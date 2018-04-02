Highpower International's (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Yuanmei Ma - Director, IR

George Pan - Chairman & CEO

Sunny Pan - CFO

Analysts

Operator

I would now like to turn your host, Yuanmei Ma, Highpower's Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings release, which also apply to our conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower, and Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that George will first speak in Mandarin and I will follow with English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

We are pleased to deliver top-line performance back in our guidance, excluding the impact of our new materials, subsidiary, Ganzhou Highpower, which we consolidated in December. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 grow 19% to $63 million surpassing our expectation of 12% year-over-year. Net sales for the year excluding Ganzhou also showed strong growth of 27.2% to $213.9 million. Our lithium ion battery business once again drove our growth with sales in this segment increasing 44.2% during the year through the continued increase in demand for electronics including high-end consumer products industrial applications and the more and more artificial intelligence product demand.

We also achieved the high-end of our fourth quarter growth margin forecast after excluding the Ganzhou Highpower subtraction [ph]. In addition, we made efforts to improve R&D management, production management, and the supply chain efficiency which resulted in net income reaching $16.8 million for the year.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

We are living in a digital age where power is central to the functioning of our homes and jobs. We have seen an unprecedented expansion in the number of electronic products available to customers in recent years, not only among public consumers, but also among companies and governments worldwide, resulting in the surge in global energy demand and solutions. Due to the high demand, we expect continued high prices for raw materials such as cobalt in 2018, and we will endeavor to combat it's effect on margins by improving production efficiency, maintaining proper inventory buildup, and hedging. We will continue to invest more on R&D, further improve the product safety and reliability, which are essential and critical to end users, especially in the age of artificial intelligence. With such improvement, we will further strengthen our core competitiveness which will partially offset the negative impact from raw material price increasing.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

To drive our growth in the year ahead, we will continue to focus on our core lithium ion battery products. We are setting up new production workshop in our Huizhou facility, which is expected to reach a target daily production volume of 100,000 pieces by the second quarter of 2018. In addition, a new building in Huizhou facility will be completed by May 2019 to further expand our production capacity to fulfill increasing international brand customer demand in different applications.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

With our top-tier customer base and a strong branding, we are optimistic about our growth in 2018 and beyond. At Highpower, we remain committed to providing clean, safe, and efficient power solutions to meet society's needs.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower's CFO, who will go over our financial results in a greater detail. Sunny, please go ahead.

Sunny Pan

Thank you, George. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. Please note that, unless stated otherwise, all numbers are presented in U.S. dollar terms and all comparisons are made on year-over-year basis.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 47% to $79.2 million from $53.9 million. Including Ganzhou Highpower our new material business which reconsolidated on December 31, 2017. Net sales increased 19% to $63 million from $53 million. For the full year 2017, net sales increased 40.4% to $244.2 million from $173.9 million. Including Ganzhou Highpower, net sales for the year -- for 2017 increased 27.2% to $215.9 million from $169.7 million. As mentioned by George, our net sales growth was mainly driven by our lithium segment. This growth was partially offset by slight decrease in net sales in the nickel-metal business which was [indiscernible].

Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased by 8.4% to $11.8 million from $10.9 million. Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 14.9% from 20.2%. Including Ganzhou Highpower, gross margin decreased to 17% from 20.5%. For the year 2017, gross profit increased 24.4% to $47.4 million from $38.1 million. Gross margin declined to 19.4% from 21.9% for the year 2017 and 2016, respectively. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross profit for 2017 increased 14.5% to $44 million from $38.5 million and the gross margin was 20.4% in 2017 compared to 22.7%. Our gross margin were impacted by our broader mix and the continued high raw material price facing the industry.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $3.1 million compared to $2.6 million. As a percentage of net sales, R&D expenses declined to 3.9% from 4.7%. Research and development expenses were $9.5 million, or 3.9% of net sales for 2017 compared to $9.2 million, or 5.3% of net sales, in 2016. We remain committed to R&D excellence and we expect R&D to increase in the future as we continue to hire for key participants and new graduates.

Selling and distribution expenses for the fourth quarter were $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million. As a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses decreased to 2.9% from 3.6%. Selling and distribution expenses were $7.5 million, or 3.1% of net sales for the full year compared to $6.9 million, or 4.0% of net sales. This decline was driven our continued competitor optimized data efforts.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $5.4 million compared to $5.9 million. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses decreased to 6.8% from 11%. For the full year, general and administrative expenses were $15.4 million, or 6.3% of net sales as compared to $18.2 million, or 10.4% of net sales. This decrease was primarily due to onetime expense in 2016 which included onetime losses of machines and the equipments and [indiscernible] amounting to a total of $2.1 million.

Net income attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter increased to $4.8 million from $1.8 million. Net income attributable to the Company per diluted share increased to $0.31 from $0.12. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, the weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted shares were 15,648,888 and 15,159,563, respectively. Net income attributable to the Company for the year increased to $16.8 million from $6.1 million. Net income attributable to the Company per diluted share for the full year increased to $1.09 from $0.40. Excluding Ganzhou, net income for the year 2017 and 2016 were $15.7 million and $7.3 million, respectively. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, the weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted shares were 15,435,371 and 15,113,914, respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased by 136.5% to $9 million from $3.8 million. EBITDA for the year 2017 increased 99.8% to $27.8 million from $13.9 million. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, EBITDA was $25.8 million compared to $15 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2017, our cash balance was $14.5 million compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2016. Our total assets were $220.3 million and our total liquidity was $67.2 million. For the first quarter of 2018, we expect net revenue to grow between 10% and 15% year-over-year. Gross margin is expected to be between 15% to 17% due to lower volume in the first quarter by seasonality impact. For full year 2018 we expect net revenues to grow at least 20% compared to 2017.

As George mentioned, we remain committed to Highpower's growth and we continue to implement just [ph] to minimize the impact of low material price on our market. As we merge our expanded production capability with our continued R&D focus on our controlled products, we are confident that we are well positioned to further grow our business and maximize our shareholders revenue.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now move into the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We would then respond in English.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a question coming from the line of Kent Oliver with Star Access Funds [ph]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you confirm what percent of your fourth quarter revenue was the result of lithium battery product sales?

Yuanmei Ma

I'm sorry; can you repeat your question? I'm sorry; there was repeated noise in the background.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Can you confirm what percent of your fourth quarter was a result of lithium battery products sales?

Yuanmei Ma

[Foreign Language]

Sunny Pan

So the sales revenue of lithium battery in Q4 was around $48 million, taking 60% of our total revenue. In 2018, the new material will be consolidated from our total package. We proceed the lithium business percentage-wise will increase to 80% because just mentioned by George, the lithium battery in 2017 the growth will be around 44% and we continue to drive the growth.

Unidentified Analyst

In which area products do you expect lithium battery products sales perform the best?

Yuanmei Ma

[Foreign Language]

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

At Highpower we target 14,500 [ph] any Top 10 in each segment who has power solution demand. So we focused on the various applications from those international brands including high end consumer product industrial demand and also the artificial intelligence demand more and more. So we are focusing on the international brands demand and we meet our product to meet the end-user satisfaction.

Unidentified Analyst

Much of my focus is on the current 2018 year, for this year can you comment on which segments of your business will contribute most to your growth?

Yuanmei Ma

[Foreign Language]

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

Actually we expected to have increased -- our revenue increased in lot of applications including the notebook demand of the international brands and the competitiveness of smartphone battery demand and the smart wearable's, Bluetooth speakers and earphones, and also smart house and also the medical devices increased a lot.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

And also including the local power stations.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

So with so many applications, demand increased and our supply will increase, we think it is also the main driver of our business growth in 2018 and future.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

And also it is us, our risk control method that we put a lot of R&D efforts into various applications to ensure our growth and also to control the risk. Is that okay for you?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's very helpful, thank you. My final question, I was really impressed with your EBITDA profit growth in the fourth quarter which looked very good. How can we expect these to perform in 2018?

Yuanmei Ma

[Foreign Language]

Sunny Pan

In 2017, the EBITDA is very good but of course one of the reasons is due to the $6 million investment income in Q4. In 2018, the investment income mainly depends on Ganzhou Highpower and other subsidiaries performance. So it's difficult to foresee at this moment for our subsidiaries business. But generally, with our profit business goals in lithium, especially in lithium -- especially, we have the confidence to have a better result, especially in gross margin than in Q4 of 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, that's very helpful. I have no further questions. Thank you for the update and keep up the good work. I'll look forward to receiving regular updates from management as we look forward to the months ahead. Thank you.

Sunny Pan

Thank you for your questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It appears we have no additional questions at this time. I'll turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

Sunny Pan

Okay. So thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the entire Highpower team, we welcome your feedback and visit to our facilities in China. Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you, everyone.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, everyone.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

