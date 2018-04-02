Dividend Growth 50: Not Perfect, But Yet Another 8% Raise

With the uptick in market volatility, have some previously high-priced DG50 stocks become more attractive candidates for purchase?

Pepsi and Clorox are among the DG50 companies to have announced nice dividend hikes for the year ahead.

Visa, Baxter and Aflac were some of the big income gainers.

If there is one absolute truth in investing, it has to be this:

Not Warren Buffett, not Peter Lynch, not Carl Icahn, not Jim Cramer, not the self-proclaimed gurus who say they predicted the Great Recession, not your financial advisor, not the loudmouth at the club, none of them.

I am reminded of my own investing imperfections every time I take an in-depth look at my portfolio. And my periodic reviews of the Dividend Growth 50 reinforce the notion that even a carefully selected group of blue-chip companies is hardly infallible.

A look at the first quarter of 2018 puts some DG50 imperfections on full display: One company suffered a 48% year-over-year income loss, and several others hardly moved the income-growth needle at all.

Despite those disappointments, however, the overall quality of the portfolio shined through, with year-over-year income growing by 8.24%.

I don't know about you, but during my years as a working stiff the only time I received a raise in excess of 8% was when I used incriminating photos to "encourage" my boss to pay me what I was worth. But I digress ...

A Quick DG50 Primer

In the fall of 2014, I asked 10 Seeking Alpha contributors, most of whom practice some form of Dividend Growth Investing, to choose 50 companies each. The compilation was called the New Nifty Fifty.

Two months later, I put $25,000 of my own money into an equally weighted portfolio of the stocks, and dubbed the project the Dividend Growth 50. I since have written dozens of articles about it, as adroitly documented by DG50 panelist Eric Landis on his blog, DGI For The DIY.

Last year, another DG50 panelist, Bob Wells, asked me to start doing quarterly income reviews of the portfolio (in addition to the year-ending looks at total return and income that I always do). His request made sense because the DG50 includes so many companies that are popular with so many Seeking Alpha users, especially DGI proponents.

Perhaps this information will provide candidates for research, as well as a look at concepts that many might find appealing. (My DG50 work is never a recommendation that other investors re-create the portfolio or to invest in any of its components.)

And so, without further ado, here is a look at the DG50's income growth in the January-March period compared to the first quarter of 2017:

COMPANY Q1 2017 DIVIDENDS Q1 2018 DIVIDENDS INCREASE Visa (NYSE:V) $1.34 $1.72 28.36% Baxter (NYSE:BAX) $1.33 $1.65 24.06% Aflac (NYSE:AFL) $3.61* $4.47* 23.82% Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) $3.08 $3.77 22.40% 3M (NYSE:MMM) $3.71 $4.40 18.60% NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) $5.22 $6.06 16.09% Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) $5.70 $6.55 14.91% Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) $9.41 $10.70 13.71% Automatic Data Proc.(NASDAQ:ADP) $3.57 $4.03 12.91% McCormick (NYSE:MKC) $3.42 $3.86 12.87% Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) $5.79 $6.53 12.78% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $2.96 $3.33 12.50% Altria (NYSE:MO) $6.59 $7.39 12.14% Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) $3.97 $4.43 11.59% IBM (NYSE:IBM) $4.50 $5.00 11.11% McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) $5.01 $5.52 10.18% ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) $2.29 $2.52 10.04% PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) $7.94** $8.73** 9.95% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) $4.53 $4.98 9.93% WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) $6.09 $6.69 9.85% Realty Income (NYSE:O) $7.50*** $8.19*** 9.20% Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) $3.88 $4.22 8.76% United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) $2.77 $3.01 8.66% Hershey (NYSE:HSY) $3.24 $3.52 8.64% Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) $2.72 $2.95 8.46% Southern (NYSE:SO) $6.15 $6.67 8.46% Target (NYSE:TGT) $4.46 $4.81 7.85% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) $5.90 $6.36 7.80% Clorox (NYSE:CLX) $4.21 $4.53 7.60% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) $4.24 $4.56 7.55% AT&T (NYSE:T) $8.16 $8.76 7.35% Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) $5.75 $6.17 7.30% Verizon (NYSE:VZ) $6.96 $7.46 7.18% Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) $6.84 $7.31 6.87% J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) $3.92 $4.18 6.63% Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) $4.83 $5.15 6.625% Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) $4.29 $4.55 6.06% General Mills (NYSE:GIS) $5.10 $5.39 5.69% Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) $3.62 $3.82 5.52% Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) $3.45 $3.64 5.51% HCP (NYSE:HCP) $4.60 $4.83 5.00% Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) $2.85 $2.99 4.91% Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) $3.15 $3.30 4.76% Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) $4.12 $4.30 4.37% Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) $4.15 $4.33 4.34% Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) $3.02 $3.15 4.30% Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) $1.77 $1.81 2.26% Deere (NYSE:DE) $3.81 $3.89 2.10% Coca-Cola (KO) $0.00+ $0.00+ 0.00% Shire PLC (SHPG) $0.00++ $0.00++ 0.00% General Electric (NYSE:GE) $5.12 $2.65 (-48.24%) Quality Care Properties (QCP) NA# NA# NA TOTALS $220.64 $238.83 8.24%

** PEP paid two dividends in the first quarter of each year, in January and March ... *** O pays monthly dividends ... + KO did not pay a first-quarter dividend in either year, as it usually pays two in the 4th quarter (October and December) ... ++ SHPG makes two dividend payments per year, usually in the 2nd and 4th quarters ... # QCP, an HCP spin-off, does not pay a dividend.

Notes & Observations

Visa is making up for its sub-1% yield by going on an incredible dividend-growth tear. The company raised its quarterly payout twice in the last six months, from .165 to .195 and then to .21. Although CEO Alfred Kelly said "using funds to grow our business organically ... is the top objective for our capital allocation," he added that aggressively raising dividends is a way to "drive shareholder value."

V Dividend data by YCharts

Aflac's dividend growth had been pedestrian for years, and it looked like more of the same when a raise from .43 to .45 was announced this past October. But just three months later, the company stunned happy investors with a 15.6% increase to .52, boosting the yield from about 2% to nearly 2.4%. Said CEO Daniel Amos:

The board of directors' action to increase the dividend by 15.6% reflects overall strength in the company's capital position, along with an outlook for stable growth in earnings and deployable capital generation. This accelerated resetting of the dividend as we enter 2018 demonstrates our commitment to rewarding our shareholders.

(Aflac had a 2-to-1 split on March 19, so the June dividend payment will be .26 per share.)

Two utilities, NextEra and Dominion, have been growing dividends like mad and already have announced plans for more double-digit increases in 2019 and 2020. A third, WEC, has said it will be a little less aggressive with its raises; but as the following graphic shows, it is still projecting 5% to 7% increases that will be above-average for the sector.

General Mills, like many prepared-foods companies, is facing serious growth challenges. Its board has indicated that a dividend freeze might be in the offing. GIS has had such freezes in the past but nonetheless has paid dividends - without interruption or decreases - for 119 consecutive years.

Omega Healthcare has a 16-year streak of annual dividend increases and, impressively, has raised its divvy every single quarter since mid-2012. But during OHI's February earnings call, CEO Taylor Pickett acknowledged the strong headwinds the skilled nursing REIT industry faces and said:

As a result of our strategic repositioning activities, 2018 will not be a growth year and therefore we do not expect to increase the dividend during 2018.

While freezes are never fun for DGI practitioners, at least GIS and OHI aren't going GE's route. For the second time in less than a decade, General Electric has slashed its dividend, making it the DG50's only year-over-year income-reducer.

GE Dividend data by YCharts

Two companies that had drastically cut their dividends, HCP and Kinder Morgan, are trying to turn things back around. KMI executives are even promising double-digit hikes for 2018 and beyond ... but given their past transgressions, that's an "I'll believe it when I see it" situation.

This portfolio now has 52 companies, thanks to corporate actions by Baxter and HCP that resulted in Shire and Quality Care coming aboard. Hey, if the Big Ten can have 14 schools, I see no reason the DG50 can't have 52 components.

Important note: The numbers in the table reflect the actual cash dividend paid by each company in each quarter. How is it possible that IBM's income grew by 11% even though the company raised its dividend by only 7%? Compounding, baby! Because DG50 rules require that all dividends be reinvested - a process informally called "dripping" - more shares of each company get purchased every quarter, and then those new shares also receive divvies, which also are reinvested. That's how an investor drip-drip-drips his or her way to a reliable, growing income stream!

Hut... Hut... HIKE!

A dozen DG50 companies paid increased dividends during the January-March quarter.

COMPANY RAISE AMT EX-DIV PAY MMM 16.24% 1.36 2/15 3/12 AFL 15.56% .26 spt 2/20 3/1 NEE 12.98% 1.11 2/26 3/15 MKC 10.64% .52 12/28 1/16 ADP 10.53% .63 12/7 1/1 D 8.44% .835 3/1 3/20 V 7.69% .21 2/15 3/6 COP 7.55% .285 2/9 3/1 WEC 6.25% .5525 2/13 3/1 O 3.06% .219 1/31 2/15 T 2.04% .50 1/9 2/1 OHI 1.54% .66 1/30 2/15

OHI had 4 dividend raises in the past year, with the total increase of 6.5%.

O had 5 dividend raises in the past year, with the total increase of 4.0%; O pays its dividend monthly.

MO had 2 dividend raises in the past year, with the total increase of 14.8%.

AFL had 2 dividend raises in the past year, with the total increase of 20.9%.

V had 2 dividend raises in the past year, with the total increase of 27.3%

(Also of note: GE's 50% dividend cut reared its ugly head in Q1.)

Seeing The Future

During the past three months, 11 DG50 companies announced future dividend raises:

COMPANY RAISE AMT EX-DIV PAY SHPG 15.91% .8937 3/8 4/24 PEP 15.22% .9275 TBA TBA CLX 14.29% .96 4/24 5/11 QCOM 8.77% .62 TBA TBA GPC 6.67% .72 3/8 4/2 MO 6.06% .70 3/14 4/10 KO 5.41% .39 3/14 4/2 CL 5.00% .42 4/19 5/15 KMB 3.09% 1.00 3/8 4/3 WMT 1.96% .52 3/8 4/2 O 0.23% .2195 3/29 4/13

SHPG pays a semiannual dividend in uneven amounts; the raise mentioned was the increase from Q1 2017.

Time To Go Shopping?

After about a year with few serious market dips and a general upward direction, things have gotten quite volatile over the last couple of months. Days with huge declines and big gains have become more commonplace. The following graphic of the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) from Morningstar looks like the Roller Coaster From Hell:

Although the market is still near its all-time high, the bull now seems reluctant to charge forward here in Year 10. So while traders are finding ways to make (or lose) a quick buck, many long-term investors have gotten a little skittish.

In my personal portfolio (in other words, not the DG50), I have been nibbling on Dominion. The utility has a lot of moving parts these days, what with its tenuous deal to merge with SCANA (SCG) and its associated MLP getting caught up in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission tax-rule changes.

Dominion has survived challenges for decades, its board has reaffirmed its positive guidance, and the stock is now yielding nearly 5%, a post-recession high.

I also bought a little more Pepsi at the 3.5% yield mark ($106) and added to my Altria position when its share price ducked below $60.

I haven't bought more Walgreens yet because I'm taking a wait-and-see approach to how that industry shakes out. But for those who like the company's "story," it had a pretty good earnings report last week and its valuation is quite cheap.

General Mills, Exxon Mobil, Target, AT&T, Realty Income, Apple, IBM and a few other DG50 companies also might tempt investors these days.

As for GE ... they don't make a pole long enough for me to want to poke that ugly dog! For those who are more courageous, I wish you good fortune.

Conclusion

While some DGI practitioners automatically sell companies that freeze dividends, the DG50 is a buy-and-hold portfolio that simply rides the tide year after year.

Given the outstanding total return of Deere - which hasn't hiked its dividend since mid-2014 - such passivity seemingly has been rewarded. The same has been true of other DG50 components that have barely raised divvies in recent years but have nonetheless outperformed over the last 12 months, including CAT, WMT and UTX.

DE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Dividend cutters have been a mixed bag, with KMI, GE and HCP hurting but with BAX performing well and COP rising again.

All of the above reinforce this article's whole "NOBODY'S PERFEKT" theme.

Even successful portfolios will have a few laggards, whether in income growth or total return (or both). Overall, though, successful portfolios will do what they were designed to do.

Such has been the case with the Dividend Growth 50.

Only one of the portfolio's 51 income-producing stocks cut dividends in the last year. That isn't perfection, but I'll take it. I also will take year-over-year raises of 8%+ forever and ever and ever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED (EXCEPT SCG).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.