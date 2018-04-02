Constellation Brands: One Of The Best DGI Stocks In The Market

However, the company's results speak for itself and I think it's safe to say that STZ is one of the most powerful DGI companies in today's market.

One of the most frustrating things as a value investor are those stocks that you’d absolutely love to own, but always seem to trade with a premium outside of your acceptable buy range. It’s no fun watching a company for years from the sidelines, hoping, wishing, and praying for a chance to own shares at an attractive valuation, as the stock continues to mockingly climb and climb towards new highs. With the benefit of hindsight, during situations like this, I oftentimes find myself thinking about the massive gains I would have reaped if I had only bit the bullet and bought shares when I first identified the very high quality nature of the company, realizing that more likely than not, I will never have the opportunity to buy shares at such low prices ever again. What’s more, when this company is a DGI superstar, I begin to think about the income I’ve potentially lost by not making an early investment and the yield on cost that I would have on those shares today had I not hesitated in the past.

One of these tantalizing companies for me is Constellation Brands (STZ). I’ve had my eye on this company for about 4 years now. Every time a quarter rolls around I wait for a miss that causes a significant dip, but I haven’t gotten it yet. STZ just posted strong beats on the top and bottom lines, continuing a trend that long investors love and guys and gals sitting on the sidelines like me hate. I’ve been waiting for a P/E valuation in the 17-18x range. That’s not too much to ask, is it? That seems like a fair value for a high quality player in the consumer discretion space. Well, apparently Mr. Market thinks that my valuation of the company is a complete joke and he’s been laughing all of the way as I’ve watched this stock soar from $75/share to $230/share and I have to admit, my breaking point is drawing near.

I suppose when it comes to a very high quality company like STZ an investor much smarter than me would have realized long ago that the simple and easy decision to just dollar cost average into the name over time is the best course of action. Kudos to anyone who did buy into the bullish theory behind Constellation’s recent resurgence. Just take a look at this company’s EPS growth over the past 5 years: 48% in 2014, 37% in 2015, 22% in 2016, 24% in 2017, and 29% in 2018. Goodness gracious, these are number you’d expect to see from a disruptive tech name selling semiconductors and software systems, not a company specializing in Mexican beer.

Honestly, I’d be lying if I said I expected STZ to post results anywhere near these levels when I first began interested in the stock 4 years ago (if I had, I would have been more than happy to pay a higher multiple for shares). I saw the 48% EPS growth posted in 2014 after the company acquired Gropo Modelo’s U.S. beer license and my ears perked up. I liked the portfolio of brands that this company was building. I thought the Mexican beer market would represent growth, the demographics were perfect; however, I never would have expected sustained growth above 20%. With this being said, I suppose I can’t blame myself for not paying ~25x for shares, however, as the old saying goes, “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

In short: It shouldn’t have taken me so long to buy into the vision of this management team.

But, what’s in the past is in the past. Instead of wallowing in remorse missed opportunities here, all I can do is analyze the company as it sits today and decide whether or not I’m going to remain on the sidelines or finally add exposure of this wonderful company to my portfolio.

First and foremost, I want to start with the dividend. Even though STZ isn’t known for its dividend yield, this is the primary lens that I view the company through. Prior to the recent quarterly release, the stock was trading with a yield that was less than 1%. However, STZ has proven itself to be a wonderful dividend grower since initiating a shareholder dividend in 2015. Since 2015, STZ hasn’t missed an annual increase, posting dividend growth of 29% in 2016, 30% in 2017, and most recently, the 42% increase that management highlighted in the recent Q4 results.

This is the kind of dividend growth that I dream of as a young DGI investor. Even though the company’s yield has been low, it doesn’t take long for the compounding process to really kick into high gear when you’re receiving annual increases in the 30-40% range. When STZ first announced its dividend in April of 2015, shares were trading for ~116/share. The quarterly dividend was $0.31/share then (for a 1.07% yield). Well, flash forward 3 years and investors are set to receive quarterly payments moving forward that are nearly 140% more than the original payment. The forward dividend of $2.96/year represents a yield on cost of ~2.5% for investors who bought shares at $116 on the dividend announcement. Another decade or so of strong double digit increases and that yield on cost will reach truly epic proportions.

Now, I want to make it clear that yield on cost isn’t a very important metric. Frankly put, the only yield that matters for income oriented investors is the one that they receive in the present; however, it is a quick and easy way to track the compounding of passive income over time. Either way, after STZ’s most recent 42% increase, the company’s shares have a forward yield of ~1.4%. This remains well below the S&P 500’s current yield on 1.85%, though I whole heartedly expect for STZ to compound its income at a much higher rate over the short to medium term (at the very least).

It won’t be easy for the company to continue to give investors increases in the 30-40 range. Looking ahead, analysts expect to see annual EPS growth in the low-mid teens. STZ’s payout ratio is still very conservative at ~30% using forward EPS estimates of ~$9.50. This means that management still has room to maintain sustainable growth of the dividend at a rate that outpaces earnings, if it so chooses. However, STZ’s debt has been on a slight upward trajectory and management mentioned its intention to maintain a 3.5x leverage ratio, so I expect that dividend increases will fall back in-line with annual EPS growth sometime in the near future. Even so, this likely represents double digit annual dividend growth and there is absolutely nothing to complain about with that.

So, at the end of the day I have to decide what multiple I’m willing to pay for a company with a ~1.5% yield and the possibility of double digit annual dividend increases for a decade or more to come. Lately, I’ve sold shares of several of my high growth, non-DGI names, and while I’m content to hold onto that cash waiting for broader market weakness, I’m also considering shifting some of my growth tech exposure into a consumer discretionary name like Constellation, which has less long-term growth potential overall, but is actually more in tune with my long-term investing strategy because it is much more likely to meaningfully contribute to my passive income stream.

In STZ’s recent Q4 CC, management discussed FY19 guidance. The company expects to see comparable EPS of $9.40-$9.70, meaning that STZ trades with a forward P/E of 23.4x-24.1x (or a PEG of ~2.0x). A 2x PEG ratio is a bit more than I typically like to pay, though for a high quality growth name like STZ, it’s not exorbitant. It’s worth noting that I could easily imagine STZ outperforming expectations and posting EPS of more than $10/share in FY19, meaning that all of these multiples would be slightly smaller.

Right now STZ is firing on all cylinders with its major brands performing as market leaders and its ancillary businesses (craft beer & high end brews, wine, and a minority stake in the medicinal marijuana industry that really interests me) are exceeding expectations as well. However, it’s worth acknowledging that as impressive as STZ’s performance on the bottom line has been in recent years, the top line growth appears to be slowing since the massive uptick from the Grupo Modelo deal was factored into comps. During the trailing twelve months, STZ’s sales have only increased ~3%. This leads me to believe that the 20%+ bottom line performance that we’ve seen in recent years is set to slow (STZ is projecting free cash flows of ~$1.2-$1.3b in FY19 and this isn’t enough to reduce the share account enough to bolster the bottom line all that much if management decided to go the financial engineering route to maintain growth). Long-term, I think STZ will likely produce top-line growth in the mid-high single digits and bottom line growth in the low to mid teens.

With this in mind, I’m still looking for a forward P/E ratio below the 20x threshold. I’m relenting on my 17-18x target because of the relative strength of STZ’s industry. The alcohol space is an expensive one to own due to its reliable history of growth and high margins as well as attractive forward prospects. Right now all of STZ’s major competitors are expensive as well. Diageo (DEO) is currently priced with a 20.7x multiple on 2018 EPS. Brown Forman (BF.B) is trading for ~35x 2018 EPS expectations, in large part due to M&A rumors (that Constellation has been involved in). Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is priced at ~21x 2018 EPS expectations. Needless to say, this isn’t a great industry for value investors, but it has provided outsized historical returns and dividend growth that is more than respectable.

I hate the idea of buying things when they’re high. I’m constantly on the look out for value and it almost seems like a cop out to settle for a premium multiple in the market. When I set out to write this article, I was halfway hoping that I would convince myself to break my rules and bend my principles a bit in order to buy shares of STZ; however, at the end of the day, I still can’t justify the pricing. Right now, I’m hoping to start nibbling a bit around $200/share (which is ~12% lower than STZ’s current share price).

I may write a similar article 4 years from now, kicking myself even harder than I am today; however, if we aren’t true to ourselves, what are we? With any luck, STZ will miss a quarter or get caught up in a broader market sell-off. If that event happens, you better believe I’ll be ready to capitalize. In the meantime, I’ll continue to track this company and congratulate any investors who’re already long. I think it’s clear that you’ve got exposure to one of the best dividend growth stocks in today’s market and I’m jealous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.