W.R. Berkley Corporation: This 5.70% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 7M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $175M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

W.R. Berkley Corporation's 5.70% Subordinated Debentures due 2058 (WRB-E) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.70%. The new issue bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 03/30/2023, and is maturing on 03/30/2058. WRB-E is currently trading a little below its par value at a price of $24.90 and has a 5.79% Yield-to-Call and a 5.73% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.83% and 4.77%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:



Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Founded in 1967, W.R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. Each of the operating units within Berkley participates in a niche market requiring specialized knowledge about a territory or product. Our competitive advantage lies in our long-term strategy of decentralized operations, allowing each of our units to identify and respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and local customer needs. This decentralized structure provides financial accountability and incentives to local management and enables us to attract and retain the highest caliber professionals. We have the expertise and resources to utilize our strengths in the present environment, and the flexibility to anticipate, innovate and respond to whatever opportunities and challenges the future may hold. Source: Company's website | About Us

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, WRB:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $1.55 yearly dividend. With a market price of $72.52, the current yield of WRB is at 2.14%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $188.39M in dividends yearly.

In addition, WRB has a market capitalization of around $8.7B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of W.R. Berkley Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The W.R. Berkley Family

Source: Author's database

WRB has three more outstanding baby bonds:

W.R. Berkley Corp. 5.90% Subordinated Debentures due 3/1/2056 (WRB-C)

W.R. Berkley Corp. 5.75% Subordinated Debentures due 6/1/2056 (WRB-D)

W.R. Berkley Corp. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 4/30/2053 (WRB-B)

Source: Author's database

The bubble chart above presents the four baby bonds in the group by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity. With Yield-to-Worst of the newly issued baby bond of 5.73% (equal to its YTM) compared to 5.77% YTW of WRB-D and 5.77% YTW of WRB-B, it doesn't seem to have much difference between the newly issued security and the "older" ones. Even we have to take into account that WRB-E is a newly issued baby bond and will have some IPO pressure and may experience some weakness in the short term.

Furthermore, there are seven Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The Corporate Bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new debentures is the 2044 Corporate Bond and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.62%. There is a spread of 1% between the two securities which can be justified by the shorter term and the higher spot in the capital structure of the bond.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

Source: Author's database

The Investment Grade only

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date in 30 to 50 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a close look:

Source: Author's database

"Investment Grade" Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a close look:

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. Source: 424B5 Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation

Optional Interest Deferral

The Issuer has the right on one or more occasions to defer the payment of interest on the debentures for up to five consecutive years (each such period, an "optional deferral period"). During an optional deferral period, interest will continue to accrue at the interest rate on the debentures, compounded quarterly as of each interest payment date to the extent permitted by applicable law. Source: FWP Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation

Other Special Considerations

The Issuer may elect to redeem the debentures:

In whole at any time or in part from time to time on or after March 30, 2023, at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption; provided that if the debentures are not redeemed in whole, at least $25 million aggregate principal amount of the debentures must remain outstanding after giving effect to such redemption;

in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to March 30, 2023, within 90 days of the occurrence of a "tax event" at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or

in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to March 30, 2023, within 90 days of the occurrence of a "rating agency event" at a redemption price equal to 102% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond WRB-E. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.