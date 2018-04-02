Seeking Alpha From Omega

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) offers an extremely attractive dividend yield backed by an equally impressive history:

However, current industry headwinds have halted dividend growth and have caused the share price to plummet. Despite very legitimate concerns about several operator troubles and a rising payout ratio, management's experience and confidence, market sentiment, financial strength, and demographic numbers indicate that the risk-reward profile is very favorable.

OHI's consistent dividend growth (22 straight quarters of raising the dividend) and steep decline in share price have pushed the yield to around 10%, an extremely attractive number for a blue chip dividend machine like Omega.

OHI data by YCharts

Management's recent decision to freeze the dividend in 2018, while certainly hurting the REIT's pride by breaking the "streak" and likely scaring or at least concerning investors, is not as bad as it sounds. First, it shows management's commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders by protecting the financial strength of the REIT while also putting operating performance above gimmicky dividend growth streaks. Furthermore, as already mentioned, the current dividend yield is extremely attractive and the power of compounding means that even if the payout never increases again and the share price stays flat, OHI will still provide shareholders with alpha. All OHI has to do is maintain its current dividend, and management appears overwhelmingly confident it can do just that. On the latest earnings call, the CEO stated:

I want to be very clear that we are very confident in the payout percentage coverage and the sustainability of our current dividend of $0.66 per share per quarter. With the current yield of 10% and our strong beliefs with the headwinds we've been battling are beginning to subside. We believe we're well positioned to deliver substantial shareholder returns over the next five years.

Sector overbuilding and a challenging regulatory environment have produced their current issues with troubled tenants, forcing them to make rent concessions, thereby weakening their operating results and thereby growing the payout ratio to a dangerously high ~90% level. However, management has invested thousands of hours researching demographic and market trends with the aid of top consulting firms, giving them confidence that the worst is past and that positive momentum will return in 2019, leading to consistent growth through much of the next decade.

While any management team can hire consulting firms to put together some numbers to paint a pretty picture about their future, the apparent depth of this study as well as (and more importantly) the believability of Omega's management team, given their track record and experience (leading the company successfully through far more challenging conditions about two decades ago and giving them access to the best decision making data in the industry), lead me to believe that this is an excellent opportunity to capitalize on market fear over short term speed bumps.

Additionally, Omega owns another invaluable advantage: its financial and property positioning. By possessing the most SNF operator relationships and geographically diverse properties, OHI enjoys significant economies of scale and network competitive advantages over smaller competitors. When combined with its strong balance sheet flexibility (no major maturities for the next decade),

OHI is not only well-positioned to ride out the current storm while dedicating significant resources to sustaining the dividend, but is also able to capitalize on the down cycle to emerge stronger than before by capturing good properties from smaller and weaker competitors. Management projects that in late 2018 and 2019 there will be numerous attractive end-of-cycle growth opportunities. In the meantime, Omega is leveraging its connections to improve its portfolio by disposing of weaker assets, creating further flexibility on the balance sheet to fund the dividend and future acquisitions:

We expect asset sales of $300 million or more during 2018 with $35 million already completed year-to-date.

Investor Takeaway:

With investor sentiment at a major low (over 18% short interest in OHI), there is significant upside potential if management can simply execute its plan over the next year, especially if they can resume dividend growth. Given that this management team rarely underperforms their guidance (and often outperforms), their believability is high. Even if the share price remains low for the foreseeable future, as long as the dividend can be maintained (or even if it is cut by up to 20%), OHI appears primed to deliver alpha for shareholders from these levels.

