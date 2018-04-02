GasLog Partners LP: An Arbitrage Opportunity In The Preferred Shares

Brief coverage of the products and a summary of how we expect the trade to work.

Introduction

The past few days were quite crazy in the market. And while everyone is thinking about how and where to invest their money, and fear the threat of a new global trade war, we managed to find an arbitrage opportunity in the form of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP). More precisely in the two preferred stocks issued by the company.

The Company

GasLog Partners LP, incorporated on January 23, 2014, is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company's fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter. The Company's fleet includes GasLog Seattle, GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago, GasLog Sydney, Methane Rita Andrea, Methane Jane Elizabeth, Methane Alison Victoria, Methane Shirley Elisabeth and Methane Heather Sally. The GasLog Seattle is a tri-fuel diesel electric LNG carrier. Each of the GasLog Seattle, GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago and GasLog Sydney vessels has a cargo capacity of approximately 155,000 cbm. Each of the Methane Rita Andrea, Methane Heather Sally, Methane Shirley Elisabeth, Methane Alison Victoria and Methane Jane Elizabeth vessels has a cargo capacity of approximately 145,000 cbm. The Company is a subsidiary of GasLog Ltd.

The common stock has performed well enough in the past couple of years since it bottomed in early 2016 for us to consider the preferred stocks. This is all we need to know because we are concentrating mainly on the arbitrage here and digging deeper into the company itself would be irrelevant.

The GasLog Partners LP Family

The GasLog family is small - it only has two preferred stocks outstanding and they are the heroes of today's article. I introduce you GLOP-A and GLOP-B:

Source: Author's database

The logic here is extremely simple: GLOP-A is better from all angles. Its Current Yield is almost 0.5% higher. It has a higher spread above LIBOR once it becomes floating.

The only difference is that GLOP-B is callable earlier, which for many investors is not a positive. In fact, if GLOP-B gets redeemed on its call date, GLOP-A would trade way higher than $25, so in this case, its Yield-to-Hold till the redemption of GLOP-B would be way higher.

Source: Author's database.

Let us also see the behavior of the two preferreds in terms of price action:

GasLog Partners LP, 8.625% Series A

GasLog Partners LP, 8.20% Series B

Here you can see how they diverge from one another (using 100 share size in each of them):

They remind me of NS-A vs. NS-B when the latter was an addition in the preferred stock index (PFF):

I am not sure how long it will take for the pair trade to work, but one can capture the fat qualified dividend of GLOP-A and hold it as long as it presents an arbitrage opportunity relative to GLOP-B. One can also try the pair trade, but timing will be the biggest problem here.

How I Trade It



I am long GLOP-A and short some GLOP-B with a ratio of 4 to 1. I will hold GLOP-A as long as the spread GLOP-A - GLOP-B reaches at least $1.

I doubt that there are many decent arbitrage trades like this one available on the market right now, especially when we take into consideration the lucrative yield.

To repeat:

Long : GLOP-A (100 shares)

: GLOP-A (100 shares) Short : GLOP-B (25 shares for every 100 GLOP-A)

: GLOP-B (25 shares for every 100 GLOP-A) Horizon: Holding GLOP-A until the spread between them reaches at least $1.

One should also take into consideration the costs associated with the short position in GLOP-B and plan accordingly. Because at the end of the day, GLOP-B is mostly a hedging reaction to our long position, rather than a 'must-have.'

Conclusion

We are back to pair trading, but in this case, the pair trade is mostly used as a hedging reaction. GLOP-A vs. GLOP-B is a classical case of a nice arbitrage opportunity we have to capitalize on.

