EXG: Is Our Old Friend Overvalued?

Data from the article are as of March 16, 2018

As I was preparing the database of tax-advantaged/managed equity CEFs ("Building A Database Of Tax-Advantaged Equity CEFs"), I couldn't help but notice that our "old friend" Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) was trading at a very narrow discount.

I call EXG an "old friend" because it is a fund that I have covered several times, even before I started Cambridge Income Laboratory. It is a very large ($2,826 million) global option-income CEF that is unleveraged and which charges a 1.08% expense ratio.

We've previously owned EXG in the Tactical Income portfolio but replaced it with its cousin, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Fund (ETW), when its price ran up in January of last year. In fact, rotating between ETW and EXG on the basis of premium/discount reversion has been a very successful strategy. I also covered EXG's distribution cut last year and concluded that it wasn't a big deal.

Is EXG overvalued?

Currently, EXG is trading with a discount of only -1.60% and yields 9.89%. It has a one-year z-score of +0.30, indicating that it is only slightly overvalued relative to its one-year average discount of -2.15%, but it should be noted that EXG has traded at much wider discounts in the past, with the three-year and five-year average discounts being -5.27% and -6.24%, respectively.

In fact, EXG has not traded at a premium since early 2010.

(Source: CEFConnect)

On a historical basis, then yes, EXG is overvalued on a relative basis. It is not yet overvalued on an absolute basis, as it is still trading at a discount of -1.60%, rather than at a premium.

Let's take a look at some other ways of asking whether or not EXG is overvalued or undervalued.

EXG-ETW pair

The chart below shows the premium/discount of histories of EXG and ETW over the past five years. We can see that generally, ETW has traded at a narrower discount than EXG. High points in the difference graph (the black line), therefore, represent opportunities to swap from ETW to EXG, and we have executed these opportunities quite successfully in the past. Over the past five years, ETW has, on average, traded at a 2.38% narrower discount than EXG. As the current difference between EXG's discount (-1.60%) and ETW's premium (+3.46%) is 5.06%, this suggests that EXG is not overvalued, at least relative to ETW.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

Other covered call CEFs

If we look at the 27 covered call CEFs in CEFConnect's database, we find that EXG is ranked ninth in terms of premium/discount, meaning that it is in the upper-third of most expensive CEFs. On a one-year z-score basis, EXG is ranked eighth, also putting it in the upper bracket of relatively overvalued funds.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

A Left Banker favorite is to plot the premium/discount of a group of CEFs against yield. This usually shows a positive correlation, as investors value yield higher and are willing to pay a higher premium for a higher yielding CEF. Unfortunately, the group of covered call CEFs shows a surprising weak negative correlation, so this chart is perhaps not of much use. The data point for EXG is labeled with a red triangle.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Considering all of the above data points, I would have to conclude that, yes, EXG is slightly overvalued at the present juncture. Those who have held EXG could consider replacing it with Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA), another global option-income CEF, that is currently trading with a discount of -8.43%, the third lowest of covered call CEFs. Both EXG and IGA belong to the narrower subgroup of global option-income CEFs, which I previously profiled in "Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs."

Performance update

I have previously benchmarked the Eaton Vance option-income funds in "Benchmarking The Eaton Vance Equity Fund" and found that EXG generally performed as one would have expected: Providing downside protection at the expense of market upside. As that article is now over a year old and with EXG having crossed its 10-year anniversary, let's take a look at the current numbers available to us to reassess EXG's performance.

Over the past year, EXG (+20.34%) has slightly edged out the global equities ETF benchmark, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) (+18.58%), which at first sounds paradoxical because option-income funds are supposed to lag the index during bull markets.

EXG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Of course, the reason for the above anomaly is the contracting discount for EXG. To enable a fair comparison, we should compare NAV total returns rather than price total returns, which strips out the effect of changing premium/discount values.

As expected, EXG now lags ACWI across all time frames. This is expected because the covered call strategy will underperform during bull markets, encompassing most of the last 10 years.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar. 10-year returns for ACWI actually show "World Stock NAV" data as ACWI is less than 10 years old.)

The value of an option-income strategy is revealed during corrections or bear markets. As the chart below shows, EXG substantially outperformed the World Stock benchmark in both 2008 and 2011.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Let's now take a look at some volatility metrics. Unfortunately, the NAV ticker for EXG, xEXGx, is not a total return ticker meaning that the effect of distributions is not included. This is why xEXGx has a "total return" of -32.8%, but in fact, that is only showing the NAV change.

From the data below, we can see that on a NAV basis, EXG (i.e., XEGX) has lower annualized volatility, beta, daily variation, and max drawdown compared to the benchmark ACWI. The actual price ticker, EXG, has lower beta than ACWI but higher annualized volatility and daily variation. This can easily be explained by the fact the price ticker, EXG, includes the effect of premium/discount changes which tend to exacerbate moves in the underlying (that is, in bull markets premiums increase and vice versa). However, I still maintain that the NAV performance is the most important metric because price ultimately follows NAV.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return EXG 24.2% 0.98 3.5% -57.0% 92.3% XEXGX 18.9% 0.85 2.8% -51.4% -32.8% ACWI 21.7% 1.03 3.2% -56.3% 77.9%

(Source: InvestSpy. Data from 28 March 2008 to 15 March 2018)

Finally, taking a look at the subgroup of global covered call CEFs, we can see that EXG has average to good NAV total return performance relative to the peer group. It ranked 2nd (out of 7) for three- and five-year returns, third for 10-year return, and fourth for one-year return.

Summary

EXG does appear to be slightly overvalued relative to its own history and also relative to other option-income CEFs. A possible replacement for EXG is IGA, which falls within the same global option-income subgroup. Updated performance stats show that EXG has performed as expected, lagging the broad market ETF during the current bull market.

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.