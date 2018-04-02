MPM Holdings Tries Again For NYSE IPO

Its last IPO attempt was a $400 million, so we will need to wait until management provides further details before a final analysis.

MPM Holdings is making a second run at an IPO on the NYSE.

MPM Holdings (MPMH), which does business as Momentive, intends to sell an undisclosed amount of stock in an uplisting IPO from the OTCQX to the NYSE, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm manufactures a range of silicone- and silane-based compounds for industrial customers in more than 100 countries.

MPMH has posted improved operational results and reduced debt, resulting in a potentially compelling IPO.

When we learn final IPO assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Company

Waterford, New York-based MPM was incorporated in 2014 but has a 75-year operating history beginning with the invention of silicone technologies by GE (GE) which was licensed by the predecessor entity Momentive Performance Materials.

Over its history, the company has acquired the silicone businesses of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Toshiba and Union Carbide.

In April 2014, the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and emerged on October 24, 2014. The bankruptcy was related to debt taken on as a result of Apollo’s 2006 buyout.

Management is headed by President and CEO John Boss, who has been with the firm since March 2014 and was previously President of Honeywell Safety Products (HON).

MPM’s largest shareholder remains Apollo Global Management, which through Euro VI owns 39.6% of company stock pre-IPO. Other institutional shareholders include OCM Opps MTIV Holdings (21.3%), D.E. Shaw Galvanic Portfolios (7.4%) and Pentwater Capital Management (5.3%).

Technologies

MPM sells chemicals and advanced materials in these primary segments:

Performance Additives

Formulated and Basic Silicones

Quartz Technologies

Below is a brief overview video of Momentive:

(Source: MomentiveChannel)

Momentive sells 24 different product categories between the operating segments and its customer base spans industries such as Agriculture, Auto, Beauty, Building and Construction, Consumer, Electrical, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Furniture Bedding and Carpets, Healthcare, Industrial Production, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Renewable Energy, Tapes, Textiles, Tire and Rubber and Transportation.

Market

According to a recent market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for performance additives is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2016 to $110.35 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of 8%.

The main driver of this forecasted growth was cited as ‘growing demand for performance additives in the packaging and household goods industries, as these additives enhance the processability, performance, and appearance of the final product.’

The Performance Additives segment is MPM’s largest business segment by EBITDA, as the blurry chart below indicates that it accounts for 56% of 2017 EBITDA:

(Source: MPM Holdings S-1/A)

Performance additives accounted for 68% of the firm’s revenue in 2016.

A 2017 report by Research and Markets pegged the CAGR between 2017 and 2021 at a more conservative 5.41%. It described a major driver of growth as a ‘growing construction industry [that] will drive the demand for performance additives. This can be attributed to the use of performance additives in paints and coating. The ability of the additives to provide protection from moisture, microbial growth, heat, and chemicals makes them ideal for such purposes.’

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide performance additives include:

Arkema

AkzoNobel (OTCQX:AKZOY)

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)

Huntsman International (HUN)

DowDupont (DWDP)

MPM is considered to be in the second tier of competitors in the performance additives market. Additional competitors in its tier include:

ALTANA

BYK Additives & Instruments

Cytec Solvay

PolyOne (POL)

Total

Financials

MPMH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Increasing gross profit dollars

Growing gross margin percentage

Uneven cash flow

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: MPM S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $2.33 billion, 4.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $2.23 billion, 2.4% decrease vs. prior

vs. prior 2015: $2.29 billion

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $500 million

2016: $388 million

2015: $395 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 21.5%

2016: 17.4%

2015: 17.3%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $113 million

2016: $142 million

2015: $128 million

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $174 million in cash and $2.2 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MPMH intends to raise an undisclosed amount from an IPO uplisting of its common stock which is currently quoted around $26.65 per share on the OTCQX, resulting in a quoted market capitalization of $1.28 billion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[i] redeem [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of outstanding Second Lien Notes [ii] repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of our China bank loans [iii] pay related fees and expenses. Our Second Lien Notes bear interest at a rate of 4.69% per annum and mature on April 24, 2022. As of December 31, 2017, our China bank loans bore interest at rates ranging from 3.50% to 4.35%, with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.06%. The China bank loans mature between January 2018 and November 2018. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the selling stockholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The firm previously attempted to uplist in November 2017 in a $400 million IPO, but postponed that effort.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities and BMO Capital Markets.

Expected IPO pricing date: Not on calendar.

