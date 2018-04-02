Toyota Seems Well Positioned For Industry Transformation

The future of the auto industry is filled with speculation and uncertainty. Auto companies and investors are betting big on electric vehicles (EVs), but there is an inherent risk in this method. My intent with this article is to take a simple and conservative approach that differs from that of many others. My aim is to focus on what we do know from a business risk perspective and ignore the exuberance that comes with trying to guess what future technology will succeed. Investors need to understand the uncertainty facing the auto industry and choose companies that have the financial stability to adapt to the changing times.

The demand for electric vehicles is uncertain

The future demand for EVs is being driven by anticipated government regulation. Considering the cost of making these vehicles, the lack of charging infrastructure, and risk associated with buying a car with very little history, EVs are not a practical option for most car buyers. With countries such as China, Norway, France, and Scotland setting target dates for ending gasoline powered vehicles, many analysts are predicting significant growth for EVs. The following chart shows an estimate from Boston Consulting Group.

The problem with these estimates is that it is impossible for any analyst to predict the future with accuracy. Any number of factors can derail the expected adaption of EVs. Last year, nearly a third of all vehicles sold in Norway were battery electric or plug in hybrid vehicles. If EVs fail in Norway due to a lack of charging infrastructure, poor durability of vehicles over time, or any other factor, this will impact the decisions of other governments with electric vehicle ambitions. A few governments have simply created plans and set goals for the future, which will certainly evolve with the success and failures of EVs. Exxon Mobile (XOM) has a much different projection which is shown in the next chart.

As the charts show, there are many different projections regarding these vehicles. The charts also show there will be many competing options between the extremes of gas guzzling trucks and battery electric vehicles. There will be more fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles, mild hybrids, full hybrids, plug in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles. Exxon Mobile suggest full hybrids will outsell battery electric vehicles until at least the year 2040. The only thing known for certain, is it is impossible to accurately gauge the future demand for the variations of EVs.

Profitably making cars

I have also noticed investors seem to be gauging auto companies based on which cars they like the best. There seems to be a belief that whoever makes the best car is the best company to invest in. Many investors seem to have forgotten the primary purpose of a business is to make a profit. Auto companies do have to make cars consumers want, but they must also sell cars at prices consumers can afford and make them at a cost that is profitable. A great example is the competition between the Chevrolet Volt and Toyota Prius Prime. The Volts overall performance is considered better by most standards, but the Prius Prime outsold the Volt in its first year, because it is cheaper.

I realize making a profit seems like a very elementary concept, but many investors don’t seem to be taking this into account. Tesla (TSLA) is another example of a company with high performance electric vehicles. Despite Tesla’s stock soaring to levels higher than many established auto makers such as GM and Ford, Tesla has shown no ability to profitably produce cars. To make matters worse, Tesla hasn’t shown the ability to mass produce cars at any level of cost. It seems investors have become so focused on companies gaining market share and not falling behind, they have forgotten that the company must earn a profit to survive.

It is tempting to invest in automotive companies with big future plans for EVs. Volkswagen’s forty-billion-dollar investment in EVs could be successful, and they could reach their goal of producing millions of these cars by 2025. However, if consumer demand doesn’t grow substantially, Volkswagen could end up making a lot of cars nobody wants. They could also sell a lot of EVs at unprofitable prices, or have issues related to product failures and recalls that could overwhelm the business. With the uncertainty facing this market, there is just as much risk for companies overreacting and overinvesting in EVs, as there is slowly reacting or waiting too long to invest. The smart businesses will slowly and profitably evolve their businesses to meet actual consumer demand.

The best financial position

We can be certain the auto industry will face significant future changes that will create risk for investors. Fortunately, it is very possible to view the financial results of auto companies and measure their ability to navigate the uncertain business climate they face. We will never be able to eliminate all the risk and uncertainty that comes with EVs, but we can help minimize the risk.

Let’s first look at the income statement and the ability of auto companies to absorb necessary research and development (R&D) expenses and unforeseen future cost related to EVs. Obviously, a company with the largest profit margin will be able to bear the most additional expenses and still maintain profitability. Likewise, a company that can maintain profitability with the highest expenditure in R&D, will be able to absorb future R&D expenses. The following chart shows the profit margins and R&D expenses for major automotive companies.

Company Research and Development Pre-tax profit Toyota (TM) 9,313,000,000 22,941,000,000 General Motors (GM) 7,300,000,000 11,863,000,000 Ford (F) 8,000,000,000 8,148,000,000 Honda (HMC) 6,206,000,000 9,036,000,000 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) 4,401,000,000 8,663,000,000 Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) 12,144,000,000 7,695,000,000 Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) 7,139,000,000 17,193,000,000

As the table shows Volkswagen has the highest R&D expense, but Toyota has the highest pre-tax profits. This means Toyota will be able to absorb the most R&D expense or any other cost associated with EVs, and still maintain profitability.

Now let’s look at the capital structure and solvency of select auto companies. Similar to profit margins, it is very important for companies to have a healthy cash flow to pay for unforeseen expenses. Low debt levels and the ability to raise additional funds is also necessary. Unexpected expenses usually accompany major changes at established manufacturing companies, and prudent investors should anticipate the worst-case scenario.

Company Debt/equity Debt/Assets 1-year FCF 3 Year FCF Current ratio Toyota 104% 39.76% -1,141 5,167 1.04 General Motors 269% 44.34% -10,305 -33,988 .90 Ford 442.2% 59.84% 11,047 32,821 1.22 Honda 87% 36.09% 3,509 13,334 1.23 Nissan 165% 44.99% -4148 -20,385 1.67 Volkswagen 150% 38.07% -3,927 -4,907 .95 Daimler AG 198% 49.73% -10,094 -17,662 1.24

The free cash flow and debt numbers look very troubling for many of these companies. Toyota and Honda are the only two companies with positive free cash flow over three years and a reasonable amount of debt. It is important to note that Volkswagen has a lot of pension expense and other long-term liabilities, so they have more risk than the numbers show. If these companies are having to assume more and more debt to cover their cash obligations now, then what are they going to do in five years if EVs cause unexpected expenses and lower profitability? Rising interest rates is another reason most of these companies are too much risk for my taste.

Conclusion

For reasons discussed in my article, I think Toyota is the best automaker with Honda in a close second place. Toyota has a long history successfully manufacturing hybrid vehicles, the Toyota Prius Prime is doing well, and Toyota is investing in both full electric and hydrogen fuel cell technology. Toyota seems to be taking a slow and discipled approach, while many of its peers are following Tesla’s lead and jumping far ahead of actual consumer demand. Based on the prices of the Toyota Prius Prime and regular Prius, Toyota seems to be producing these cars at a much lower cost than their competitors.

VLKAY PE Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, most of the automakers are priced at low valuations because of the uncertainty facing the industry. Toyota and Honda's valuations are higher than their peer group, but much lower than the overall market. Many automakers should be priced at lower valuations because they have invested massive amounts of money in electric vehicles in response to Tesla, and they do not have the fundamentals to support such risk and investment. Toyota and Honda do have strong fundamentals, and Toyota has had success producing hybrid vehicles over a long period of time. This industry is saturated with fear and uncertainty right now, but Toyota and Honda seem to be in a great position to benefit from the mistakes of others.

