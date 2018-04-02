50 Industrials Yield Top Dividends In March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield ten Industrials stocks showed 26.85% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low price stocks paced March's Industrials.

The industrials sector has 23 component industries. Top 50 firms selected by yield represented 16 of those industries.

ATTO led Industrials with an estimated net gain of 84.92% calculated 3/29/18, by 7 analysts, while NWSGY was top stock by yield at 16.08%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculated 22% To 84.92% Net Gains From Ten Top Industrials Stocks

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 metrics. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 29, 2019 were:

Atento (ATTO) was projected to net $849.23, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% opposite the market as a whole.

Triton International (TRTN) was projected to net $483.27 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TRTN.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $453.41 based on dividends, plus target estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was projected to net $425.68, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) netted $379.373 based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FTAI.

Costamare (CMRE) was projected to net $246.03, based on a target price estimate from sevene analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% more than the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was projected to net $241.62, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Aircastle (AYR) was projected to net $239.82, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Covanta Holding (CVA) was projected to net $221.38, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% under the market as a whole.

Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) was projected to net $220.24, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the overall market.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these could be, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 Marc Industrials Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Industrials

Top ten Industrials Sector stocks ranked as of 3/29/18 by yield represented 6 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY) [1] was the lone engineering and construction representative.

One of five shipping & ports industry representatives placed second, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP). Others placed third, and fifth, through seventh: China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY) [3]; Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [5]; KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) [6]; Ship Finance International (SFL) [10].

Fourth place was secured by the one of two conglomerates, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) [4]. The other conglomerate placed eighth, Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) [8].

A pollution and treatment controls firm placed ninth, Advanced Emissions Systems (ADES) [9]. Finally, tenth place went to the lone business services fierm on the top ten list and the leader by broker-estimated gains, Atento (ATTO) [10] which completed the top ten March Industrials list by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (21-30): Ten Industrials Showed 15.66% To 78.21% Upsides To March, 2019

To quantify top upside rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided "market sentiment" measures of up/downside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Detect A 26.85% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Industrials Sector Stocks

Ten top Industrial stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Industrials stocks selected 3/29/18 showing the best dividend yields represented six of twenty-three industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Delivering (31) 33.79% Vs. (32) 26.64% Net Gains by All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Industrials sector by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 26.85% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Industrials top yield stock, Atento (ATTO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 84.92%.

The five lowest-priced Industrials top yield dogs for March 29 were: Atento (ATTO); Advanced Emissions (ADES); Ship Finance International (SFL); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), with prices ranging from $7.80 to $16.40.

Five higher-priced Industrials dogs for December 20 were: Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP); China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY); Icahn Enterprises (IEP), whose prices ranged from $17.11 to $57.04.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo from: cafepress.ca

