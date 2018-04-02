Genome Sequencing Roundup

Sequencing Overview

After my recent review of genome sequencing giant Illumina (ILMN), interaction with some of the commenters made me realize that it might be a good idea to analyze the other companies in the space a bit more closely. As the core sequencing technology varies from company to company, it is a good idea to have at least a basic grasp of the intellectual property before moving on to analyze the financials. As a basic overview to those who are unfamiliar with genomic sequencing, I'll include a short paragraph paraphrased from my recent article so that readers are on the same page:

DNA is constructed from four nucleobases (Adenine, Guanine, Thymine, and Cytosine), which are arranged in a specific order to make up a strand. Two strands with complimentary basepairs make up the familiar double-stranded helix. In all, there are around 3 billion base pairs in a human cell. Segments of DNA constitute specific genes that are responsible for encoding the formation of proteins which carry out cellular functions such as metabolism. DNA itself is rather nonfunctional, instead it is used to store information and instructions for use by the cell. Sequencing technologies endeavor to "read" this genetic code, the sequence of nucleobases in DNA.

The basic sequencing workflow involves:

the preparation of biological samples (this necessitates the use of chemical and biological reagents which are consumables sold by life science companies to the customer), running a sample on the DNA sequencer (obviously requires the capital purchase of a sequencing machine or paying for sequencing to be performed by a sequencing center), and data analysis, which involves reconstructing the genome from the raw data with the help of software.

Importantly, the efficiency of sequencing machines can be measured by several key measures such as the read length, error rate, data output, speed of the sequencing runs, etc.

Machines/Technology Differences

Illumina

As I previously described, Illumina machines use a sequencing by synthesis strategy. Essentially, cycles of DNA synthesis are performed on fragments of DNA using fluorescently labeled nucleotides, which give off a fluorescence signal as they are incorporated into the synthesized strand. This procedure is performed on short strands (short read technology on strands of around 300 base pairs) with a low error rate and in a massively parallel fashion to allow the reconstruction of the larger genome from the fragment sequences. Illumina's product line ranges from bench top sequencers to powerful production-scale high throughput machines. While the Illumina systems work very well, they are still not perfect and whole genome construction remains a challenge. Issues stem from the fact that Illumina's machines rely on short reads, which leads to problems including difficulty sequencing high repeat segments and detecting structural variations. With that said, most applications, including clinical genomics, rarely require whole genome sequencing, instead relying on targeted panels to detect specific gene mutations. In general, the machines are very accurate, and the end cost per base pair to sequence is lower than the competitors.

PacBio

Pacific Biosciences (PACB), produces single-molecule long read sequencing output through their Sequel sequencing system. This method, which they term Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) sequencing, incorporates the use of photonic waveguides (denoted zero mode waveguides), which illuminate on the nanometer scale - small enough to follow the synthesis of a DNA strand by a nearby immobilized DNA polymerase enzyme. Similar to Illumina's technology, signal generation relies on the incorporation of nucleotides with fluorescent probes that are cleaved as the strand is synthesized. The signal generated is thus a fluorescent signal. In theory, the single molecule, long-length reads should provide an advantage over short read technology, notably in the construction of whole genomes and repeat sections. However, issues such as high error rates limit the usefulness and often requires combining data from low-error, short read machines such as Illumina's. Additionally, their offerings are towards the higher end of the sequencing price range. Add to that, that the cost per base pair to sequence is much higher than Illumina's sequencers.

Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher (TMO) is a Life Sciences company with thousands of products, one of which is the Ion Torrent brand sequencer. This technology is another short read sequencer. It functions also via a sequencing by synthesis strategy, however it works in a slightly differently manner from the other machines in that instead of measuring a fluorescence output it actually measures the release of a hydrogen ion during the incorporation of a nucleotide into the synthesized strand. This process occurs in microwells which act as ion-sensitive field-effect transistors within a semiconductor chip. The interesting aspect of this technology is two-fold. First is the avoidance of optical detection and the need for fluorescently-labeled nucleotides. Second is the incorporation of semiconductor technology into the sequencer. While a solid sequencing platform, they have failed to make much headway into Illumina's market share. The machines tend to have an advantage in speed over Illumina's machines, but are not as accurate.

Oxford Nanopore

Oxford Nanopore, a privately held sequencing company in the UK, uses a type of sequencing technology known as nanopore sequencing. This entails placing a protein nanopore (a biological structure) in a synthetic polymer membrane. An ionic current is measured through the pore which will be altered as the different nucleotides in a DNA strand pass through the pore allowing the sequence to be read. This allows long reads of single DNA strands, in some cases hundreds of kilobases. The company has an interesting product line, which differentiates it from the other sequencing companies. As amazing as it sounds, their MiniION sequencer is a portable device which literally fits in your pocket. Their offerings aren't meant to compete with Illumina's production scale high-throughput business, and like PacBio's systems often requires incorporation of Illumina sequencing data for larger sequencing projects.

BGI

BGI is a chinese biotech company focused on genomics which recently began trading on the Shenzhen stock exchange in China. Until 2013, it had no sequencing technology of its own, relying largely on Illumina's machines to perform sequencing services. Since the acquisition of Complete Genomics in 2013, it has begun to develop its own line of sequencers based on DNA nanoball technology. Here, DNA fragments are amplified and form small nanoballs which are attached to a substrate in a flow cell. Fluorescent probes are used to determine the sequence of the DNA strand. This technology has the disadvantage of having the shortest read length of any of the sequencing platforms and to me the technology seems a bit clunky and overly complex. Though recent reports suggest that its performance may be at least in the same ballpark as Illumina's. They've yet to sell any sequencers in the American market, though they are likely to cut into some of Illumina's market share in China.

Financial Comparison

Oxford Nanopore is privately held and BGI only recently started trading on the Shenzhen stock exchange, limiting the focus of our analysis. Both Illumina and Thermo Fisher have shown solid price appreciation over the past year, returning 38.5% and 33.6% respectively. Pacific Biosciences, on the other hand, has had a dismal share price performance with a drop of 57.7% percent over the same time frame. Investor return since the inital IPO in 2010 has been even worse. From an initial offering at $16 per share to the current share price of $2.05, representing an 87% decline.

ILMN data by YCharts

How does the financial analysis of the respective companies stack up? Since Thermo Fisher has a wide product segment, they don't break out their financial data from the genomic sequencing business, so it wouldn't be an apples to apples comparison with Illumina and PacBio. While Illumina is on strong financial footing, PacBio is just trying to stay afloat. For starters, it is not a profitable company, posting losses every quarter. For example, the net loss for 2017 equaled $92 million, a 24% greater loss than in 2016. The results look worse for PacBio when you see that they've gone from $72 million in cash at the end of 2016 to $62.9 million in cash at the end of 2017. This includes money raised from diluting share value by selling 3.2 million shares on the open market in order to raise $11.9 million, followed by an underwriting of nearly another 17 million shares. In February, 2018 another 14 million shares were underwritten. Compare this with Illumina which bought 368,000 shares for $75 million, thereby increasing shareholder value. These are two companies headed in opposite directions.

Overall Comparison

Clearly, Illumina remains the leader in the field and the best play in the genome sequencing market and I continue to recommend the stock.

I would advise strongly against investing in PacBio given the terrible financial results. It is important to note that this is not a new start-up trying to find its footing. On the contrary, it has been trading publicly since 2010. Also, its SMRT sequencing technology has been around since 2011, so I don't believe it will all of a sudden take off and start outselling Illumina. Additionally, Roche pulled out of a $75 million dollar development deal with PacBio over the Sequel. Clearly, they didn't have much confidence in the direction things are going or expect much financial benefit.

I much prefer Oxford Nanopore, both in terms of its technology and product positioning which seems to have no competitors (Illumina's cheapest sequencer costs $20k and is benchtop versus the ON's minion which costs $1000 and is pocket sized). An eventual IPO from the company could be something to look forward to. Illumina is also clearly interested in nanopore sequencing, as a recent lawsuit against Oxford Nanopore revealed and in which Illumina had a favorable ruling. Additionally, Illumina and Thermo Fisher have an edge in the manufacturing, marketing, and sales infrastructure advantage over the much smaller PacBio and Oxford Nanopore. BGI could be a threat to some of Illumina's business in China, although it remains to be seen whether they can gain a foothold outside of China.

Buy ILMN, sell PACB, and wait for a potential Oxford Nanopore IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.