will use a 10% discount rate for the Proved Developed Producing reserves, a 15% discount rate for the other 1P reserves and a 20% discount rate for the probable reserves. This results in the following NAV/share calculation (on a pre-tax basis):

Investment thesis

Spartan Energy doesn’t deserve to be trading at the current share price considering its NAV/share is substantially higher than where it’s trading at (even after heavily discounting the value of the reserves). Considering the strong operating cash flows will cover the sustaining and expansion capex, Spartan Energy deserves to be trading at a more fair multiple.

I see an easy 33% upside from Monday’s opening price of C$5.71/share based on the (heavily discounted) NAV of C$7.62/share. I have a long position in Spartan Energy and am prepared to add to that position on weak days.

