Lululemon: Gains Fully Realized; Downgrade To Sell

Richard Feynman, who was also my inspiration in pursuing a Master's degree in Physics once said, " Imagine how much harder physics would be if electrons had feelings ". With Behavioral economics becoming mainstream, I think analysts, in their analysis, need to reconcile that stocks do have "feelings". As is often the case with someone with a heavy mathematical bent, this isn't natural and I am hardly an expert. But I try to be aware of it, and in the case of Lululemon, I think there is definitely a developing case of an over-reaction.

Lululemon (LULU) did report an exceptional quarter last week and the stock has jumped over 10% since then. This is, in fact, its third consecutive instance of a ~7%+ reaction post-earnings. Not every reaction can be termed as an over-reaction. I echoed this sentiment with a buy rating in September and December considering that the stock appeared beaten down more than that warranted by its fundamentals. But at a ~$90 price, I think the market is now set up for representativeness. To understand representativeness, consider a sequence of coin tosses. If the coin flips result in a string of heads, people expect the next flip to result in heads as well.

There are two important points made in this paper on the effects of representativeness. While I recommend investors read the paper, it is worth quoting two statements in full for the argument in this article.

Representativeness can have two effects. On one hand, a series of similar information may be considered as a pattern, and extrapolated too far into the future. Ceteris paribus, securities, which have a long record of good (bad) earnings surprises may experience an even higher overreaction and end up highly overpriced (underpriced).

At a $90 price, the market seems to be extrapolating Lululemon's performances far into the future. It very well may stay true to those projections. But assigning a 100% probability weight to an ideal scenario asks you to give up your margin of safety, a disquieting thought. I am therefore downgrading the Buy rating I have held since last September to Sell.

Valuation

For the argument that the market could be extrapolating results far into the future, we need to reverse engineer the stock's CMP to find the free cash flow projections implied by that price.

Considering that we are only trying to find the implied growth rate in sales and operating margin growth (metrics with which investors relate to easily), I used the average Operating cash flow to net income multiple to project operating cash flows. There are fewer variables in this approach with no obvious trade-off in terms of accuracy. Both approaches can yield inaccurate results if the inputs are wrong (Garbage-in Garbage-out). But I will try to make reasonable arguments for my assumptions. For instance, the historical five-year average OPCF/NI has been 1.31x but I bumped it up to 1.6x to assign a higher probability weight to the most recent results. Capex was held at 5% of sales, below historicals as an aggressive assumption.

Chart by Author; Data Source - Company Filings

A WACC of 7.4% is based on an equity risk premium 5.15% and a risk-free rate of 2.74%, the source for which is posted below. And tax rate was held at 29% as guided in the recent earnings call.

Source

These assumptions implied a 10% CAGR in sales and operating margins of 24.3% over the 2019-2023 period. The operating margin in the year ending January 2018 was 17.2%. These are very aggressive assumptions by every standard imaginable. The only way these valuations can be achieved is by posting a much higher operating cash flow multiple. But net income instead of depreciation is the largest contributor to the company's operating cash flow. Change in net working capital tends to be cyclical, so I don't think there is a case for such projections.

Conclusion

Initiating any new positions on Lululemon at this stage is fraught with risks. Over-reaction has been way more prominent in the retail sector (which has yielded alpha) and I think Lululemon has been a victim and beneficiary of it in the last 18 months. At the CMP, the stock is a beneficiary. Rating downgraded to sell until further updates.

Note: The average returns on the two buy ratings I held on Lululemon were 32.6% over a 6 month period.

Coming Soon

A marketplace service that looks at companies which could be at the receiving end of tech disruption in a decade, finds alpha rich companies in the volatile retail sector and offers bespoke research for your portfolio needs. Hit the follow button to be in the loop for more insights on the free site and to be alerted about the launch of our marketplace service for your premium research needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.