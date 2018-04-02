Seven Stars Cloud's (SSC) CEO Bruno Wu on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason Finkelstein - VP, IR

Bruno Wu - Chairman and CEO

Jason Wu - Director of Finance

Analysts

Operator

At this time, the conference is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to your host Jason Finkelstein. Please go-ahead sir.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, operator. And welcome to the Seven Stars Cloud Group’s Q4 and Full Year 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Bruno Wu, Chairman and CEO, Robert Benya, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Simon Wang, CFO and Jason Wu, Director of Finance.

For simply the sake of clarity and communication fluidity, on the financial portion of this call, Jason will be reading prepared remarks regarding our financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang. A webcast of today’s call will also be archived and available in the Events and Presentations section of the SSC corporate website for a minimum of 30 days.

We may make certain statements today, April 2nd, 2018 that are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

In addition, we are subject to a number of risks that may significantly impact our business and financial results.

In a moment I will turn the call over to Bruno Wu for brief opening remark and Jason Wu for an explanation of our financials. And then, we will begin the Q&A portion of our call, where management will answer questions e-mailed by our investors and listeners.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Bruno Wu for brief opening remarks. Thank you.

Bruno Wu

Thank you, Jason. And thanks everyone for joining our call.

2017 saw persistent operational improvements throughout the year with our business gaining strength, diversification and stability quarter-after-quarter. Sales were up substantially as the company transitioned away from the old and began establishing the foundation for the future ahead.

Looking forward, SSC's market opportunities in fintech-powered digital asset securitization world are both significant and synergistic. Our ability to innovate and execute as we did in 2017 gives us the confidence to become a leader in the global asset digitization space, as we foresee customers and partners beginning to recognize our platform innovations and market leadership.

The company executed the first phase of its strategic and integration plan by acquiring, investing in, or partnering with firms focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain and alternative trading system platforms.

Now, SSC is poised to launch the second phase of its strategic plan in 2018 and expects to introduce a global trading partner network that enables partners to list and trade financial products, both cost effectively and seamlessly across the globe.

With this plan in place, management remains very focused not only on sustained revenue growth but increased and stronger margins, all while continuing to evaluate all existing opportunities to create and maximize shareholder value.

Management is very aware that with all the transition and transformation that occurred, and even with the best intentions of trying to communicate clearly all that has transpired in this evolutionary space that there are still many questions and some confusion. Therefore, so as not to cause any delays, we’ll have Jason Wu discuss the full year 2017 financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang and then head into Q&A.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Wu. Jason, please.

Jason Wu

Thank you, Bruno. And now the financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang. All numbers are in US dollars.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $144.3 million as compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $109.2 million, or 310%. The increase was mainly due to our new business lines acquired in January 2017 and to a lesser extent one-time consulting services that we provided to certain customers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of our legacy YOD business in the amount of $3.8 million. As the legacy YOD business shifts to a new exclusive distribution agreement with Zhejiang Yanhua Culture Media Corporation Limited or Yanhua which was announced in the fourth quarter of 2016. It is important to know that in January 2017, the company completed acquisition of SVG and Wide Angle. As considering this acquisition were under common control under our CEO and Chairman Bruno Wu since November 10, 2016, the Company's financials for the year 2016 have been adjusted to reflect ownership by the Company since November 10, 2016, when common control existed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Cost of revenues was $137.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $35.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. Our cost of revenues increased by $101.6 million which is in line with our increase in revenues. Our cost of revenues is primarily comprised of costs to purchase electronic products and crude oil from suppliers in our supply chain business as well as the cost of sales from the Legacy YOD business which is primarily comprised of content licensing fees.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was approximately $7.2 million, as compared to a gross loss of $0.4 million during the same period in 2016. Gross profit ratio for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 5.0%, while in 2016, it was negative. The reason for the gross loss in 2016 was due to higher costs associated with the commercial electronic supply chain business as the Company looked to expand its customer base and sales volume. For the year ended December 31, 2017, gross margin for the electronic supply chain business increased to 2.7%, which contributed gross profit in the amount of $3.3 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $12.8 million as compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $1.9 million or 18%. The majority of the increase was due to one, an increase in our sales and marketing expense in the amount of $1.6 million in order to introduce and promote our services to various new potential business partners; two, an increase of approximately $0.9 million of share based compensation due to option and restricted shares units that the Company approved for grant to independent board members for their 2017 compensation, which included a significant increase in board related work during 2017 comparable with prior years; three, an increase in headcount and relevant traveling expenses in the amount of $1.1 million and four, leasehold improvement disposal losses of approximately $0.7 million that were incurred when the Company canceled its purchase of our Beijing office building in 2017.

Professional fees are generally related to public company reporting and governance expenses as well as the legal fees related to business transition and expansion. Our professional fees increased approximately by 1.8 million, or 125% for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared with the same period in 2016. The increase in professional fees was related to an increase in audit service fees, which increased from 0.6 million in 2016 to 1.2 million in 2017. This increase can be primarily attributed to the non-recurring opening audit fees due to the auditor change as well as increasing legal, financial advisory, valuation and auditing service fees incurred in relation to acquisitions and general corporate business activities in 2017.

In 2016, the company recognized an Earn-Out Share Award expenses to Bruno Wu’s Sun Seven Stars of approximately 13,700,000 for reaching certain milestones and based on the fair value of common stock issued at the time. In 2017, no such expenses was incurred. Loss per share for 2017 was 0.16 as compared to loss per share of 0.73 in 2016.

That concludes management’s prepared remarks. I would now like to turn the call back to Jason Finkelstein for investors’ questions and management’s answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, Jason and Simon. At this point in the call, I will ask questions to management that were e-mailed by investors prior to and during the call. So, the first question is what is the latest data with the previously announced US$500 million sales volume commitment with SEC’s joint venture partner Ocasia those announced in November 2017?

Bruno Wu

Hi Jason. All this is well on track. The 500 million is well on track and we do expect that number is committed by occasions don’t be met.

Jason Finkelstein

Does the 280 million 2018 revenue guidance include revenues from Ocasia?

Bruno Wu

Yes. It does. Because of fact that, we try, in the time that we were still, when we announced the guidance, we were still working with the new auditor on the ways to recognize. So, we try to be very prudent.

Jason Finkelstein

What is the latest joint venture status with Beijing Urban Construction Holding?

Bruno Wu

It’s ongoing, we are do two things parallelly at the same time. Number one as we intend to establish a joint venture in the new capital area of Beijing, which is called [indiscernible]. And it takes about 3 to 6 months to get the company setup over there. But once the setup gets on to a green light while to get listed on the Chinese Exchange. Because the construction, our joint venture with Beijing Construction Holdings, we hope to build this into an actual [indiscernible] in the vertical of construction materials.

In China, so parallelly, we’re also building the entire blockchain based digital ecosystem that start with, we called it the four pyramids, four-layer pyramid approach, starting from the bottom with the digital settlement and the logistic management system than digital. The upper layer will be the digital wallet and that will be the digital B2B marketplace and then on the top of the indexing through different construction materials indexing in future. So, all this is served by the same token that we’ll issue. So, in other words all is on track with the Beijing Urban Construction Holding.

Jason Finkelstein

Okay. Can we get an update on the joint venture with Beijing HE YING, private equity fund?

Bruno Wu

Yes, the Beijing HE YING private equity fund is in the same status with Costco, our partnership with Costco. Because of the fact that supply chain financing has a lot of room to improve sales if its structured, if it's then via a combination of AI plus Blockchain based. You know market platform that supply chain finance providers that the supply chain finance the company that’s in need of supply chain finance can be finding each other on this B2B marketplace through the best AI enhanced, artificially enhanced and risk managed sort of the best suitable solution for each other.

So therefore, with HE YING at Costco we are now working with them on building China’s probably the world first Blockchain based AI enhanced structured finance B2B platform. It is kind of similar to what the company also listed on NASDAQ [allowing things] try to do but we are little more expanded because we are into the building entire marketplace and then we have two very big anchor supply chain finance [SUN] partners, one is HE YING, one is Costco that each are waiting to make above RMB50 billion available on to the platform.

So, I think building the marketplace, will be the best way to serve our purpose and then our partners HE YING and Costco like it better, because we bring in the AI enhanced technology for risk management and we are bringing also the Blockchain based B2B marketplace where the [Technical Difficulty] for supply chain financing.

Jason Finkelstein

Okay. What is the status on Seven Stars Cloud and NextGen X finalizing its own dedicated ATS platform?

Bruno Wu

Well I think our first step is the for the NextGen X is to really strengthen the operational Delaware border trade, it's already being enabled, it's going to be synchronized and co-branded by NextGen -- powered by NextGen. I think our first step is to make sure that DBOT Delaware Board of Trade becomes a very, very, very strong operating entity. We certainly have the action in motion about setting up our own 100% dedicated ATS platform. Let’s see it one at a time. Meantime, I think also philosophically because Seven Stars Cloud is so well positioned with its seven product engines and different [tech suite], strong technology platforms to become really the owner of digital assets and to become a leader of asset digitization in creating digital assets.

So internally we call ourselves we want to become the digital Saudi Arabia or the digital Pacific Ocean. So, we also try to build a high wall in the future between us as a digital asset owner and the different ways of sales and marketing issue and trade the digital assets. So, we have a complete open platform to work with whatever partners throughout the global trading partner network in whichever country, whether regulated or non-regulated cryptocurrency networks or whatever they’re seeing compliance with their local regulations. So, to us owning our own dedicated ATS platform, are working with DBOT. Eventually, they will all become standalone partners and some of them will own shares, some would won’t, will just be pure partnership. But then again, Seven Stars Cloud itself would be very much focused on to just becoming a -- at least call it, internally, the digital Saudi Arabia, because we simply have better engines, the product engines, better technology and be able to digitize assets than most of our competitors in the marketplace.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. How do you sell your products and services in general, how is the word getting out to use SSC platforms, does the company have a sales team?

Bruno Wu

Yes, we currently have two very strong sales teams. Certainly, our sales teams are primarily project management teams whereas we have an entire open architecture and we work with whoever that are best in various verticals, various markets. So, our position is this, we own the best digital assets. We like to work with best sales teams that can sell it. So, our sales team in essence, our project management teams are not the actual field sales teams. So far in Asia, we are developing five very strong sales partnerships.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. On the last earnings call you mentioned that the biggest challenges have been “red tape in regards to regulatory banking, financing, infrastructure, et cetera.” What hurdles in general are still outstanding and how and when will they be addressed?

Bruno Wu

Well, I think in general we are very proud of ourselves of having delivered and then accomplished a gigantic growth in revenue and completely transformed the company and putting ourselves into -- the company on to the right track and being a leader, a company that’s completely positioned to become a leader in the space that we're in. And bear in mind that we did this within a very short period of time. I, myself and Bob only took over to become active management -- become part of the management not until last October and we didn't really fully transform the company into the new business model by deciding to get rid of the old legacy pay-per-view model until about May of last year. So, it's a very short period of time.

So, what I like to say is the red tape as one and the fact that the company is trying to set up particularly us as a U.S. company, so all the KYC, know your customer, anti-money laundering requirements for U.S. companies are set up over offshore entities are very complicated and take a long time. And a lot of partners have big corporations, it takes time to react even after we signed a deal to whether operation can actually start. And also forced to find the right team and the right partner to execution feed to run effective preceptor. It all takes time. But I think these challenges will always exists. We have to complain about this, because it was a last year, it was a first year we really had less than a year. So, the red tape in short term, and all these hurdles in short term dramatically hurt our ability to perform last year. But I think in the long run, in the scheme of things, we're now in the space that we're catching up these red tapes and these hurdles do exist. But we take our time, we relentlessly execute, the things will catch up slightly. We're always adjust them, we will become more and more experienced in dealing with them. And I think 2018, this will become less a problem than it was in 2017.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. For the SSC NextGenX ATS platform. The first press release for the global partner strain networks did 30 targeted exchanges at ATSs. But at a later press release dated 20 plus including DBOT, can you just provide some clarity on the decrease in the size of the network?

Bruno Wu

Our goal is very clear. Our goal is to establish between 20 and 30 through an open architecture to finding the partners that would do issuance, primary trading and secondary trading although NextGenX ATS platform. The highlight is not only purely ATS, it could also include the non-regulated critical platforms, aside we're concerned as I said. All we tried to do is we owned the best digital asset. All we tried to do is we try to qualify and find the best sales partner that could sell that can take our digital asset, the best quality ones as the raw material and cook whatever style and cuisine you want to in compliance with their forte, their specialty and in compliance with local governance requirements, compliance requirements.

So therefore, our goal is very clear. Yes, particularly for secondary trading post i.e., post the initial exchange offering. Our target is 20 to 30 markets incumbents in both regulated ATS and exchanges and now regulated cryptocurrency exchanges within the next few months, I would like to pull this together. Now we have the product line all put together and our engines start to work and our products start to come out of door. Now with the product, it’s time to build the sales and trading network.

Jason Finkelstein

Is the actual quantum technology that you mentioned, being actually use or is it more of a brand name? How is it technology benefits to company? Can you tell us a little bit more about your partner on this in Denver Guangzhou Yongkai Industrial Company and what their relevant capabilities are?

Bruno Wu

Well, it is actually quantum technology, quantum encryption technologies and just sort of brand name. This technology will benefit the company tremendously. Because what we try to do is, we SSC, we’re trying to become a company, that’s an enabler, enabler of digitization of financial assets. We also want to become a provider of the financial infrastructure. Because as I repeatedly said, I believe that blockchain is a great thing, blockchain is the future. Tokenization is integral part of blockchain. So, this has nothing to do with Bitcoins of the world, which trade on air, thin air. So, I think Bitcoin itself together with many other different cryptocurrencies, even though, they are awakening to the market to the asset digitization feature, but they are also in major disruption to what blockchain should bring to the economies.

So, what we tried to do is we try to form joint ventures with Guangzhou Yongkai which is the shell for the team that works with IBM blockchain, actually hide IBM blockchain for a big part of the technology development. That’s being already utilized and adopted by many banks and many countries. And that under our guidance, they managed to converged to convert the settlement platform into the world’s, one of the first platform of both being a swift, in other words a settlement platform for regular banking settlements, as well as a settlement platform that's able to issue what we call utility token that can convert becomes the common currency, that can convert different assets tokens or different assets.

So, it’s relevant capability is very, very strong and this is an integral part of our digital finance asset infrastructure building.

Jason Finkelstein

Great. It looks like you licensed the Red Coin change securitization platforms to one company last year. Is this platform lied and producing a revenue stream, also how many active licensees do you expect to have by the end of 2018?

Bruno Wu

So, this is a very, very good question. Red Coin change securitization was the first licensing deal and it's still going through the [land phase] process because we took our shares of the Hong Kong as we sign to take over shares of Hong Kong listed company and takes forever for the foreign transaction to complete due to evaluation regulatory procedures.

But since then, we have developed the whole licensing model, where as we take the technology that we have. Now our technology by the way is completely operational is what we call the, we now call this the pyramid technology which we will basically take a four layer asset securitization platform that includes dynamic [indiscernible] driven indexing securitization of indexes of futures that includes the management of digital wallets, some can have biometric feature to it that includes the B2B digital asset securitization and trading platform that includes the digital asset settlement and the logistics platform.

So we basically take our technologies, our three major technology platforms and which is you know Apollo, Plutus and Venus and we basically personalize it for various vertical industry leaders through a licensing deal whereas we take some cash up front, some shift upfront publicly traded cash and cash equivalents securities and then we would very much like to help our partner who are usually already the vertical industry leader to really do their own quantum leap into the asset digitization and digital asset ecosystem era.

So that’s why we like to take a part of the upside of the company's shares once they enjoy the fruits of their, the results of their market leaderships. So therefore, we are very, very strong and we now have a very strong licensing model to help to enable many vertical leaders because we like to stay with the sweet spot, we cannot for example move into the crude oil industry or liquid natural gas industry and become a player and be able to manage that. But however, we just like to take the biggest margin and take our technology and continue to license to them.

So, regarding your question about 2018, we like to do 4 or 5 of these licensing deals this year for sure. Then build up the basis and a word of mouth and we will be able to expedite it next year. So internally, we’ve set the goal for team to talk to 20 to 22 which were even mid of talking. So hopefully this year we can close for 26 and get them into operation.

Jason Finkelstein

Great. Last question, just status update on US headquarters, do you think that will be something that will be opened by the end of the year?

Bruno Wu

Yes. We -- Seven Stars Cloud is always a [Nevada-registered] company. It’s 10 times more small because our business is truly global. Our US headquarters is actually now in New York is most likely going to be Connecticut. So, we are in the middle of negotiating with the Connecticut State government. We’re very close to securing a very, very nice site to build US headquarters and we are acquiring about five buildings on the site. In meantime we have secured a location on Wall Street area in the downtown and lower part of Manhattan. So hopefully by May that we will now build a very strong robust management team out there that will be headed by myself, Bob Benya, a very strong CFO, a very strong IR and a very strong Chief Operating person. So, in the past the company was primarily a kind of decentralized company with so of the stuff in Beijing, some of the stuff in Shanghai, in China, but we really have Jason as a one man show, other than the Board members and a one man show in the US, but this will all change. We are going to build a very strong organization like we have already very successful been so in Asia and off we go. Yes, the answer is US headquarter is well on its way.

Jason Finkelstein

Great. Thank you. So, this concludes the Q&A portion of the SSC full year 2017 investor earnings conference call. To be alerted to news, events in a timely manner, the company recommends following us on Twitter with the handle @sevenstarscloud, signing up for SEC alerts at secfilings.com, exploring our website at www.sevenstarscloud.com or setting up a Google or Yahoo alert with the keyword Seven Stars Cloud or NASDAQ ticker symbol, SSC.

Thank you everyone participating and listening to the call today.

Operator

This concludes today’s call. Thank you for your participation.

