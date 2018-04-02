Plantronics: Polycom Deal Looks Good (On Paper)

The strategic rationale makes sense as synergies look very compelling as well, yet I am hesitant to apply a "full" multiple to the pro forma operations.

Plantronics (PLT) reached a rather large deal last week as it acquired Polycom in a $2.0 billion deal. The deal was welcomed by investors of Plantronics for good reasons. After all, the company is putting its "lazy" balance sheet to work and projects large synergies, while being a more compelling partner to its clients.

For these reasons, I understand the jump in the share price of Plantronics, yet I am hesitant to apply a high multiple to the business as synergy estimates look high, pro forma leverage will be elevated, and both companies have a disappointing (growth) track record.

For these reasons, I am not buying the shares at these levels despite the promise of a low double earnings multiple based on pro forma earnings.

Communication And Collaboration Ecosystem

Plantronics has reached an agreement to acquire privately-held Polycom in a $2.0 billion deal. The deal is comprised of a combined $1.64 billion cash component and assumption of debt, while 6.35 million shares of Plantronics will be issued as well, being valued at $362 million. This equity stake gives investors in Polycom a combined 16% equity stake in the new company. The deal offers a quick pay for Siris Capital which paid $1.7 billion for the firm back in 2016.

The goal behind the deal is essentially to offer customers better ways to collaborate and communicate with each other, making that ideas are seen and heard. Plantronics is traditionally strong in headsets, software, soundscaping and conference, while Polycom is strong in conference, desktop, video and services, making that the combination offers services across the spectrum.

Besides offering greater services to customers, the financial rationale is very important as well, with synergies seen at a rate of $75 million per annum, to be achieved within 12 months following closure of the deal.

Pro Forma Implications

To illustrate how large the deal is: Plantronics generated revenues of $672 million in the first nine months of the year. Based on the guidance provided for the current fiscal fourth quarter, sales are seen at $882 million on which the company is expected to report GAAP operating profits of $126 million.

Trading at $55 per share ahead of the deal announcement, the 33 million outstanding shares value Plantronics at $1.81 billion. Holding $500 million in cash and operating with $492 million in debt ahead of the deal, Plantronics at large is valued at $1.80 billion, the equivalent of roughly 2 times sales and 14 times GAAP operating profits.

This valuation illustrates how large the deal is as Plantronics values Polycom at $2.0 billion. Polycom itself generated $1.14 billion in revenues last year which marks a 2% increase compared to 2016 after a few difficult years. The company improved its adjusted margins by nearly 5 percentage points to 16.0% of sales (in the hands of the new owner), yet margins lag compared to the 19% adjusted margin reported by Plantronics. As the gap between reported and adjusted margins in case of Plantronics amounts to roughly 5 percentage points, I estimate GAAP operating margins of 11% at Polycom. If that is correct, operating profits of Polycom would amount to $115 million.

That suggests that Plantronics paid a 1.8 times sales multiple and 17 times operating profit multiple. Note, however, that if $75 million in synergies are taken into account, operating profit multiples fall to just 10.5 times.

Note that Plantronics itself is on track to post operating profits of $126 million. If we include the current $30 million in interest expenses and a 30% tax rate, after-tax earnings amount to $67 million, just above $2 per share. The combination will see operating earnings of $126 million (Plantronics) and $115 million from Polycom, for a $241 million combined number. As the company can use existing cash holdings, the additional cash borrowings/assumption of debt following the deal comes in at roughly $1.15 billion.

Additional interest expenses of 5% on this debt load suggest that borrowing costs could jump from $30 million to $87 million, suggesting that pre-tax earnings could come in at $154 million. After a 30% tax rate that works out to $108 million, equivalent to $2.75 per share based on the post-deal share count of 39 million shares.

That understates the potential as synergies could result in pre-tax earnings of $230 million, which, including a 20% tax rate, results in potential after-tax earnings per share of $184 million, for an earnings number closer to $4.75 per share!

Adjusted EBITDA of Polycom amounts to $240 million, which, combined with an EBITDA number of Plantronics of roughly $175 million and synergies, amounts to nearly $500 million in EBITDA. Operating with a flattish net cash position ahead of the deal and accounting for the $1.6 billion cash and debt assumption of the deal, I come up with leverage ratios of 3.2 times, roughly in line with the number provided by the company itself.

Note that this leverage ratio assumes the full realisation of synergies are leverage ratios will increase to 3.8 times if synergies are not taken into account.

Investors Check In

Shareholders of Plantronics like the deal a lot as it is putting a "lazy" balance sheet to work and promises on great synergies. Shares initially jumped from $55 to $57, but rose further to $60 on the day following the announcement. Including the to-be issued shares, which results in a new share count of 39 million shares, investors "award" the company a $200 million higher valuation on the back of a $2 billion deal.

The market reaction is relatively conservative in response to the communicated synergies. Given the quick pace at which they are expected to be achieved and applying a 20% tax rate, combined with a 10 times multiple, these synergies alone might be worth $600 million!

I understand why investors are cautioned to price in the benefits of the deal as both firms are not exactly fast growing companies. Polycom has seen its share of struggles in recent years, yet Plantronics is not exactly a growth company either as its sales are similar today as they were a decade ago. In all fairness, this is part of a capital allocation story as Plantronics has reduced the share count by a third compared to 2008.

If we factor in the impact of tax reforms and full impact of synergies, earnings could jump to $4.75 per share, for a very compelling 12-13 times multiple. It should be said that this is based on the assumption on fairly aggressive synergy numbers (after Polycom has already been "restructured" last year). I furthermore note that leverage is reasonably high, while the business is not exactly a growth giant. Note that excluding synergies (yet factoring in the deal and low tax rates), earnings amount to just $3.25 per share, which results in a market multiple of 18-19 times earnings.

Not Buying Just Yet

I have three reasons for being caution on Plantronics following this deal, although I fully understand and appreciate the strategic and financial reasons why the transaction has been pursued. For starters is the very modest operational achievements of both companies in recent years. Another concern is the fact that this is a very large deal (on a relative basis) as the synergy targets are quite high based on stand-alone revenue numbers, especially as Polycom has been "restructured" already.

Being cautious and assuming that the company can realise roughly half of the communicated synergies, an earnings per share number of close to $4 per share seems realistic. That said, a >3 times leverage ratio and very modest or even lack of growth makes me very hesitant to apply a >15 times earnings multiple to the shares. This is especially the case as younger demographics shift to alternatives, including Skype.

Consequently, I understand the positive reaction of shareholders to the deal, yet do not think that shares are a no-brainer at this point in time. I will be closely watching the integration process later this year and review the situation on potential setbacks as a questionable operating performance (of both companies) and reasonably high leverage ratios make that I am not automatically buying the appealing pro forma earnings multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.