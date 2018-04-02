Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including May-August 2018 Dividend Projection)

My projected PSEC dividend per share rate for May-August 2018 and NAV per share range over the next several quarters is provided in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Due to recent macroeconomic events, performing these three analyzes greatly assists investors make a more informed decision when considering PSEC as a possible equity investment.

This two-part article is a very detailed analysis of PSEC’s dividend and net asset value (“NAV”) sustainability. I have continued to cover this topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. Due to PSEC’s reported results for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2018 (quarter ending 9/30/2017 and 12/31/2017), I have received an even larger number of requests for this specific analysis. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus Of PART 2 Of Article:

PART 1 of this article analyzed PSEC’s past and projected near-term performance regarding the company’s quarterly NII, net ICTI, and cumulative UTI figures (including three tests being performed). PART 2 transitions to a more longer-term, “forward-looking” dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a net rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC’s future NAV sustainability.

At the end of this article, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) next set of monthly dividend declarations (per share rate for May-August 2018), and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Additional Topics/Trends Impacting PSEC’s Future Dividend And NAV Sustainability:

In addition to the three tests performed in PART 1 of this article, the following three topics/trends will play an important role regarding PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company’s investment portfolio is currently set up for a continued rise in the current/spot U.S. “London Interbank Offered Rate” (LIBOR) over the next several years, 2) a fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on the company’s debt and equity investments over the prior five quarters, and 3) a weighted average annualized yield analysis (including an in-depth yield analysis on the company’s collateralized loan obligation [CLO] investments over the trailing twelve-months (“TTM”)). All three analyzes have been, and will continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

1) Continued Rise In Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR And The Impact On PSEC’s Investment Portfolio:

There have been multiple readers who have continued to ask about this first topic/trend. From these conversations, I have concluded some readers are having trouble understanding what will occur to PSEC’s interest income and expense accounts as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) continues to gradually increase the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate. In particular, this topic will analyze PSEC’s “cash LIBOR floor” associated with most of the company’s debt investments.

While not having an immediate, material impact on PSEC’s NII/net ICTI, I still believe a discussion of this topic/trend should be provided since this event has recently had more of an impact on the company’s future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric).

As the Fed Funds Rate continues to increase in the future, this event will have varying impacts on the business development company (“BDC”) sector which is dependent on each company’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor, percentage of floating-rate debt investments, and percentage of floating-rate liabilities. Regarding the second and third factors, as of 12/31/2017 the percentage of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments and floating-rate liabilities was 86% and 0%, respectively (based on FMV).

Both percentages should be viewed as a positive catalyst/trend to consider in a net rising interest rate environment. Now, let us discuss the first factor; PSEC’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

To begin, let us take a look at the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR percentages during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 (quarter ending 3/31/2018). This will help put things in better perspective when analyzing PSEC’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

Table 3 – Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR Percentages For PSEC’s Fiscal Third Quarter Of 2018 (Through 3/23/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining current/spot U.S. LIBOR data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, a general trend has occurred within the four U.S. LIBOR tenors/maturities during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2018. Simply put, readers can see the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity had a notable increase. Within the 1-month tenor/maturity, there was an increase of 31 basis points (“bps”). This nearly matches the anticipation that the FOMC was going to increase the Fed Funds Rate in March 2018 by another 25 bps (which came to fruition).

Regarding the three other tenors/maturities, there was nearly an identical net increase. As discussed within my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a direct relationship between the movement of the Fed Funds Rate and current/spot U.S. LIBOR.

Due to speculation by markets the FOMC is now considering four Fed Funds Rate increases during calendar year 2018 (versus three increases previously), U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12- month tenor/maturity needed to “incorporate” the increased probability of an additional rate hike during 2018. As such, current/spot U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity increased 60, 61, and 56 bps, respectively.

While market participants continue to debate the most suitable course of action when it comes to the Fed’s monetary policy, most would agree some sort of slow, gradual rise to the Fed Funds Rate still has the highest probability of occurring (including a continued gradual reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet; mainly a reduction of U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities [MBS]). As such, this analysis will assume an incremental, gradual rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next several years. For PSEC (and the BDC sector as a whole), this assumed scenario will have two general impacts.

First, this should eventually positively impact the sector’s new loan originations that would likely have higher stated interest rates when compared to existing debt investments. While this assumption will not come to fruition in “every” possible scenario, a majority of scenarios should have this type of outcome. Due to the continued high demand for debt investments/bonds, prices on institutional, middle market (“MM”), self-originated MM/upper middle market (“UMM”), and broadly syndicated loans have continued to gradually increase which has caused a narrowing of spreads.

This includes increased competition within the lower middle market (“LMM”), MM, and UMM. This has caused what is known as “spread/yield compression” to occur over the past two years or so. This trend has negatively impacted most BDC peers when it comes to stated interest rates and ultimately most company’s weighted average annualized yields on income-producing assets (especially high-yield BDC peers like PSEC). However, over the prior few quarters, this spread/yield compression has abated.

With that being said, I believe spreads will once again eventually widen within the MM/UMM over the next several years as participants adjust for the rise in rates/yields across broader financial markets. Simply put, I believe a steepening of the yield curve will occur as we head into 2019 (and beyond). As such, somewhat elevated prices across parts of this generalized sector should readjust to near par over time. Factors such as credit/spread risk also come into play regarding this scenario but we will remain focused on specific U.S. LIBOR implications.

Second, this would negatively impact the sector’s floating-rate credit facilities (which typically have a low fixed interest rate and U.S. LIBOR attachment) and a few other forms of debt financing. The BDC sector has continued to have low costs of capital regarding credit facilities as current/spot U.S. LIBOR has continued to remain near historical lows. However, with the more recent rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR, all floating-rate liabilities have begun to have increased interest rates off historical lows.

Most BDC peers, especially companies with a majority of borrowings in floating-rate liabilities, have begun to experience a more meaningful increase in borrowing costs. However, after current/spot U.S. LIBOR rises above certain thresholds, each BDC should eventually benefit from this rise (different percentage for each company). This is due to the fact each BDC’s floating-rate debt investments (assets) generally have a greater monetary value versus each company’s floating-rate debt borrowings (liabilities).

For purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the cash LIBOR floor of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments as of 12/31/2017. By performing this analysis, readers will begin to better understand some of the general impacts a continued rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR will have on PSEC’s investment portfolio (which would directly impact the company’s future dividend sustainability).

Table 4 – PSEC Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor Analysis (As Of 12/31/2017; Based On Principal)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I have classified all of PSEC’s debt investments into the appropriate classifications (floating-rate, structured securitizations, fixed-rate/non-accrual) as of 12/31/2017. I have further classified all of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments into the applicable cash LIBOR floors (separating the company’s CLO portfolio for additional precision).

It should also be noted each specific debt investment, including at times several debt investments within one portfolio company, have different underlying term sheets which dictate which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity is attached to that investment and the frequency when each applicable rate “resets.” While most debt investments are usually associated with the 1- or 3-month tenor/maturity, there are some rare instances where the 6- and 12-month tenor/maturity is utilized. In addition, some borrowers have the option to use the LIBOR tenor/maturity of their choosing.

A specific breakout of which of PSEC’s debt investments are tied to which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity (and how often the applicable rate resets) is beyond a “free to the public” article. Several courteous readers/analysts have asked for this specific data which I have privately provided in the past.

As of 12/31/2017, 31% (rounded) of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of less than or equal to 1.00%. This means when the corresponding current/spot LIBOR percentage rises above 1.00%, 31% of PSEC’s debt investments would begin to recognize additional interest income. This specific classification was a decrease of (7%) when compared to 9/30/2017. A majority of this decrease was in relation to debt prepayments last quarter by Instant Web, LLC (Instant Web) and Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. (Matrixx). Both portfolio companies had debt investments with a cash LIBOR floor of 1.00%.

When compared to most sector peers, this continued to be a low/very low percentage of debt investments having cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00%. For example, even though only 72% of Main Street Capital’s (MAIN) debt investments at FMV had floating interest rates as of 12/31/2017 (versus PSEC’s 86%), 66% had cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00% (versus PSEC’s 31%). So, this means even though MAIN has had a lower percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to PSEC over the recent past, this sector peer actually had more of a benefit due to having a greater proportion of lower cash LIBOR floor investments.

This is a consistent trend I have seen when comparing PSEC to the twelve other BDC peers I currently cover. As such, PSEC has had a beneficial “delay” per se regarding the recent rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR when compared to the company’s sector peers.

As of 12/31/2017, 10%, 2%, and 12% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of 1.25%, 1.50%, and 2.00% respectively. 1% (rounded) of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors above 2.00% while 29% of the company’s investment portfolio consisted of structured securitizations. As such, 15% of PSEC’s debt investments either had no cash LIBOR floor (fixed-rate investment) or were on non-accrual status.

Taking a past look at this metric, as of 12/31/2014 PSEC had a weighted average cash LIBOR floor of 1.54%. In contrast, PSEC was able to lower this metric to 1.31% as of 12/31/2017. When calculated, this was a weighted average cash LIBOR floor decrease of (23) bps during the prior twelve quarters which I believe should be seen as a positive trend/step in the right direction. However, out of the twelve BDC stocks I currently cover, PSEC still had the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 12/31/2017 (by 23 bps).

Still, over time, as/if each cash LIBOR floor is surpassed, PSEC will begin to recognize increased interest income on the company’s floating-rate debt investments (forward looking metric). For some of PSEC’s investments with a 1.25% and 1.50% cash LIBOR floor, this had already started to occur during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2018. With Table 3 above as support, PSEC’s debt investments with a cash LIBOR floor of 2.00% recently have begun/will soon begin to record increased interest income as well. This will have a direct, positive impact on PSEC’s future dividend sustainability as calendar year 2018 progresses.

Of course, there could be an increase in credit risk in some select investments as current/spot U.S. LIBOR increases (due to additional interest on floating-rate investments; non-accruals would lower interest income). This specific relationship has to be continually monitored as well (which I intend to perform).

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis On PSEC’s Debt And Equity Investments:

The second topic/trend to discuss is a FMV investment rating analysis on PSEC’s debt and equity investments. Since FMV write-downs are one of the main determinants of whether to put a debt investment on non-accrual status (heightened credit risk; ceasing to recognize interest income on a particular loan), this analysis has a direct impact on PSEC’s future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). Furthermore, since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact PSEC’s earnings per share (“EPS”) in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis also has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability.

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how PSEC’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – PSEC Quarterly Investment Rating Analysis (12/31/2016–12/31/2017; Based On FMV)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, I classify PSEC’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring), 2) affiliate (olive green coloring), or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities.

An affiliate investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including five separate points in time to better highlight past unrealized appreciation (depreciation) within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of PSEC’s debt and equity investments that were performing above or at expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3,” “4,” and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company’s portfolio holdings and are typically more “harsh” per se in my ratings when compared to most management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clear picture of a BDC’s “health” at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Above, At, or Near Expectations):

Still using Table 5 as a reference, I have classified 72%, 65%, 64%, 59%, and 70% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing above or at expectations as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017, respectively (based on FMV). As of 12/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $3.78 billion.

PSEC’s investment portfolio had a notable percentage increase regarding debt and equity investments performing above or at expectations during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. A majority of this recent increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1. As such, this should be seen as more of a positive trend.

I have classified 14%, 11%, 18%, 19%, and 10% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017, respectively. As of 12/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $523 million. PSEC’s investment portfolio had a notable percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (as stated above).

When calculated, I have determined 14%, 24%, 18%, 22%, and 20% of PSEC’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017, respectively. While these percentages may seem a bit alarming, when compared to the twelve other BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC only had a slightly above average percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 12/31/2017.

To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for PSEC and twelve other BDC peers as of 12/31/2017 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2328x, 2) MAIN 1.0831x, 3) FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) 1.0287x, 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0117x, 5) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0094x, 6) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9946x, 7) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9792x*, 8) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9789x, 9) PSEC 0.9746x, 10) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) 0.9503x, 11) Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9266x, 12) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8779x, and 13) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.8443x.

* = wrote-off many non-accruals during calendar Q2 2017

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 4%, 12%, 6%, 5%, and 4% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 12/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $236 million.

The notable percentage increase during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2017 was mainly attributable to First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower) and several CLO investments. The notable percentage decrease during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly attributable to First Tower being reclassified to an investment rating of 2.

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 5%, 7%, 5%, 11%, and 11% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accrual. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis.

As of 12/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $583 million. The notable percentage increase during PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to multiple CLO investments being added to this classification (will be further discussed/explained within the next section of the article). I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend due to the fact a majority of this increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 or 3 to an investment rating of 4.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 5%, 5%, 7%, 6%, and 5% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 12/31/2016, 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, and 12/31/2017, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status (in the case of CLO investments generating little to no yield) unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur).

Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). It is never a positive catalyst/trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. As of 12/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $300 million.

The following portfolio companies had at least one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2017: 1) Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum); 2) USES Corp. (“USES”); 3) Nixon, Inc. (Nixon); 4) Ark-La-Tex Wireline Services, LLC (Ark-La-Tex); and 5) United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting). Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and the risk of further decreases in NAV from future FMV write-downs.

In addition, it should be noted PSEC completed several debt-to-equity exchanges during the past three years. This typically has a negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income meeting its prior interest income is a low probability. This is because most of PSEC’s recent debt-to-equity exchanges were performed on portfolio companies that were experiencing weakening operating performance (most BDC peers perform a similar strategy).

However, it should also be noted Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan) and Venio LLC (Venio) were taken off non-accrual status during PSEC’s fiscal second quarter of 2018. This should be seen as more of a positive trend. This was the main reason why this specific investment rating experienced a (1%) decrease between 9/30/2017 and 12/31/2017.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a great forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to continued FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability.

LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, has slightly decreased during the calendar first quarter of 2018 but has generally outperformed most credit/fixed-income sectors. As such, I am anticipating relatively flat-minor valuation fluctuations across most BDC debt investment portfolios during the calendar first quarter of 2018. Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 820).

3) Weighted Average Annualized Yield Analysis:

The last topic/trend to discuss is a weighted average annualized yield analysis during PSEC’s TTM (12/31/2016-12/31/2017). This is a fairly new analysis that I am providing due to the fact PSEC reported a notable net decrease to the company’s weighted average annualized yield during the past several years.

In prior PSEC articles, I noted the following factors mainly attributed to the (0.7%) net decrease in PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield over the prior TTM: 1) First Tower’s refinanced loan (change in PIK terms from an interest rate of 12% to 7%; 2) partial debt-to-equity exchange of National Property REIT Corp.’s (“NPRC”) Senior Secured Term Loan E; and 3) an overall decrease in the yield of the company’s CLO portfolio.

Since I fully covered the first two factors in prior PSEC articles, I want to expand upon/highlight the third factor; the decreased yield within PSEC’s CLO portfolio. As stated throughout this article, this directly impacts PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability. To begin this analysis, Table 6 is provided below.

Table 6 – PSEC CLO GAAP Current Yield Analysis (12/31/2016–12/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 6 above as a reference, I have provided to readers GAAP yield percentages in regards to PSEC’s CLO investments over the prior five fiscal quarters. Table 6 provides direct evidence/reasoning as to why PSEC reported a (0.7%) TTM net decrease when it comes to the company’s weighted average annualized yield on its investment portfolio. While some CLO investments experienced a net yield increase over the TTM, a majority of investments experienced a net yield decrease.

In particular, the following CLO investments experienced an extremely severe (at or greater than 10%) net yield decrease between the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2017 (12/31/2016) and fiscal second quarter of 2018 (12/31/2017): 1) Apidos CLO XII, Ltd. (Apidos 12) (13.28%), 2) CIFC Funding 2013-III, Ltd. (CIFC 2013-III) (10.22%), 3) CIFC Funding 2014-IV Investor, Ltd. (CIFC 2014-IV) (10.88%), 4) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2013-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2013-1) (12.33%), 5) Voya CLO 2012-2, Ltd. (Voya 2012-2) (14.82%), 6) Voya CLO 2012-2-3, Ltd. (Voya 2012-2-3) (13.27%), and 7) LCM XIV CLO Ltd. (LCM XIV) (11.05%).

Simply put, these seven CLO investments experienced a notable reduction in yield over the prior TTM. In fact, as of 12/31/2017 Apidos 12, Voya 2012-2, and Voya 2012-2-3 had a GAAP current yield of 0%. As such, the GAAP yields of these particular CLO investments have recently “dried up.” Now, this does not necessarily mean actual cash payments/flows have ceased to exist regarding these CLO investments. There could have been GAAP “true-down” adjustments to lower originally higher expected GAAP yields from prior timeframes.

The reasoning behind each CLO investment’s yield fluctuation is mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) life cycle nearing maturity (including an end to the reinvestment period); 2) deterioration of credit quality of the underlying assets (increase in non-accruals); and 3) change in projected future discounted cash flows (changes in underlying input variables in regards to the forward LIBOR curve).

However, strictly from an income yield perspective, it should be noted these investments really cannot “further harm” PSEC’s overall weighted average annualized yield percentage as these percentages are already 0%. In addition, most of these CLO investments are currently in the process of maturing/being called (cash/non-income distributions have begun to be received).

Still, regardless of the reasoning, the recent yield decreases within a majority of PSEC’s CLO investments should be seen as a negative factor/trend. This was the main reason for PSEC’s (0.7%) weighted average annualized yield net decrease during the company’s TTM. Simply put, this factor had put heightened pressure on PSEC’s dividend sustainability heading into fiscal year 2018 (which was discussed in PART 1). This also has, to a lesser degree, negatively impacted PSEC’s NAV sustainability.

As I have stated in prior articles, it should be noted one of the main determinants of a CLO’s valuation (including current income accrual) is the current/projected future discounted cash flows of the underlying investments which are directly impacted by movements within U.S. LIBOR/the forward LIBOR curve. During calendar year 2017, markets have experienced a flattening of the yield curve (discussed within the first section of this article).

Typically, this negatively impacts projected future discounted cash flows of underlying assets. In addition, since most of PSEC’s CLO investments have leveraged variable-rate liabilities, an increase to the forward LIBOR curve typically negatively impacts projected future discounted cash flows under most scenarios until the cash LIBOR floor of a majority of underlying assets is surpassed. Simply put, an increase to a CLO’s “cost of funds” rate typically occurs. However, a majority of PSEC’s CLO investments also have underlying assets with cash LIBOR floors of 1.00%-1.25%.

Since LIBOR within the 1- and 3-month tenor/maturity recently surpassed 1.25%, some CLO investments should begin to see a gradual increase in current income accruals as long as credit risk remains subdued. However, as stated above, the overall life cycle of each securitization also needs to be considered along with the stated interest rate on newly originated loans versus recently matured/prepaid loans.

In addition, some CLO investments have recently refinanced each securitization’s floating-rate liabilities at more attractive interest rates as yield spreads tightened over the past two years or so. This factor will partially offset the recent spread/yield compression experienced throughout debt/bond markets. Readers should also understand each specific CLO investment needs to be separately valued as each securitization has different underlying assets directly impacting overall performance.

To remain cautious/prudent, I am currently projecting gradual declines in PSEC’s GAAP accrued interest income in regards to the company’s CLO portfolio for at least the next several fiscal quarters. This assumption/trend is already “embedded” into my income statement projection figures which were provided in PART 1 of this article.

Conclusions Drawn - PART 2:

To summarize what was performed in PART 2, the following three topic/trends were discussed which have a direct impact on PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company’s investment portfolio is currently set up for a continued rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next several years, 2) a FMV investment rating analysis on the company’s debt and equity investments over the prior five quarters, and 3) a weighted average annualized yield analysis (including an in-depth yield analysis on the company’s CLO investments over the TTM). All three topics/trends have been, and will continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

When all the information from both parts of the article (three tests from PART 1 and the three topics/trends from PART 2) are taken into consideration (including the recent passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act which lowered the asset coverage test ratio from 200% to 150% [increase in leverage allowed starting next year]), I have concluded the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company’s monthly dividend per share rate in its next set of dividend declarations is relatively high-high (75%). As such, I am projecting PSEC will declare the following monthly dividends for May-August 2018:

Dividend for May 2018 (Paid in June 2018): $0.06 per share

Dividend for June 2018 (Paid in July 2018): $0.06 per share

Dividend for July 2018 (Paid in August 2018): $0.06 per share

Dividend for August 2018 (Paid in September 2018): $0.06 per share

When the three topics/trends from PART 2 of this article are taken into consideration, including other factors not specifically analyzed in this article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence some of PSEC’s debt and equity investments remain at high risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation over the foreseeable future. However, there are also a few debt and equity investments that should continue to perform above expectations and experience FMV appreciation as operating performance remains strong.

As such, I am projecting the following PSEC quarterly NAV ranges over the next several fiscal quarters:

NAV as of 3/31/2018: $9.00-$9.40 per share

NAV as of 6/30/2018: $8.90-$9.30 per share

NAV as of 9/30/2018: $8.85-$9.25 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting a minor net decrease to PSEC’s NAV over the next three fiscal quarters. However, I believe PSEC should still be able to generate a positive “economic return” (dividends received and change in NAV) over the next three combined fiscal quarters.

My BUY, SELL, Or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not analyzed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (15.0%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range ($9.20 per share), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) but less than a (25.0%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 3/3/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (25.0%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately three weeks ago).

PSEC recently closed at $6.55 per share as of 3/29/2018. This was a ($2.65) per share discount to the mean of my projected PSEC NAV as of 3/31/2018 range. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7120 or a discount of (28.80%).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY (however, fairly close to my HOLD range). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a decrease of ($0.10) per share when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is $6.90 per share. This price is a decrease of ($0.05) per share when compared to my last PSEC article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

